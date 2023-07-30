 Skip to main content
Best Camera Deals: Save on Canon, Panasonic, Nikon, and GoPro

The GoPro Hero 11 Mini getting hit by a wave.
Whether you’re looking for the best digital cameras or the best travel cameras, there are a ton of options out there, sometimes too many options, especially for those who aren’t familiar with the photography world. Luckily, we’ve done a lot of legwork for you and collected a range of great camera deals across the spectrum, so even if you want something more sports-oriented, like a GoPro, there are a couple of deals for those too. So, let’s jump right into it.

Today’s Best Camera Deals

One of our favorite deals is the Canon EOS Rebel T7 going for $400, as it’s one of the better DSLR cameras on the market, and it has a reasonably budget-friendly price on it, making it a great starter camera. Of course, if you’ve been in the game for a while and are looking for a powerful upgrade, the Sony Alpha 7R IV is one of the best full-frame cameras on the market, and while it still costs a hefty $3,200, that’s still $300 off the usual $3,500 price tag. That said, if you’re looking for something more portable and action-oriented, you can’t go wrong with the GoPro HERO11 Black Mini, although if you’re a professional content creator, the GoPro HERO9 Black 5K is probably the one to go for instead.

Do I Need a DSLR or a Mirrorless Camera?

Like most things, this really depends on what you’re trying to do. Mirrorless cameras have fewer internal moving parts, which generally means they can capture images quicker, so if you’re taking pictures of action-packed stuff like sports or animals in the wilderness, a mirrorless camera is a great option. On the other hand, DSLR cameras are great for low-light conditions and are great for anything from portraits to landscapes. DSLRs are also cheaper and have much better battery life, as well as having a decade or two worth of lenses to choose from.

For the most part, DSLRs are being phased out by most manufacturers and are being replaced by mirrorless, so if you don’t care as much about budget and low-level-light photography, then buying a mirrorless camera is future-proofing.

When is the Best Time to Shop Camera Deals?

Cameras are quite popular, especially at the lower end of the budget scale, such as DSLRs and GoPros, so there are usually a lot of great camera deals on them during big events like Prime Day, Cyber Monday, and Black Friday,  as well as throughout the year. On the other hand, the bigger ticket items like full-frame cameras tend not to have as many deals on them, so if you find a great deal, it’s worth grabbing it as soon as you see it since you can’t guarantee that you’ll find the same deal down the road. Either way, most cameras in the $500-$600 range and below tend to have great deals on them whenever we see great deals on electronics as well, so if there’s a great electronics sale, be sure to keep an eye out for some great camera deals as well.

