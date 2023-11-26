Best GoPro Cyber Monday deals: GoPro cameras and accessories

By taking advantage of any of the following GoPro Cyber Monday deals, you’ll be able to record extreme moments such as biking along mountain ranges or kayaking down a roaring river. The GoPro camera family, which is part of the ‘Action Camera’ section in our roundup of the best Cyber Monday camera deals, continues to generate excitement because of all the memories that they will preserve. Don’t forget to buy one, as well as the necessary accessories for it, for yourself or for a loved one through any of these Cyber Monday deals.

The GoPro is an essential tool for adventure videographers. Any fast-paced outdoor sport, like skiing, snowboarding, or biking, will be captured beautifully on even the cheapest GoPro. While smartphones may have caught up in the size and video quality areas, the GoPro is the true master because of its durability. If you just want basic recording ability, we recommend starting with the HERO9. While the HERO8 is good, it’s falling behind the others. That being said, it is a bit cheaper. Starting with the HERO11, however, you get some extra features like 360 degree rotation and Light Trail abilities. There are a lot of exciting features on the HERO11 and newer models.

Many GoPro bundles come with some accessories, so make sure to double check before you start shopping for additional goodies. Some things that they don’t often come with are versatile straps and selfie sticks. You might want to update your tri-pod if you’re going to be taking time-lapse videos. Chest mounts are good for snowboarders and skiers who want a more stable view than a helmet cam. Here are our picks of some good accessories currently on sale.

