 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Photography
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Best GoPro Cyber Monday deals: GoPro cameras and accessories

Noah McGraw
By

By taking advantage of any of the following GoPro Cyber Monday deals, you’ll be able to record extreme moments such as biking along mountain ranges or kayaking down a roaring river. The GoPro camera family, which is part of the ‘Action Camera’ section in our roundup of the best Cyber Monday camera deals, continues to generate excitement because of all the memories that they will preserve. Don’t forget to buy one, as well as the necessary accessories for it, for yourself or for a loved one through any of these Cyber Monday deals.

Best GoPro camera Cyber Monday deals

The GoPro Hero 11 Mini getting hit by a wave.
Andy Zahn / Digital Trends / Digital Trends

The GoPro is an essential tool for adventure videographers. Any fast-paced outdoor sport, like skiing, snowboarding, or biking, will be captured beautifully on even the cheapest GoPro. While smartphones may have caught up in the size and video quality areas, the GoPro is the true master because of its durability. If you just want basic recording ability, we recommend starting with the HERO9. While the HERO8 is good, it’s falling behind the others. That being said, it is a bit cheaper. Starting with the HERO11, however, you get some extra features like 360 degree rotation and Light Trail abilities. There are a lot of exciting features on the HERO11 and newer models.

  • GoPro HERO8 E-Commerce Packaging —
  • GoPro HERO9 —
  • GoPro HERO10 —
  • GoPro HERO11 E-Commerce Packaging —
  • GoPro HERO11 Creator Edition —

Best GoPro accessory Cyber Monday deals

A bundle featuring the GoPro Hero10 Black action camera.
GoPro

Many GoPro bundles come with some accessories, so make sure to double check before you start shopping for additional goodies. Some things that they don’t often come with are versatile straps and selfie sticks. You might want to update your tri-pod if you’re going to be taking time-lapse videos. Chest mounts are good for snowboarders and skiers who want a more stable view than a helmet cam. Here are our picks of some good accessories currently on sale.

  • GoPro Head Strap + QuickClip —
  • onn. action camera accessory kit —
  • GoPro AGCHM001 Performance Chest Mount —
  • GoPro 3-Way —
  • GoPro Max Lens Mod 2.0 (HERO12) —

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Noah McGraw
Noah McGraw
Noah is a Portland-based writer and editor focusing on digital commerce. In his spare time he enjoys riding and fixing old…
Sony Alpha 7R V mirrorless camera is $400 off for Black Friday
sony alpha 7r v mirrorless camera deal best buy november 2023 release render

If you're thinking about getting a new mirrorless camera from this year's Black Friday deals, here's an offer that you shouldn't pass up -- the Sony Alpha 7R V for $3,500, following a $400 discount from Best Buy on its sticker price of $3,900. It's still not affordable with the savings, but this mirrorless camera will quickly prove that it's worth every single penny. We're not sure how much time remains before its price goes back to normal though, so if you don't want to miss out on what we think will turn out to be one of the most popular Sony camera Black Friday deals, you know what to do -- add it to your cart and check out immediately.

Why you should buy the Sony Alpha 7R V mirrorless camera
Among the benefits of a mirrorless camera is they're less bulky because of the absence of the mirror found in a DSLR, so instead of an optical viewfinder, you'll compose your shots on an electronic viewfinder or an LCD screen, according to our digital camera buying guide. You'll get these with the Sony Alpha 7R V and more, as it's capable of recording 8K 24p/25p and 4K 60p/50p video, and taking 61MP photos. It's powered by the Bionz XR image processor, which can process massive amounts of image data while reducing latency.

Read more
Sony camera Black Friday deals: Save on camera body and lenses
sony-a9-best-mirrorless-camera

The deals season has officially started and Black Friday deals are coming out of the woodwork to get us items that we might normally pass on. And if there is one company that has been dominating again and again this year, it is Sony. We've seen flush rosters of Sony Black Friday deals, such as Sony headphones and earbuds deals where you can get a pair of headphones for as low as $10. Meanwhile, Black Friday Sony TV deals are getting us up to a thousand dollars off on an 8K TV. So, the big question becomes, what are photographers getting from Sony this year?

We've already seen the Sony brand pop up in the mirrorless and point and shoot categories for our investigation of the best Black Friday camera deals. Now, we wish to go more in depth and see what else we can snag from the brand, including lenses. If you're not set on a Sony, there are great GoPro Black Friday deals, Nikon Black Friday deals, and Canon Black Friday deals available as well.
Best Sony body Black Friday deals

Read more
Nikon Black Friday deals: Save on camera bodies and lenses
Nikon's new 800mm lens for Z-mount cameras.

As we examine Black Friday deals closely, sometimes — much as you do when lining up the perfect shot on your camera — its helps to zoom in and focus on a particular subcategory of deals. We've done this already with Black Friday camera deals, where we ran through a few awesome deals on everything from DSLR to action cameras. Now, we zoom in even further, highlighting deals specifically on Nikon's finest.

The deals covered here include both Nikon camera bodies as well as lenses specific for these cameras. Nikon cameras are noted for their long history of providing quality cameras as well as the wide compatibility of their lenses with their cameras. Peruse the following lists to see some of the finest, in terms of both price and quality, that we're finding in Nikon deals. If you're not a Nikon purest, check out the best Canon Black Friday deals and best Sony camera Black Friday deals, and (just for fun) the best Polaroid Black Friday deals as well.
Best Nikon body Black Friday deals

Read more