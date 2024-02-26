 Skip to main content
Save $500 on the Canon EOS R5 mirrorless camera at Best Buy

Canon EOS R5
Canon

The Canon EOS R5 mirrorless camera has been a favorite among filmmakers and photographers since its release a few years ago. As a professional tool it comes in at a pretty hefty price of $4,500, but today at Best Buy you can grab the EOS R5 with the Canon RF 24-105mm zoom lens for $4,000. This makes for $500 and one of the better camera deals you can find. Also included is a fee Shutterfly photo book, three free months of Apple iCloud+, and three free months of Google One cloud storage.

Why you should buy the Canon EOS R5 mirrorless camera

Because of its compact size, full-frame sensor, and interchangeable lens system, the Canon EOS R5 has been one of the premier go-to solutions for filmmakers and photographers. It’s capable of shooting 8K video and 45-megapixel photos, features that have kept it competitive with the best mirrorless cameras since its release. It’s a good camera to consider if you’re looking to step up from something like the Sony A7III, and its ability to shoot 8K RAW video, 4K RAW video, and 10-bit 4:2;2 video makes professional filmmaking a reality with the EOS R5. Even at its regular price this is a camera that offers at on of value, as you’d typically have to bump up to a full-fledged video camera for such specs.

When it comes to photography, the Canon EOS R5 takes full-frame photos with a 45-megapixel sensor. It uses a DIGIC X Image Processor to enhance the speed, providing efficient performance and phenomenal image quality. Additionally, Canon offers one of the best autofocusing systems among cameras, and you’ll find this Dual Pixel CMOS autofocus on the EOS R5. It comes with the Canon RF 24-105mm zoom lens, which is capable of utilizing the autofocusing system and delivers good range. And while both the Canon EOS R5 and Canon EOS R6 are now both on the market, the R5 still holds up as a worthy mirrorless camera.

You can purchase the Canon EOS R5 mirrorless camera for $4,000 at Best Buy today. This is a pretty hefty savings of $500, as it regularly cost $4,500. A zoom lens is included with the camera, and you’ll get a free Shutterfly photo book, three free months of iCloud+, and three free months of Google One with a purchase.

