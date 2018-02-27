Designed by photographers, these Mountainsmith bags are made for adventure

Share

How do you design a camera bag that stands up to the elements? Work with an adventure photographer — or two. On Monday, February 26, Mountainsmith announced six new photography bags designed for outdoor and urban adventures as well as travel. Adventure photographers Andy Mann and Keith Ladzinski worked with the outdoors company to design the bags, which include a roller, two backpacks, two slings, and a small waist belt bag.

The Mountainsmith Boarding Pass is the largest — and priciest — in the new series. The roller bag is designed for storing in the overhead bin on flights for travel photography. A removable camera daypack allows the suitcase’s main compartment to accommodate camera gear while a laptop fits in the front panel and an expansion panel stretches the bag’s capacity. An external pocket will also accommodate a tripod. Weather-resistant fabric, a telescoping handle, and wheels finish off the exterior of the bag. The bag retails for $350.

As the roomiest backpack of the bunch, the Mountainsmith Borealis is designed to accommodate camera gear as well as a laptop up to 17 inches. With a dual-pack design, the main compartment of the bag is divided into two different sections, including a spot for a tablet. The exterior of the bag is designed for durability with a water-resistant fabric alongside a removable rain cover for additional protection. Mountainsmith lists the bag for about $250.

While the Borealis is designed for outdoor adventures, the Spectrum, costing $150, is a backpack that Mountainsmith says is suited for urban adventures and travel. The bottom of the pack accommodates a DSLR and lenses, while the top can be used for accessories or with padded dividers to make room for more lenses. A dedicated laptop compartment will accommodate most 17-inch laptops. On the exterior, both the waist belt and rain cover are removable options.

The one-strap sling design of the Descent is designed for faster access to gear. The smaller bag can be expanded with a spot for adding a lens case on the exterior. Like the other bags, the Descent is also made with water-resistant material and includes a rain cover. The Descent Small includes some of those same features in a smaller, lightweight minimalist bag. The larger Descent retails for $120 with the smaller option priced at $20 less.

The final bag in the series, the Swift FX, $90, is a waist belt bag designed for fast access to a camera, lenses, and accessories. A removable shoulder strap expands the bag’s carrying options.

The bags are currently available from Mountainsmith, with the exception of the roller bag, which is coming soon. The series expands the company’s lineup of camera bags, which also includes a series designed with Chris Burkard.