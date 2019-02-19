Digital Trends
Photography

Mirrorless cameras were built to be compact, so why have they gotten so heavy?

Hillary Grigonis
By
Why are mirrorless cameras so heavy? | Olympus OM-D E-M1X
The Olympus OM-D E-M1X. Hillary Grigonis/Digital Trends

The reason for the advent of the mirrorless camera is right in the name — the rise of digital photography meant the mirror and associated optical viewfinder of an SLR was no longer necessary, and cameras could be made smaller and lighter without it while still offering the flexibility of interchangeable lenses. Mirrorless cameras entered the world as the pint-sized, beginner-friendly alternatives to big and complex DSLRs, but a decade later, they’ve earned clout with enthusiasts and professionals and taken over the role of the DSLR in many cases. So is mirrorless still about making cameras lighter and smaller? Looking at some of the latest models, the answer would appear to be no.

Take the recently launched Olympus OM-D E-M1X, a $3,000 flagship mirrorless camera targeting professional photographers. While packing in a relatively small Four Thirds sensor, the body features an integrated vertical grip that puts it in league with the largest DSLRs like the Nikon D5 and Canon EOS-1D X Mark II that use much larger full-frame sensors.

The mirrorless cameras that the pros are more likely to pick up are often significantly heavier

The body alone weighs more than two pounds, which is more than half a pound heavier than Sony’s full-frame, sports-focused mirrorless camera, the A9. In fact, the E-M1X weighs more than full-frame DSLRs without integrated vertical grips, like the Nikon D850. Olympus says the focus of the new body design is durability and performance, things professional shooters look for. And the smaller sensor does grant one advantage: Smaller lenses, and, therefore, an overall smaller package than an equivalent full-frame system.

Even within the same series, some mirrorless cameras have been slowly packing on the ounces. The Sony A7R III is roughly seven ounces heavier than the original A7R, but now sports better build quality and weather sealing. The Panasonic Lumix GH5 is more than five ounces heavier than the Lumix GH4. The weight gain isn’t universal: Some models, like the Fujifilm X-T20 and X-T30, weigh nearly exactly the same from generation to generation, but many others have grown in both size and weight as manufacturers build in more features and seek to appeal to higher-end customers.

Panasonic-Lumix-GH5S
The Panasonic Lumix GH5S. Daven Mathies/Digital Trends

To be fair, DSLRs still tend to be heavier than mirrorless cameras, in general. The Nikon Z7 weighs 20.7 ounces while the DSLR with the most similar features, the D850, weighs 32.3 ounces. That’s not always the case, however. Panasonic’s new S1 and S1R full-frame mirrorless cameras weigh about 36 ounces with the battery and memory card loaded.

Examining these heavier models offers insight into why newer models don’t necessarily stick with the same recipe as their lighter weight forebears. The trend towards heavier mirrorless cameras follows the trend toward higher-end models and away from consumer-oriented ones.

Mirrorless is pushing photography forward with the latest technology at the expense of its physical footprints.

The mirrorless cameras that the pros are more likely to pick up are often significantly heavier thanks to better build quality, bigger grips for improved ergonomics, larger viewfinders, and more physical controls. And with casual photographers ever more likely to simply shoot on their phones, camera makers are putting less emphasis on the lower end of the market where compact mirrorless cameras would make the most sense.

“Lightweight” and “compact” may no longer be part of the main marketing speak used to sell mirrorless cameras, but that’s not to say all manufacturers are neglecting customers looking for a slimmed-down system,  The aforementioned Fujifilm X-T30 weighs just 13.5 ounces, and even the more advanced X-T3 is just 19.

canon eos rp review 8
The Canon EOS RP.

At a hair over 17 ounces, Canon’s just-announced EOS RP is the lightest and most compact new full-frame camera on the market (it’s also the cheapest, at $1,299). But the RP ditches several features found in more advanced mirrorless cameras, including in-body image stabilization and professional-level weather sealing. It also makes do with a smaller battery and viewfinder.

But the mirrorless cameras pushing photography forward with the latest technology no longer seem to care about about their physical footprints. Manufacturers aren’t choosing to adopt mirrorless because it’s smaller, but simply because it’s better. The trade-off is more advanced features that most photographers are happy to have. Build quality and weather-sealing is improving. Stabilization is moving from the lenses to the body (in some cases). Batteries are getting bigger. Electronic viewfinders are growing larger. Control schemes are favoring more physical buttons and dials, while beefier handgrips mean added comfort even with the extra weight.

When does the extra weight become a bigger con over the pros of added features and improved quality?

And this trend isn’t exclusive to just camera bodies. A recent study by Photography Life suggests that the average weight of all new camera lenses — DSLR and mirrorless included — have increased since around 2013. We’ve seen this even in traditionally very compact focal lengths, such as 50mm primes — the Pentax Star-series 50mm f/1.4 weighs 2 pounds, over four times as heavy as the older Normal 50mm f/1.4.

Even the average weight of Micro Four Thirds lenses, which are still praised for their compactness, has increased. As with cameras, this increase in lens size is a result of a shift toward higher-end designs, with improved optics to meet the demands of today’s high-resolution image sensors.

With the increase in full-frame mirrorless production (three companies have joined the fray in the past 6 months), lenses are likewise not getting any smaller — for the most part. The Nikon Z-mount 50mm f/1.8 and 35mm f/1.8 lenses are heavier than their F-mount counterparts for DSLRs, but the upcoming Z 24-70mm f/2.8 is lighter and smaller (partially thanks to not including image stabilization, which Nikon Z cameras have in the body).

Nikon S 35mm f/1.8 lens
The Nikon Z 35mm. Hillary Grigonis/Digital Trends

Canon’s 24-105mm f/4 is slightly heavier for the mirrorless RF mount compared to its EF-mount cousin for DSLRs, and the RF 50mm f/1.2 prime is also heavier than the EF version. Canon did show off an upcoming RF 70-200mm f/2.8 recently that is considerably shorter than the EF version.

The question is — when does the extra weight become a bigger con over the pros of added features and improved quality? It seems many companies are racing to see who can reach that high point first, but cameras like the Canon EOS RP may yet prove there’s still demand for lightweight alternatives. For now, if you’re in the market for a lightweight camera, don’t make the assumption that mirrorless is your best bet — read that spec sheet first.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

LG G6 video teardown, and safety testing lab tour
canon eos rp review xxl 2
Product Review

Canon democratizes full-frame with the EOS RP, but keep your expectations low

At just $1,300, the RP is Canon's least expensive full-frame camera yet, but it was born into a world of high-end, high-cost lenses where it doesn't yet feel at home.
Posted By Daven Mathies
nikon nikkor 24 70mm s lens announced pbs z24 70 f2 8s lcd
Photography

Nikon brings a classic workhorse lens to the Z series with new 24-70mm f/2.8 S

The Nikon Z series finally has a bright zoom available without an adapter. The Nikkor Z 24-70mm F/2.8 S offers new coatings and more customizable controls in a smaller, lighter body than the comparable F-mount lens.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
nikon z6 z7 firmware update ces 2019 4
Photography

Nikon will bring eye-detection autofocus to the Z6 and Z7 in May

An upcoming firmware update will bring Eye AF to the Nikon Z6 and Z7 -- along with improved autofocus performance in low light. The update will also give the cameras support for the CFexpress format.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
fujifilm x t30 xf16mm f28 news black hands on
Photography

Fujifilm’s X-T30 is a semi-pro, feature-rich camera that’s affordable to boot

Fujifilm's newest mirrorless camera delivers the premium features of the X-T3 without the premium price, giving aspiring enthusiasts a lower-cost option that can still match the image quality of Fuji's flagship.
Posted By Daven Mathies
fujifilm xp140 announced img main01
Photography

Fujifilm XP140 squeezes more durability, low-light ability into a waterproof cam

Fujifilm's waterproof compact can now head even further underwater. The Fujifilm XP140 features several upgrades, including a more durable body, a wider ISO range for low light, and expanded auto modes.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
Canon EOS R Review
Photography

From f/1.2 primes to the mysterious DS, here are Canon’s upcoming RF lenses

Canon's EOS R mirrorless series will gain six new lenses this year. Canon just shared a list of six lenses under development, including four zooms and two prime lenses. One has a mysterious new feature called Defocus Smoothing.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
oneplus 6t vs honor view 20 camera shootout feat
Mobile

OnePlus 6T vs. Honor View 20: We compare the cameras in these ‘flagship killers’

For less than $600, you can buy either the OnePlus 6T or the Honor View 20, two extremely capable smartphones with plenty of exciting features. But which one has the best camera? We found out on a recent trip to France.
Posted By Andy Boxall
Sony A7 III
Photography

From DSLRs to mirrorless, these are the best cameras you can buy right now

From entry-level models to full-frame flagships, many cameras take great photos and video. The best digital cameras, however, push the industry forward with innovative sensors and improved usability, among other things. Here are our…
Posted By Daven Mathies
photography news february 16 2019 m10 p asc summicron m 2 35 deckel front cmyk
Photography

Photography news: Wacom’s slimmer pen, Leica’s cinema special edition

In this week's photography news, Wacom launches a new slimmer pen for pro users. Leica's upcoming M10-P is designed for cinema, inside and out, with built-in cinema modes in the updated software.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
awesome tech you cant buy yet ogarden feat
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: Grow veggies indoors and shower more efficiently

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the web this week. You may not be able to buy this stuff yet, but it sure is fun to gawk!
Posted By Drew Prindle
be careful who you bokeh jokes apples latest iphone ad depth control
Mobile

Be careful who you bokeh, jokes Apple’s latest iPhone ad

With iPhone sales under pressure, you'd think there wouldn't be much to laugh about at Apple HQ. But the company has seen fit to inject some humor into its latest handset ad, which highlights the camera's Depth Control feature.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
panasonic lumiz fz1000 ii zs80 dmc fz1000m2 alt01
Photography

The Panasonic FZ1000 gets a much-needed update alongside the smaller ZS80 zoom

Panasonic's 2014 superzoom camera with a larger sensor has finally seen an update. The new Panasonic FZ1000 II has a sensor that's better for low light, more physical controls, and new 4K Photo Mode features.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
lightroom cc vs classic adobe lightroomcc revisedsansadapter
Photography

What’s the difference between Lightroom CC and Lightroom Classic?

Lightroom CC has evolved into a capable photo editor, but is it enough to supplant Lightroom Classic? We took each program for a test drive to compare the two versions and see which is faster, more powerful, and better organized.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
skylum luminar 3 with libraries lifestyle shot 10
Photography

Luminar’s libraries gain speed, drop need for you to manually import images

Luminar 3 just got a performance boost. Skylum Luminar 3.0.2 has improved speed over December's update, which added the long-promised libraries feature giving editors a Lightroom alternative.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis