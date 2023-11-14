Nikon Black Friday deals: Save on camera bodies and lenses

As we’ve been covering Black Friday deals closely, sometimes — much as you do when lining up the perfect shot on your camera — its helps to zoom in and focus on a particular subcategory of deals. We’ve done this already with Black Friday camera deals, where we ran through a few awesome deals on everything from DSLR to action cameras. Now, we zoom in even further, highlighting deals specifically on Nikon’s finest.

The deals covered here include both Nikon camera bodies as well as lenses specific for these cameras. Nikon cameras are noted for their long history of providing quality cameras as well as the wide compatibility of their lenses with their cameras. Peruse the following lists to see some of the finest, in terms of both price and quality, that we’re finding in Nikon deals.

Best Nikon body Black Friday deals

The following represent the best Black Friday deals on Nikon camera bodies currently available. This list contains both “Body Only” and camera lens combo options, so shop according to your current collection’s abilities.

Nikon Z 5 (Body Only) —

Nikon Z 6 II (Body Only) —

Nikon Z 7 II (Body Only) —

Nikon Z 5 —

Nikon Z 6 II —

Nikon Z 9 —

Best Nikon lens Black Friday deals

Whether you have an existing Nikon camera or are planning to get a camera body and lenses separately, the following lenses should serve you well on your Nikon journey. Note that all of the following lenses come with up to three months of iCloud+ for free, so you can store tons of quality digital images easily. Take a look at the following items to see the best of what’s out there now:

AF-S DX NIKKOR 35mm f/1.8G Standard Lens —

AF-S NIKKOR 50mm f/1.8G Standard Lens —

NIKKOR Z 28mm f/2.8 Standard Prime Lens —

NIKKOR Z 40mm f/2 Standard Prime Lens —

NIKKOR Z 50mm f/1.8 S Standard Prime Lens —

NIKKOR Z 85mm f/1.8 S Telephoto Lens —

NIKKOR Z 20mm f/1.8 S Wide-Angle Prime Lens —

AF-S NIKKOR 200-500mm f/5.6E ED VR Super Telephoto Zoom Lens —

AF-S NIKKOR 24-70mm f/2.8E ED VR Wide-Angle Zoom Lens —

Nikkor Z 24-70mm f/2.8 S Optical Zoom Lens —

Editors' Recommendations