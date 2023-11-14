 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Photography
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Nikon Black Friday deals: Save on camera bodies and lenses

John Alexander
By
Best DSLR cameras for beginners Nikon D3400
.

As we’ve been covering Black Friday deals closely, sometimes — much as you do when lining up the perfect shot on your camera — its helps to zoom in and focus on a particular subcategory of deals. We’ve done this already with Black Friday camera deals, where we ran through a few awesome deals on everything from DSLR to action cameras. Now, we zoom in even further, highlighting deals specifically on Nikon’s finest.

The deals covered here include both Nikon camera bodies as well as lenses specific for these cameras. Nikon cameras are noted for their long history of providing quality cameras as well as the wide compatibility of their lenses with their cameras. Peruse the following lists to see some of the finest, in terms of both price and quality, that we’re finding in Nikon deals.

Best Nikon body Black Friday deals

Nikon Z5 Review
.

The following represent the best Black Friday deals on Nikon camera bodies currently available. This list contains both “Body Only” and camera lens combo options, so shop according to your current collection’s abilities.

  • Nikon Z 5 (Body Only) —
  • Nikon Z 6 II (Body Only) —
  • Nikon Z 7 II (Body Only) —
  • Nikon Z 5 —
  • Nikon Z 6 II —
  • Nikon Z 9 —

Best Nikon lens Black Friday deals

Nikon Z 24mm f/1.8 lens
.

Whether you have an existing Nikon camera or are planning to get a camera body and lenses separately, the following lenses should serve you well on your Nikon journey. Note that all of the following lenses come with up to three months of iCloud+ for free, so you can store tons of quality digital images easily. Take a look at the following items to see the best of what’s out there now:

  • AF-S DX NIKKOR 35mm f/1.8G Standard Lens —
  • AF-S NIKKOR 50mm f/1.8G Standard Lens —
  • NIKKOR Z 28mm f/2.8 Standard Prime Lens —
  • NIKKOR Z 40mm f/2 Standard Prime Lens —
  • NIKKOR Z 50mm f/1.8 S Standard Prime Lens —
  • NIKKOR Z 85mm f/1.8 S Telephoto Lens —
  • NIKKOR Z 20mm f/1.8 S Wide-Angle Prime Lens —
  • AF-S NIKKOR 200-500mm f/5.6E ED VR Super Telephoto Zoom Lens —
  • AF-S NIKKOR 24-70mm f/2.8E ED VR Wide-Angle Zoom Lens —
  • Nikkor Z 24-70mm f/2.8 S Optical Zoom Lens —

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
John Alexander
John Alexander
John Alexander is a former ESL teacher, current writer and internet addict, and lacks the wisdom to know what the future…
Sony A7 III mirorless camera is $300 off for Black Friday
Sony Alpha a7 III Mirrorless front view.

There are a lot of great Best Buy Black Friday deals going on right now, and whether you're looking for TVs, laptops, or even headphones, there's a little something for everybody. Of course, many folks may not realize that Best Buy has some fantastic deals on high-end photography gear, such as this Sony Alpha a7 III mirrorless camera. While it usually goes for a whopping $2,200, Best Buy had brought it down to $1,900, and while that relatively doesn't seem like much, you could always spend the $300 savings on a new lens.

Why you should buy the Sony Alpha a7 III
The Sony Alpha a7 III is a camera with so much tech that it might as well be three different cameras. It has excellent dynamic range, low-light performance, and high-speed performance, and the full-frame sensors make the images look absolutely stunning. Interestingly, the a7 III manages to do an excellent job at both low and high ISOs, the latter of which can go as high as 51,200 non-boosted, which, granted, adds a lot of noise, but noise reduction helps with that. As for the video, well, sadly, it's not as impressive, at least in terms of advancements in image quality, and while it can do 8-bit 4K at 30 frames per second, it's no longer ahead of the pack in that regard, like the Panasonic Lumix GH5 is with its 400Mbps 10-bit codec and 60-fps 4K.

Read more
Best Labor Day Camera Sales 2021: Best deals you can shop today
Nikon Z5 Review

We've got all the best Labor Day camera sales rounded up here to go alongside all the other great Labor Day sales that are out there right now. Whether you're looking for an inexpensive point-and-shoot camera or want to commit to the latest in mirrorless camera technology, there are some fantastic Labor Day camera deals going on right now. Each is sure to save you plenty of cash providing you know what you're doing. That's why alongside rounding up all the best Labor Day camera sales, we've also taken the time to look at whether now is the right time to buy a new camera and rounded up everything you need to know about how to choose a camera on Labor Day. Read on while we guide you through everything you need to know.
Labor Day Camera Deals 2021

Should you buy a camera on Labor Day?
Do you need a new camera? It's a really obvious but important question. It's incredibly tempting to be lured in by the Labor Day camera sales and buy something that you might not necessarily need. Think before you hit the buy button. If your existing camera works just fine or you know you won't really use it then hold out and don't buy one.

Read more
Last-minute Prime Day deal slashes $50 off GoPros at Best Buy
gopro hero9 black review version 1600990161 dm 6

If you missed the chance to take advantage of the camera deals that were offered during Amazon's Prime Day, the good news is that there are alternative options when looking for cameras on a discount, including GoPro's action cameras. One of the reliable sources for GoPro deals is Best Buy, which is currently offering price cuts for different models of GoPro action cameras.

The GoPro Hero9 Black, the latest model of the action camera brand, is available from Best Buy at $50 off, bringing its price down to just $400 from its original price of $450. However, if you want something cheaper, you can go with its predecessor the GoPro Hero8 Black, which you can purchase from Best Buy for only $300 after a $50 reduction to its original price of $350.
GoPro Hero9 Black – $400, was $450

Read more