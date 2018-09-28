Digital Trends
Photography

The race is on: Full-frame dominates Photokina (and could drive prices down)

Hillary Grigonis
By
1 of 7
photokina 2018 trends stand canon halle 3 2
Stand: Canon, Halle 3.2 Koelnmesse
photokina 2018 trends vorstellung der vollformat dslm serie lumix s stand panasonic foto neuheitenrundgang halle 3 2
Stand: Panasonic, Foto-Neuheitenrundgang, Halle 3.2 Koelnmesse
photokina 2018 trends die neuen spiegellosen nikon kameras im fx format mit z bajonett nikkor objektive und bajonettadapter
Stand: Nikon, Foto-Neuheitenrundgang, Halle 2.2 Koelnmesse
photokina 2018 trends stand nikon halle 2
Stand: Nikon , Halle 2.2 Koelnmesse
photokina 2018 trends stand canon halle 3 2
Stand: Canon, Halle 3.2 Koelnmesse
photokina 2018 trends stand leica halle2 2
Stand: Leica, Halle2.2 Koelnmesse
photokina 2018 trends fujifilmsq20photokina
Fujifilm booth Koelnmesse

In less than two months, the full-frame mirrorless camera options have jumped from two to five major brands adopting larger sensors inside smaller bodies. Photographers at the start of the year had only Sony’s line-up or Leica’s luxury option, but during Photokina 2018, the world’s largest photography trade show of the year, Nikon, Canon, and Panasonic all had new full-frame mirrorless cameras on display too. And if Photokina is any indication, including full-frame surprises from Zeiss and Zenit, 2018 is the year of the full-frame.

Nikon and Canon avoided the Photokina noise, and unveiled full-frame mirrorless cameras at the end of August and the start of September, respectively. While the major DSLR brands were long rumored to be developing competitors to Sony’s a7 lineup, Photokina brought another, less expected player to the game. Panasonic, a major player in Micro Four Thirds cameras, unveiled the full frame S1R and S1 mirrorless cameras.

The Panasonic S1R and S1 bring a handful of unique specs to the table, including 60 fps 4K. Stabilization inside the camera body also works in conjunction with stabilized lenses, and, unlike the Nikon and Canon, the Panasonic bodies have dual media slots. 

photokina 2018 trends pressekonferenz leica konrad adenauer saal congress centrum nord
Leica press conference Koelnmesse

But perhaps even more intriguing, the S1R and S1 already have compatible lenses ahead of the 2019 release, thanks to a partnership with Leica and Sigma using the Leica L-Mount. The partnership will allow photographers to mix and match lenses and bodies from the three brands. 

In an interview, Sigma suggested that the company will also develop a new full-frame mirrorless. Sigma’s, however, will use a Faveon design which can create better color reproduction. The interview also suggests that Sigma’s own SA mount will be retired in favor of the L-Mount.

Besides bringing more choices for photographers, the sudden explosion in full-frame mirrorless brings along with it more competitive prices. Industry analyst Scott Peterson with Gap Intelligence says that the average price of a full-frame camera fell by 18 percent between 2016 and 2017 , but has already fallen by 40 percent in 2018 on launch prices alone. Part of that major price difference is created from more entry-level options like the Canon EOS R, Nikon Z6, Panasonic S1 and Sony a7 III (introduced in February) pitted against fewer new high-end models, the Nikon Z7 and the Panasonic S1R.

“The megapixel race has run, and sensor size is being deployed as the next differentiator to entice consumers,” Peterson said. “Just as ‘more is better,’ ‘larger is better’ is an easy message for consumers to understand.  It shows brands listening to their audiences and actively attempting to counter hesitation around smaller sensor models. With this increased involvement, pricing erosion for full-frame cameras will continue, and is picking up momentum as the format shifts from niche to mainstream.”

Mirrorless wasn’t the only category seeing full-frame sensors. Optics company Zeiss launched its first full-frame camera, the ZX1, with a fixed 35mm lens. But the most intriguing part isn’t that Zeiss designed the sensor to perfectly calibrate with the lens, but the Adobe Lightroom that is built into the camera. The ZX1’s larger touchscreen and software allows photographers to edit on the same device with which they shot without resorting to the smaller sensors inside smartphone cameras.

Zenit also came back from a more than 10-year hiatus from cameras with the Zenit M, a full-frame digital rangefinder camera based on the company’s historic models. Full details aren’t yet available, but the company did share that the camera will be equipped with an f/1 lens.

photokina 2018 trends playground stand olympus halle 1
The Olympus Playground at Photokina Koelnmesse

The growth of full-frame mirrorless has many photographers questioning the future of the Micro Four Thirds format, which turns 10 years old this year. But both Panasonic and Olympus both suggested the category isn’t going anywhere. Olympus held a rather quiet Photokina without any new camera announcements, but the company’s display of current mirrorless cameras emphasized the portability that comes with the smaller format. 

“Our philosophy is to focus on the personal mobility and spontaneity of our customers with products that are compact and lightweight but technologically advanced in order to produce great image quality. Therefore, Olympus will continue to introduce unique mirrorless cameras that offer performance that surpasses single-lens-reflex cameras,” Shigemi Sugimoto, the head of Olympus’ imaging division said. He added that size, as well as stabilization, sets the line apart.

While the major Micro Four Thirds players say the format isn’t going anywhere, the lowering cost of full-frame could potentially push the smaller format down in cost as well. While the new Panasonic full-frame cameras don’t yet have a price listed, the average cost of a new full-frame camera in 2018 is $2,338, according to Gap Intelligence data. While Micro Four Thirds may still have a place for portability, the $1,700 price of high-end models like GH5 and OMD E-M1 Mark II may need to drop to give photographers more than just portability.

photokina 2018 trends pressekonferenz fujifilm rheinsaal congress centrum nord
Fujifilm press conference Koelnmesse

Full-frame wasn’t the only sensor grabbing headlines during Photokina — or dropping in price. Fujifilm unveiled the GFX 50R, which is not only smaller but also $2,000 cheaper than the launch price of the GFX 50S. The medium format camera will also be joined by a 100-megapixel version sometime next year, Fujifilm shared during the show.

Leica will also be launching a new medium format camera next year with the 64 megapixel S3, with 4K video and a 3 fps burst speed.

The 2018 photography trade show also brought on a handful of other expected and surprising announcements, including an instant camera that’s actually capable of shooting video with the Fujifilm SQ20. Ricoh debuted a “totally new breed” GR III, a compact camera with an updated 24-megapixel APS-C sensor and and three-axis stabilization.

Photokina also didn’t have any lens shortages, including new glass from Hasselblad, Zeiss, Sigma, and Panasonic.

Peterson expects that with Photokina coming to a close, most of the major camera launches for the year are finished. Sony, however, traditionally makes some announcements in October, and the company that’s now several generations into full-frame mirrorless had a quiet Photokina. (Sony announced the a7R III, for example, on October 25, 2017.)

Traditionally an every-other-year show, 2018 marks the first time that Photokina will be held annually. Next year, the show also moves up to May, which means the next one is closer to a half year away than a year. With the change, the 2019 show could see fewer announcements — but then again, 2018 has already packed in more than a few surprises. Photokina wraps up on Saturday, September 29.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Lenovo sets computer to stun, shows off Star Trek Enterprise PC
Hasselblad-XCD-21mm-product
Photography

Hasselblad’s widest lens turns medium-format X1D into sublime camera for landscapes

Hasselblad's new XCD 21mm f/4 lens turns the medium-format X1D into a travel photographers dream camera -- if you can afford it. We took one with us to Europe to put it through its paces, and it is the perfect combo.
Posted By Daven Mathies
panasonic leica dg vario summilux 10 25mm lens announced panasonicnewmftlens
Photography

Panasonic 10-25mm f/1.7, the brightest zoom lens yet, is like five primes in one

Panasonic just unveiled the brightest zoom lens yet, a Micro Four Thirds mount Leica DG Vario-Summilux 10-25mm f/1.7. The company says the zoom lens is the brightest constant aperture lens on the market -- but there is a catch.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
l mount alliance announced leica sigma panasonic rgb
Photography

Gear from Leica, Sigma, Panasonic forms one system with new L-Mount Alliance

Brand loyalty just got a little less essential -- the new L-Mount Alliance means that L-Mount cameras and lenses from different brands can work together in the same system. The alliance includes Leica, Sigma, and Panasonic.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
leica s3 fotos app firmware silver cl
Photography

Leica teases new S3 medium-format camera, Fotos app, and more

Leica has shared five announcements regarding a new lens mount made in partnership with Panasonic and Sigma, an upcoming medium-format camera, a new smartphone app, a new color option, and firmware updates for existing cameras.
Posted By Gannon Burgett
sigma lenses at photokina 2018 sigma60 600mm
Photography

Sigma launches three f/1.4 lenses and the first 600mm with a 10x telephoto zoom

During Photokina 2018, Sigma unleashed five new lenses, two in the Art series, one in the Contemporary Series and two in the Sports series. They cover a range of mounts and focal lengths, including the first 10x optical zoom 600mm lens.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
fujifilm gfx 50r announced photokina 2018 backleftoblique tiltup
Photography

Fujifilm unveils lower-cost GFX 50R and teases GFX 100-megapixel concept

Fujifilm made waves when they launched the GFX 50S -- and now medium-format mirrorless is even smaller. Meet the Fujifilm GFX 50R, a camera with the same guts as its older sibling but with a smaller, rangefinder-style body and lower price.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
Nikon Z7 Mirrorless Camera
Product Review

Nikon finally went all-in on mirrorless, and the Z7 is everything we've waited for

After years of hopeful speculation, Nikon has finally shown that it can do mirrorless right with the full-frame Z7 and its Z6 sibling. Can it hold up to Nikon’s DSLR pedigree? We take a first look.
Posted By Les Shu
kodaks relaunches its ektachrome 100 film after six year absence
Photography

Kodak relaunches Ektachrome film after 6-year absence

Kodak has relaunched its Ektachrome film after a six-year absence. It stopped making the color transparency film in 2012 citing falling sales, but growing calls from passionate film photographers has prompted its return.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
zenit m announced photokina 42600338 972569572929293 4161967070969331712 n
Photography

Love gear inspired by history? Zenit returns with the Zenit M rangefinder

Optics brand Zenit just announced its first camera in more than a decade. The Zenit M is a full-frame digital rangefinder designed with collaboration from Leica that uses a 35mm f/1 lens.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
best tech accessories 25 version 1449306015 5buckbill
Emerging Tech

Buying on a budget? Here’s all the best tech you can snag for $25 or less

We live in a world where you can get a cheeseburger for $1, a functioning computer for $5, and thousands of HD movies for $10 -- so it stands to reason that you should be able to pick up some pretty sweet gear for $25.
Posted By Drew Prindle
instant camera fujifilms new sq20 is the first instax to include video square
News

Fujifilm’s new SQ20 instant camera is the first to include video

Fujifilm's new Instax Square SQ20 instant camera is a hybrid device offering digital shots as well as instant prints using the Instax film system. It's the first Instax to offer video, though it's mainly for fancy photo effects.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
insta360 action camera teasers 2018 insta360teaser
Photography

Insta360 tosses out teasers on an upcoming stabilized, throwable 360 camera

What's next for Insta360? Teasers for a new Insta360 action camera show a camera that's well-stabilized. Oh, and you can throw it in the air too. While the camera doesn't yet have a name or full specs, the company is suggesting big…
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
facebook red manifold first glimpse 360 x crop
Photography

The Facebook Red Manifold shows what 360 content from 16 8K lenses looks like

Hollywood videos will now get the same movement seen in VR video games. The Facebook Red Manifold is a 6DoF camera that uses 16 8K sensors from Red to capture 3D video with enough data to move in. So what's 6DoF cinema look like?
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
zeiss zx1 introduced photokina 2018
Photography

Zeiss puts Lightroom inside a full-frame camera with a huge touchscreen

Mobile photo editing has arrived for full-frame cameras and you don't need a smartphone. The Zeiss ZX1 is a full-frame compact camera with Lightroom CC built in, mixing the best of smartphone photography and advanced cameras together.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis