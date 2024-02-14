 Skip to main content
Polaroid’s best Instant Camera is 17% off for a limited time

We normally focus on more traditional camera deals like DSLRs and action cameras. However, we’ve spotted a great deal on the Polaroid I-2 Instant Camera bundled up with Color i-Type Film so you can take 16 photos. Over at Amazon, you can buy the bundle for $520 so you’re saving $110 off the regular price of $630. If you want a camera that produces instant results, you’ll really appreciate this. It’s a ton of fun. Here’s what else you need to know about it before you buy.

Why you should buy the Polaroid I-2 Instant Camera Bundle

Different from the best digital cameras, the Polaroid I-2 Instant Camera is a good option if you love to take photos but you want a physical way of storing them and fast. The camera is Polaroid’s first analog instant camera with built-in manual controls, and it’s equipped with the sharpest-ever lens from Polaroid. It’s Polaroid’s first autofocus 3-lens system which combined with the LiDAR system means it can perfectly detect your object’s distance, adjusting the lens to it.

It promises to shoot with next-level clarity and detail all placed on Polaroid’s famous square frame film. Its built-in controls can be monitored through the integrated Viewfinder and the LCM display, while it can also be controlled via Bluetooth from your smartphone and the Polaroid app.

The camera modes include auto, aperture, manual, self-timer, and multi exposure, so there are plenty of ways to get things just how you like them. You can adjust the distance to the object, shutter speed value, flash, light meter, and aperture up to f/8 to gain a cool looking Bokeh effect.

Buy this bundle and the Polaroid I-2 Instant Camera comes with a pack of 16 Color i-Type Film so you can enjoy plenty of instant results before buying more. Think of it as a truly souped up Polaroid of old — same fun concept but looking so much better.

Usually costing $630, the Polaroid I-2 Instant Camera bundle is currently down to $520 for a limited time only at Amazon. Check it out now before the deal ends very soon. Stock is likely to be extremely limited.

Best Labor Day Camera Sales 2021: Best deals you can shop today
Nikon Z5 Review

We've got all the best Labor Day camera sales rounded up here to go alongside all the other great Labor Day sales that are out there right now. Whether you're looking for an inexpensive point-and-shoot camera or want to commit to the latest in mirrorless camera technology, there are some fantastic Labor Day camera deals going on right now. Each is sure to save you plenty of cash providing you know what you're doing. That's why alongside rounding up all the best Labor Day camera sales, we've also taken the time to look at whether now is the right time to buy a new camera and rounded up everything you need to know about how to choose a camera on Labor Day. Read on while we guide you through everything you need to know.
Labor Day Camera Deals 2021

Should you buy a camera on Labor Day?
Do you need a new camera? It's a really obvious but important question. It's incredibly tempting to be lured in by the Labor Day camera sales and buy something that you might not necessarily need. Think before you hit the buy button. If your existing camera works just fine or you know you won't really use it then hold out and don't buy one.

Best Prime Day camera deals 2021: What to expect
Nikon Z5 Review

Whether you're an eager rookie who wants to learn photography or a seasoned veteran who's a wizard with the lens, you shouldn't miss this year's Prime Day deals, which will roll out next week on the Prime Day 2021 date of June 21 and June 22, for digital cameras and accessories. Prime Day camera deals always cover a wide selection of products in various budget ranges, so there will surely be something for everyone. Amazon's annual shopping event is one of the best opportunities to enjoy discounts on these usually expensive devices, so you should take advantage of it.
What Prime Day camera deals to expect
There will be no shortage of options with Prime Day camera sales, as there will be deals for cameras of all shapes and sizes. You may even see discounts for Digital Trends' best DSLR cameras and best digital cameras, so you might want to keep your eyes open for such opportunities. There may also be bundles that include lenses and accessories with the purchase of a new camera, for quick purchases if you're planning to give it as a gift.
What Prime Day camera deals we saw last year
The Prime Day camera deals of last year covered everything from basic digital cameras to complete bundles of DSLR cameras. Whether you just need something to take pictures that's not a smartphone, a camera that can fuel your interest in a new hobby, or a device that will serve as your trusty companion during photography work, there was a deal that catered to each customer's needs.
Should you buy a new camera on Prime Day?
Buying a new camera may be expensive, so you should grab the chance to get them at a discount, such as through Prime Day camera sales. You might think your smartphone's camera is enough, but you'll see the difference when you start taking pictures using a digital camera. Meanwhile, if you're an enthusiast, you would know how the prices add up when buying lenses and accessories, so you need to look for savings whenever possible.
The best camera deals happening now
The date for this year's Prime Day has been confirmed, but if you can no longer wait, here are some of the best camera deals that are currently available. Prime Day camera deals may offer bigger discounts, but you have some options if you want to enjoy savings now when buying a new camera and accessories.

Amazon discounts this point and shoot Panasonic Lumix camera by $100
panasonic lumix camera deal amazon january 2021 panasoniclumix

Your smartphone may have a camera included but it can't compete with a 'proper' camera, even when it comes to point and shoot devices. That's why being able to buy this Panasonic Lumix 4K Digital Camera for $300 at Amazon, saving you $100 on the usual price, is such a great deal. If you're serious about capturing great memories, this is an excellent way of doing exactly that. With a 26% price cut, your wallet will be happy, too. Looking for other camera deals? We've rounded up all the best offers so you don't have to go searching yourself.

The Panasonic Lumix 4K Digital Camera offers an 18-megapixel sensor so you're sure of high-resolution photos with fewer image artifacts every time you snap a shot. Alongside that is a 30x Leica DC lens optical zoom so it's an ideal point and shoot camera for taking photos from a distance, too. As the name suggests, there's 4K functionality as well in the form of its video recording functionality so you can easily take videos of treasured family memories or simply of the fascinating nature that's unfolding in front of you. A Post Focus mode allows you to focus the shot after you've taken the image, with the option to review the photo and see what looks best to you before you commit to saving. Panasonic has kept things simple when it comes to how to use the Panasonic Lumix 4K Digital Camera thanks to an eye-level electronic viewfinder and a touch-enabled LCD screen to make things more convenient.

