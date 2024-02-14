Polaroid’s best Instant Camera is 17% off for a limited time

We normally focus on more traditional camera deals like DSLRs and action cameras. However, we’ve spotted a great deal on the Polaroid I-2 Instant Camera bundled up with Color i-Type Film so you can take 16 photos. Over at Amazon, you can buy the bundle for $520 so you’re saving $110 off the regular price of $630. If you want a camera that produces instant results, you’ll really appreciate this. It’s a ton of fun. Here’s what else you need to know about it before you buy.

Why you should buy the Polaroid I-2 Instant Camera Bundle

Different from the best digital cameras, the Polaroid I-2 Instant Camera is a good option if you love to take photos but you want a physical way of storing them and fast. The camera is Polaroid’s first analog instant camera with built-in manual controls, and it’s equipped with the sharpest-ever lens from Polaroid. It’s Polaroid’s first autofocus 3-lens system which combined with the LiDAR system means it can perfectly detect your object’s distance, adjusting the lens to it.

It promises to shoot with next-level clarity and detail all placed on Polaroid’s famous square frame film. Its built-in controls can be monitored through the integrated Viewfinder and the LCM display, while it can also be controlled via Bluetooth from your smartphone and the Polaroid app.

The camera modes include auto, aperture, manual, self-timer, and multi exposure, so there are plenty of ways to get things just how you like them. You can adjust the distance to the object, shutter speed value, flash, light meter, and aperture up to f/8 to gain a cool looking Bokeh effect.

Buy this bundle and the Polaroid I-2 Instant Camera comes with a pack of 16 Color i-Type Film so you can enjoy plenty of instant results before buying more. Think of it as a truly souped up Polaroid of old — same fun concept but looking so much better.

Usually costing $630, the Polaroid I-2 Instant Camera bundle is currently down to $520 for a limited time only at Amazon. Check it out now before the deal ends very soon. Stock is likely to be extremely limited.

