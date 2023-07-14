 Skip to main content
Sony’s fantastic A7 III mirrorless camera is $500 off at Best Buy

John Alexander
By
Sony A7 III
Daven Mathies/Digital Trends

It’s summer time and that means making great memories with family, friends, and new loves. But if we ever hope to retain those memories we have to record it with a picture (or video), right? Well, at least that’s what some of us do. And what that looks like is going to be different for all of us, too. Maybe you’ll be grinning at one of the best cameras on a phone, but there’s also a chance — though increasingly small — that we’ll use a camera to catch these moments. If you want a discount on that camera (that can take video) this summer, then please accept this invite to look at the Sony A7 III mirrorless camera and a 28-77mm lens while it is $500 off. That’s a leap from $2,200 down to $1,700, available to you if you follow the button below to Best Buy.

Why you should buy the Sony a7 III

If the fall of 2018, our Sony A7 III review applauded  the humble “basic” (at least compared to other Sony Alpha cameras) Sony A7 III for its broad appeal and good stat line. With 24MP shooting, 4K HDR video, and the ability to wirelessly stream to a nearby phone, computer, or TV, the Sony A7 III, though not necessarily designed for beginners, has low barriers for satisfying usage. It’s ISO range of 100 to 51,200, combined with very satisfying pictures, led our reviewer to label it “one of the most impressive high ISO cameras we’ve ever tested.” A 693-point autofocus and 10 fps high-speed shooting means you’ll be able to get the perfect shot no matter the situation.

If you’ve got the bug to buy a Sony A7 III, then now is the time. Just tap the button below to lower your price on a new Sony A7 III from $2,200 to $1,700. That’s $500 in savings and worthy of your time to look at. Alternatively, if you aren’t so sure about going full camera, see what you can do with one of these fantastic selfie apps to boost your smile without an extra device. Or, if you’re feeling devious, cheat reality itself with Lensa AI photo filtering.

