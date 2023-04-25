 Skip to main content
Sony’s popular Alpha a7 III Mirrorless Camera is $300 off today

Jennifer Allen
By
Sony Alpha a7 III Mirrorless front view.

If you’ve been waiting to buy a new camera, we’ve spotted one of the best camera deals around. Over at Best Buy, you can buy the Sony Alpha a7 III Mirrorless Camera for $1,900 instead of $2,200. Sure, this isn’t impulse buy territory but it’s a considerable saving on a very popular and well-made camera. If you’re keen to know more, keep reading. Alternatively, hit the buy button to get straight to purchasing it.

Why you should buy the Sony Alpha a7 III Mirrorless Camera

If you’ve been reading up on how to choose a camera and you’ve settled on a mirrorless camera, we entirely understand why. Such devices offer superior image quality, more creative options, and better performance than a regular point-and-shoot, all without the bulk of a DSLR. The Sony Alpha a7 III is one of the best mirrorless cameras around.

It’s a perfect full-frame mirrorless camera for taking stunning portraits and great action shots. It has a FE 28-70mm standard zoom lens as well as features like Optical SteadyShot image stabilization for delivering blur-free and crisp images. A seven-blade circular aperture provides more natural-looking bokeh effects too.

Related

A 24.2MP resolution delivers lifelike detail with its Exmor R full-frame CMOS sensor capable of producing high-resolution photos with intense clarity. With ISO 100-51,200 (expandable to 50-204,800), it’s capable of shooting both sharp photos and videos in almost any lighting conditions. There’s also high-speed continuous shooting with up to 10fps photos so you can take gloriously detailed images. Fast hybrid AF with 693 phase detection and 525 contrast detection focus points ensures accurate tracking along with automatic, single-shot, continuous, direct manual, and manual focus modes.

An XGA OLED viewfinder with 2,359,296-dot resolution, auto and manual brightness controls, and a five-step manual color temperature control round off the exceptional set of features. You can easily use it indoors or outdoors thanks to being dust and moisture-resistant, while additional options like wireless streaming, HDMI output, and two media card slots have you set up well for every scenario.

The Sony Alpha a7 Mirrorless Camera is usually priced at $2,200. Over at Best Buy today, you can buy it for $1,900 thereby saving you $300 off the regular price. If you’ve been waiting to buy a new camera, this is your chance to enjoy a fantastic photography experience.

