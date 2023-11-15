 Skip to main content
Sony camera Black Friday deals: Save on camera body and lenses

The deals season has officially started and Black Friday deals are coming out of the woodwork to get us items that we might normally pass on. And if there is one company that has been dominating again and again this year, it is Sony. We’ve seen flush rosters of Sony headphones and earbuds deals where you can get a pair of headphones for as low as $10. Meanwhile, Black Friday Sony TV deals are getting us up to a thousand dollars off on an 8K TV.

So, the big question becomes, what are photographers getting from Sony this year?

We’ve already seen the Sony brand pop up in the mirrorless and point and shoot categories for our investigation of the best Black Friday camera deals. Now, we wish to go more in depth and see what else we can snag from the brand, including lenses.

Best Sony body Black Friday deals

A woman in front of the Sony ZV-1.
.

We’ve found a collection of deals on Sony cameras that can save you up to $800 off of your next camera. While the majority of the cameras we’re seeing are relatively standard mirrorless cameras, we have also found a video camera that is made especially for content creators and vloggers. The following cameras are a combination of “complete” cameras (with a lens) and “body only” deals. If you need lenses, keep scrolling, because we’ve got excellent lens deals coming up in the next section.

  • Sony Alpha 6100 Mirrorless (Body Only) —
  • Sony ZV-1 20.1MP Digital Camera for Content Creator and Vloggers —
  • Sony Alpha a7 II Mirrorless —
  • Sony Alpha 7R III Mirrorless (Body Only) —
  • Sony Alpha 7R IV Mirrorless (Body Only) —

Best Sony lens Black Friday deals

A man using a Sony lens to take a selfie.
.

To do new and exciting things with your Sony camera, whether it came with lenses or not, try one of these Sony camera lens Black Friday deals. Sony lenses are typically $50 or $100 off at this time, but we occasionally see deals with greater savings.

  • Sony – 50mm f/1.8 Optical Lens for Select E-Mount Cameras —
  • Sony – E PZ 18-105mm f/4.0 G OSS Power Zoom Lens for Select E-Mount Cameras —
  • Sony – 24-70mm f/4 Zoom Lens for Most a7-Series Cameras —
  • Sony – Sonnar T FE 55mm f/1.8 ZA Lens for Most a7-Series Cameras —
  • Sony – E 70-350mm F4.5-6.3 G OSS Telephoto Zoom Lens for E-mount Cameras —
  • Sony – G Master FE 85 mm F1.4 GM Full-Frame E-Mount Mid-range Telephoto Lens —
  • Sony – G Master FE 70-200 mm F2.8 GM OSS Full-Frame E-Mount Telephoto Zoom Lens —

