Pack your luggage and your photo gear in the Hexad Duffle bag

Why it matters to you The Wandrd Hexad Duffle is designed to accomodate both camera gear and the usual luggage, so there is no deciding which bag to check on that flight.

Camera bags typically fall into a few mainstream categories, including backpacks , messengers, slings, and hard cases. But the Wandrd Hexad mixes protection for a camera and a laptop with the capacity and comfort of a duffle bag. The Wandrd Hexad Duffle is a hybrid duffle bag with a backpack carry option and removable carry insert. The camera duffle bag is now fully funded on Kickstarter.

The Hexad Carryall Duffle is a more traditional duffle bag with one large main compartment, available in two sizes, while the Hexad Access uses a divided main compartment that is compatible with the company’s camera insert that launched with its Prvke bag. With the bag, photographers can carry both camera gear and regular travel luggage inside a single carry-on.

Both bags use a hybrid design with carrying straps that double as backpack straps for multiple carrying options. The double-duty system keeps extra straps from getting in the way and the straps can also be tucked away inside the bag itself. The top of the duffle — the back of the backpack wear style — uses moulded back panels, while the shoulder straps are padded and a removable sternum strap also makes the load more comfortable to carry.

Both styles also include a padded laptop sleeve that can accommodate devices up to 15 inches. An RIFD secure pocket keeps credit cards safely tucked away while external carry straps allow photographers to sling on items like a tripod too. The bag’s exterior uses weatherproof tarpaulin and ballistic nylon.

“We’re three brothers that were instilled with a love for travel early on, whether it was a road trip nearby or flying somewhere around the world,” Ryan Cope, Wandrd co-founder, said. “As avid travelers, we are always looking for ways to simplify and improve the way we carry our belongings. The idea of the Hexad Duffel was actually born as all three of us were sitting on a plane going from Vietnam to Hong Kong.”

Side zippers make it easy to access camera gear without digging through the entire bag, the designers say. The bottom section of the Access Duffle can use one or two camera cubes — with both cubes, the bag becomes the company’s biggest photo bag yet. The large cube can accommodate a DSLR with an attached lens plus up to four other lenses or flashes, while the smaller cube carries the same camera with an attached lens and two extras.

Wandrd is launching the bags on Kickstarter to raise the funds to manufacture the bags. If the production is successful, the backers can pick up the bag starting at $180, with the camera inserts adding another $35 to $40.