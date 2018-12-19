Digital Trends
Smartwatch Reviews

Coros Pace review

Achieve ironman status with the Coros Pace triathlon watch

1 of 7
coros pace review face
coros pace skateboard
coros pace review angle
coros pace review colors
coros pace review button
coros pace review profile
coros pace review treadmill
DT Recommended Product
With multi-sport tracking, the Coros Pace is perfect for triathletes.
With multi-sport tracking, the Coros Pace is perfect for triathletes.
With multi-sport tracking, the Coros Pace is perfect for triathletes.

Highs

  • Outstanding battery life
  • Lightweight
  • Affordable price
  • Great for triathlons

Lows

  • Limited support for other sports, no sleep tracking
  • No music playback or controls

DT Editors' Rating

7.0
DT Recommended Product
Scores Explained How we test
Kelly Hodgkins
By

The Coros Pace is a fitness watch that attempts to fill the niche between high-end multisport GPS watches like the Garmin Fenix 5 Plus series and consumer-oriented trackers like the Fitbit Versa. The Pace falls squarely in between the two both in functions and features, but it’s not going to be a tracker for everyone. It’s targeted at a niche audience of people training for triathlons, and considering its price, the Pace has a lot going for it.

Lightweight design

The Coros Pace looks like it rolled off Garmin’s production line. Sure, it has with four buttons instead of five, but if the Coros branding on the watch wasn’t present, you could easily mistake the watch for Garmin’s Forerunner 735XT or the Forerunner 235. It even uses a similar clamp-style charger.

That doesn’t mean it looks bad. On the contrary, we think Coros nailed comfort and design. It’s sporty appearance suits the gym — though you might want something classier for the office — and the screen is big enough for a quick glance at metrics while exercising, but not so big that it becomes uncomfortable. It’s also lightweight thanks to Coros’ choice of materials: Plastic for the case, and a silicone band that is soft to the touch and ventilated to minimize sweat.

While it is plastic, the Pace has a solid build quality much like the Garmin watches it mimics. The housing is durable and the glass face is resistant to scratches. The buttons require just the right amount of effort to press so you don’t have to worry about accidentally starting or stopping a workout. The design and fit of the Pace is on par with the competition — equally as comfortable and almost as durable.

Top-notch triathlon training

The Coros Pace is designed for triathletes and it shows. The three available sport profiles include running (indoor and outdoor), swimming (indoor and open water) and biking (indoor and outdoor). There is an “other” category, but the watch clearly is geared for those competing in triathlons. Coros may not offer every activity under the sun like some of its competitors, but it excels with the activities it supports. GPS accuracy was spot on and the heart rate monitor compared favorably to Garmin and Suunto’s top watches, the Fenix 5X Plus and the Suunto 9.

There was some variability between the watches we used for comparison testing. The Suunto 9 and Coros Pace almost always measured runs with slightly more mileage and slightly lower heart rate than Garmin watches. The differences were small — 10 to 20 beats per minute and less than a quarter of a mile — but worth mentioning.

Triathlon mode allows you to switch between different workout modes in the middle of a training session.

When it came to open water swimming, we preferred the Coros over the Garmin and Suunto, both of which struggled to log an accurate distance and GPS track in the water. The Coros uses GPS, GLONASS, BDS and allows you to switch between three GPS modes (GPS, GPS+BDS, GPS+GLONASS) to improve accuracy. We primarily used GPS+GLONASS and never struggled to get a lock. GPS stayed consistent on long runs, even those in the woods.

By far, our favorite feature on the Coros Pace was the triathlon mode which tracks all three sports – run, swim and bike – in one session.  It allows you to switch between different workout modes in the middle of a training session and view the total time for all workouts. It’s the ultimate tool if you are training for a triathlon.

Limited health tracking

Though it is great at tracking workouts, the Coros Pace is limited in its health and wellness features. The Coros Pace monitors daily steps, heart rate at 10-minute intervals, and calories burned. It does mash up those numbers to provide a fitness index, which is comparable to the VO2 max, as well as a stamina level which ranks activity level on a sliding scale that ranges from beginner to elite. These are helpful to gauge fitness level, but there is no option to add in food you eat, water you drink, or log weight. The metrics are targeted towards the athlete who wants to focus solely on performance.

There is no sleep tracking, which is an oversight. Sleeping affects performance, which can be valuable information when analyzing your training run, bike ride, or swim. Is the bad day you experienced just a fluke or is your performance degrading because you had a few restless nights? You’ll never know with the Coros Pace because the watch doesn’t record this data.

Smart features

Like most smartwatches, the Coros Pace connects to your smartphone and allows you to view incoming notifications. The text is easy to read on the 240 x 240 screen resolution, and you can scroll to read more than the first few words.

It’s promising to see continuous commitment to the product, months after it launched.

It’s just as easy to dismiss notifications on the watch, and answer or reject phone calls. Syncing between the phone and the watch is almost instantaneous, with the watch buzzing almost simultaneously. The Pace syncs to third-party services like Strava, but there is no support for apps on the device, a feature offered now on most smartwatches.

Steady improvement

Coros is a relative newcomer to the fitness tracker space, having made its start in smart helmets for cyclists. It has its work cut out for it compared to the likes of Garmin or Fitbit, but the company is up to the task. When we first received the Pace earlier this year, it was a barebones watch with several notable missing features like interval training and support for ANT+ devices. This dearth didn’t last very long, though, as we’d get updates every month adding new features and improving existing ones. These weren’t little features that were added or improved, but big ones like indoor cycling support, customizable data screens, and interval training.

coros pace review colors
Kelly Hodgkins/Digital Trends

It’s promising to see continuous commitment to the product, months after it launched, though these features should really have been available at launch.

Outstanding battery life

Battery life is where the Pace shines. The watch lasted almost a full day when continuously tracking in full GPS mode as compared to the half-day provided by our Garmin Forerunner 235 watch.

Coros Pace Compared To
withings steel hr sport prod
Withings Steel HR Sport
garmin fenix 5x plus 5 prd
Garmin Fenix 5X Plus
fossil q venture hr prod
Fossil Q Venture HR
casio pro trek wsd f30
Casio Pro Trek WSD-F30
Alpina AlpinerX Hands-on Review
Alpina AlpinerX
kronaby apex watch prd
Kronaby Apex
fossil q venture prod
Fossil Q Venture
garmin vivoactive 3 prd
Garmin Vivoactive 3
emporio armani connected smartwatch ea prod
Emporio Armani Connected touchscreen…
apple watch series 3 applewatch3prdthmb
Apple Watch Series 3
huawei watch 2 sport product
Huawei Watch 2 Sport
huawei fit product
Huawei Fit
apple watch series 2 product
Apple Watch Series 2
asus zenwatch 2
Asus ZenWatch 2
garmin fenix 2 press image
Garmin fenix 2

On a daily basis, each hour-long run only drained the battery by 5 percentage points. This boost in efficiency comes not from a huge battery in a bulky casing, but software that is optimized for fitness tracking and is not bloated by extra features. When used in watch mode only, the Coros Pace lasted almost a month. We went so long between charges that we actually lost the charging cable. Oops.

Price, availability, and warranty information

The $299 Coros Pace is available now online from Coros and Amazon. Coros’ warranty will let you repair manufacturer defects from its fitness products two years from the original date of purchase.

Our Take

The Coros Pace has all the core metrics you need to improve your running, swimming and biking without any extras that you don’t need. It’s this singular focus and affordable price tag that sets the Pace apart from other multi-sport trackers. It doesn’t try to be one watch for everyone, but a watch dedicated to one sport — the triathlon. If you are a runner who bikes or a biker who swims, the Pace is the watch for you.

Is there a better alternative?

Feature-wise, the Garmin Forerunner 645 gives the Coros Pace a run for the money. The Forerunner 645 has the same size and screen resolution, a barometric altimeter, and the same core sensors as the Pace. But at $399, the Forerunner 645 is a good deal more expensive than the Pace, though the extra cash also offers a stainless steel case, multisport support, and access to Garmin’s app repository.

The Vivoactive 3 Music is another excellent watch with a similar feature set and pricing as the Pace, but with a stronger focus on health and extras including music.

But if you’re a triathlete, the Coros Pace is one of the few watches with a dedicated triathlon sports mode that lets you easily transition from one sport to the next.

How long will it last?

The Coros Pace has a lightweight plastic build, but it has held up well in our testing. We used it hiking, biking and other everyday activities without issue for several months. The band and housing are in excellent shape, but the screen has a few light scratches consistent with normal use. We expect to get at least two to three years out of the watch.

Should you buy it?

Yes, but only if you are a triathlete. The Coros Pace is great for people that want to track running, biking, and swimming in one session. Athletes who practice a variety of sports or want other features like music or sleep tracking should look elsewhere.

LG V40 ThinQ Review
Mobile

The LG V40 ThinQ, G7 ThinQ, and Watch W7 are discounted for the holidays

LG announced a series of deals for the holiday season where you can buy the company's two flagship phones, the V40 ThinQ and G7 ThinQ, as well as its latest smartwatch, for between $150 and $200 off, depending on the device.
Posted By Christian de Looper
Apple Watch Series 4 Review
Wearables

These are the best smartwatches for everything from fashion to fitness

Tempted to buy a smartwatch? If so, then the growing number of great models available means you've got plenty to choose from. But which one should you pick? Here is our list of the best smartwatches.
Posted By Andy Boxall
ecg app apple watch
Wearables

How to use the ECG app, set up irregular rhythm notifications on the Apple Watch

The Apple Watch Series 4 is the best smartwatch iPhone owners can own, and it just got even better with the addition of the ECG app and ability to identify irregular heart rhythms. Here's how to set it all up.
Posted By Julian Chokkattu
Apple AirPods review
Home Theater

Common AirPods problems, and how to fix them

Apple’s AirPods are among the best fully wireless earbuds we’ve seen, but they’re not perfect. If you’re having trouble, take a look at our guide to the most common problems and what you can do to fix them.
Posted By Parker Hall
fitbit charge 3 lifestyle
Wearables

Our favorite fitness trackers make it fun to keep moving

Looking for your first fitness tracker, or an upgrade to the one you're already wearing? There are plenty of the wrist-worn gadgets available. Here are our picks for the best fitness trackers available right now.
Posted By Kelly Hodgkins
Apple Watch Series 4
Deals

Walmart drops prices on Apple Watches and other fitness trackers

Smartwatches, fitness trackers, and wearable heart rate monitors from Apple, Samsung, Fitbit, and Garmin are popular gifts. Wearables are smarter and more capable than in earlier years. We found the best wearables deals on Walmart.
Posted By Digital Trends Staff
awesome tech you cant buy yet whiskipoles feat
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: Booze-filled ski poles and crypto piggy banks

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the web this week. You may not be able to buy this stuff yet, but it sure is fun to gawk!
Posted By Drew Prindle
mobvoi ticwatch pro news wrist suit
Wearables

The best Wear OS watches

There are a ton of different Wear OS watches out there, but which one's right for you? No matter what you're looking for from a smartwatch, here are the best Wear OS watches out there.
Posted By Brenda Stolyar
Apple Watch Series 3
Deals

The best Apple Watch deals for December 2018

The Apple Watch has surged to prominence in recent years. If you're in the market for an iOS wearable, we've sniffed out the best Apple Watch deals available right now for all three models of this great smartwatch.
Posted By Lucas Coll
Suunto Spartan Sport Baro
Outdoors

Built to take a beating and still perform, these are the best hiking watches

A proper hiking watch should track exercise metrics and act as a navigational co-pilot during any kind of hike. Ideally, it'll even have a built-in GPS system and sensors. Here are five of the best hiking watches.
Posted By Kelly Hodgkins
Microsoft office building
Mobile

Microsoft patent filing shows wearable that mitigates involuntary movements

A patent application from Microsoft has shown the company is looking into using wearable technology to alleviate symptoms from various diseases and disorders that cause involuntary movements.
Posted By Mark Jansen
NYSW GTS activity tracker review face angle
Product Review

With sapphire glass and analog dials, you'd never know this watch is smart

The world of hybrid smartwatches is getting much larger, and the latest comes from a name with history — New York Standard Watches. In our NYSW GTS Activity Tracker review, we find out what makes this watch special, and why we were so…
Posted By Andy Boxall
worlds largest solar farms villanueva
Mobile

Scientists have charged a phone and a Fitbit with solar-powered clothes

Scientists from Britain's Nottingham Trent University have discovered a way to incorporate solar panels into clothing, and they've even managed to charge a phone and Fitbit with the energy created.
Posted By Mark Jansen
Fitbit Ionic Review
Mobile

Fitbit supercharges its smartwatches with its new 3.0 operating system

Fitbit announced a new software update for the Versa and Ionic, called Fitbit OS 3.0. The new OS will allow for things like on-device daily views, as well as 10 new third-party apps on the watch.
Posted By Christian de Looper