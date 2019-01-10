Digital Trends
Smartwatch Reviews

Mobvoi Ticwatch S2 and E2 hands-on preview

Mobvoi beefs up the battery on its affordable Ticwatch E2 and S2 Wear OS watches

1 of 13
Mobvoi Ticwatch E2 S2
Mobvoi Ticwatch E2 S2
Mobvoi Ticwatch E2 S2
Mobvoi Ticwatch E2 S2
Mobvoi Ticwatch E2 S2
Mobvoi Ticwatch E2 S2
Mobvoi Ticwatch E2 S2
Mobvoi Ticwatch E2 S2
Mobvoi Ticwatch E2 S2
Mobvoi Ticwatch E2 S2
Mobvoi Ticwatch E2 S2
Mobvoi Ticwatch E2 S2
Mobvoi Ticwatch E2 S2
Smart improvements offer an even more compelling reason to buy the low-cost Ticwatch E2 and S2.
Smart improvements offer an even more compelling reason to buy the low-cost Ticwatch E2 and S2.
Smart improvements offer an even more compelling reason to buy the low-cost Ticwatch E2 and S2.

Highs

  • Improved battery capacity
  • Excellent, bright screen
  • Heart rate monitor, built-in GPS
  • Expected to be affordable
  • 5ATM water resistance

Lows

  • No Wear 3100
  • No NFC
  • Case is a little bulky
Julian Chokkattu
By

Most Wear OS smartwatches don’t cost an arm and a leg, but Chinese company Mobvoi is at the forefront of offering decent-looking watches at prices that are often $200 or lower. Its latest products — unveiled at CES 2019 — are the Ticwatch E2 and the Ticwatch S2 (abbreviated for Express 2 and Sport 2). These are follow ups to the Ticwatch E and S from 2018.

From the brief time we’ve spent with them, the Ticwatch E2 and S2 appear to be excellent entry-level smartwatches for people just wading into the category, but they’re likely not worth the upgrade for those who have a Wear OS watch from the past year.

Improved design

Mobvoi has improved the design of both the E2 and S2 greatly. The build quality doesn’t feel high-end, but it doesn’t feel cheap like the first Ticwatch E and S. There’s no plastic frame over the case — just a polycarbonate body. They do look and feel a little bulkier overall, though.

The Ticwatch E2 goes for the more minimal look, with almost no flourishes on the bezel or case, where as the sportier Ticwatch S2 has minute markers and ticks around the bezel. The latter also has a more angular case than the Ticwatch E2, which is circular. Even the buttons are different, as the E2 opts for a circular, small button, and the S2 has a more elongated one. The buttons are clicky and open up the app drawer, but sadly they do not rotate, so you can’t use them to scroll through the interface.

Mobvoi Ticwatch E2 S2

”Left:

The 22mm silicone straps are nice and thick, delivering a sturdy and reliable feel. It’s quite comfortable on the wrist, and the watches are lightweight, so it’s easy to forget you’re wearing them. The straps are interchangeable, but you’ll need long fingernails to push the pin mechanism to remove them — they’re a little too short, and therefore nest inside the strap.

Both watches come in a matte black color that will look good with any outfit, and the S2 will have a white option available later in the first quarter of this year.

The Ticwatch S2 and E2 look similar, but they are easily distinguishable visually. There is one advantage the S2 holds over the E2, though — MIL-STD-810 certification. That essentially means the S2 has undergone military standards for durability and resistance to weather elements, and it will in general be the more tougher watch of the two.

Thankfully, it’s not just the S2 that has 5ATM water resistance. The E2 does as well, which means you can take either watch into the pool.

Redesigned Wear OS, average specs

That’s as far as differences go between the S2 and the E2. The software and specifications are almost exactly the same. The watches are powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 2100 processor, and are running the latest version of Google’s Wear OS platform.

Now, you may be wondering why the new Ticwatches don’t have Qualcomm’s newer Snapdragon 3100 processor. Mobvoi told Digital Trends the Snapdragon 3100 is still new and may need more optimization, but the company felt it could do everything it wanted to accomplish with the Wear 2100, while keeping prices low.

The watches we saw at Mobvoi’s booth were in demo mode, so we weren’t able to measure performance, but we’ve used Wear 2100 watches before, and you won’t need to worry too much. The redesigned Wear OS platform not only brought an easier way to navigate the interface, but also better optimization for the Wear 2100 chip. Expect solid performance, with the occasional dips.

The interface is also quite similar to almost every other Wear OS smartwatch. Though instead of Google Fit living on the right side of the main watch face, it’s TicHealth, Mobvoi’s own fitness-tracking app. The good news is if you want Google Fit, a recent update allows you to swap to it easily.

The Ticwatch E2 and S2 have 1.39-inch AMOLED screens, with a resolution of 400 x 400 pixels. They’re bright and colorful, and blacks are inky deep. These are excellent screens, and we love the size, as it makes content incredibly easy to read.

1 of 4
Mobvoi Ticwatch E2 S2
Julian Chokkattu/Digital Trends
Mobvoi Ticwatch E2 S2
Julian Chokkattu/Digital Trends
Mobvoi Ticwatch E2 S2
Julian Chokkattu/Digital Trends
Mobvoi Ticwatch E2 S2
Julian Chokkattu/Digital Trends

Top: Ticwatch S2; Bottom: Ticwatch E2

Both also have built-in GPS and a heart rate monitor, which is useful for people who want to track runs or measure heart rate daily. Mobvoi did not include NFC for contactless payments, because it said it wasn’t a high priority for its customers, and it helps keep the watches thinner and cheaper.

The feature we’re most excited to test on both these watches is battery life. We barely got a day with the original Ticwatch E and S, and those had 300mAh battery capacities. The new watches have 415mAh batteries, and Mobvoi said you should expect two-day battery life. We think that claim is a little high, but it certainly means the watch will last a little more than a full day. We’ll be doing more testing to see how much this has improved.

Additional software features

Mobvoi told Digital Trends it has plans to add more software features over Wear OS to the Ticwatch E2 and S2 to make its smartwatches stand out from the crowded field. These include TicMotion gestures, which will allow you to flick the watch away from you to launch apps like Google Fit. It’s unclear what other kinds of gestures we’ll see and when.

Price and availability

Mobvoi hasn’t disclosed the price of the Ticwatch E2 or S2, but it said the watches will be available later this month. Considering the previous watches sat around the $200 and under mark, we’re going to say you should expect around the same price for the new models.

There are genuine improvements here for both watches, and we’re happy to see feature-packed smartwatches at presumably low prices. The biggest reason to buy the Ticwatch S2 and E2 will be because of battery life, if the two-day claim rings true. We’ll be testing them in the meantime to find out.

Mobvoi Ticwatch E2 Compared To
coros pace prod
Coros Pace
michael kors access runway
Michael Kors Access Runway
fossil q venture hr prod
Fossil Q Venture HR
casio pro trek wsd f30
Casio Pro Trek WSD-F30
Alpina AlpinerX Hands-on Review
Alpina AlpinerX
kronaby apex watch prd
Kronaby Apex
fossil q venture prod
Fossil Q Venture
garmin vivoactive 3 prd
Garmin Vivoactive 3
emporio armani connected smartwatch ea prod
Emporio Armani Connected touchscreen…
apple watch series 3 applewatch3prdthmb
Apple Watch Series 3
huawei watch 2 sport product
Huawei Watch 2 Sport
huawei fit product
Huawei Fit
apple watch series 2 product
Apple Watch Series 2
asus zenwatch 2
Asus ZenWatch 2
garmin fenix 2 press image
Garmin fenix 2
Kate Spade Scallop 2 Smartwatch review
Product Review

The Kate Spade Scallop 2 is on trend, and should be on your wrist

The new Kate Spade Scallop 2 smartwatch takes the successful original and brings it up to date with the latest wearable tech, and into line with the fashion brands latest clothes and accessories. We’ve tried it out.
Posted By Andy Boxall
Mobile

Felix Gray’s latest glasses cut down on blue light to help you sleep

Felix Gray is known for its glasses that cut down on glare and reduce eye strain for those that use computers a lot, but now the company is taking on a new issue: Poor sleep due to blue light.
Posted By Christian de Looper
Kate Spade Scallop 2 Smartwatch review
Wearables

Fishing for compliments? Put on the beautiful Kate Spade Scallop 2 smartwatch

Designer Kate Spade has announced the Scallop 2 smartwatch, a sequel to the immensely popular Scallop from early 2018. We spoke to Mary Beech, Kate Spade's chief marketing officer, about it.
Posted By Andy Boxall
fossil sport smartwatch news pop up 2
Mobile

At CES 2019, the Fossil Sport gets trendy new watch faces

Fossil has released its first-ever smartwatch featuring Qualcomm's Snapdragon Wear 3100. The Fossil Sport comes packed with a heart rate monitor, built-in GPS, NFC, and Google's latest version of Wear OS. Here's everything you need to know.
Posted By Brenda Stolyar
ticwatch e2 s2 announced ces 2019 submerged
Mobile

Take a dip in the sea with Mobvoi’s new Ticwatches at CES 2019

Quality smartwatches don't have to be expensive, and Mobvoi's Ticwatch proves that. With CES 2019 in full swing, Mobvoi took the opportunity to take the wraps off the Ticwatch S2 and the Ticwatch E2.
Posted By Mark Jansen
urgonight
Emerging Tech

The Urgonight headband trains your brain waves for better sleep

Are you tired of wearing things during the night to get a good night's sleep? The Urgonight headband is a device you only need to wear a few times a week during the day to train your brain to sleep better.
Posted By Ed Oswald
iotatrax hands on 2 press
Emerging Tech

Where are they now? A look back at last year’s Top Tech of CES winners

What happened to the 14 prize-winning products we singled out as the coolest things we saw at last year's CES 2018? Join us as we take a look at what the past 12 months has meant for them.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
weirdest wearable tech ces 2019 monit smart diaper
Mobile

The weirdest wearables at CES give a new meaning to ‘think outside the box’

CES 2019 is a hotbed of technical innovation, but some wearable devices may take innovation a little far for our comfort. Here's some of the weirdest wearables we've come across at CES 2019.
Posted By Mark Jansen
muse softband ces 2019
Emerging Tech

Muse’s Softband will help you meditate your way into a good night’s sleep

Muse has unveiled its first soft headband at CES 2019. The Softband allows users to listen to guided meditations in bed, and then keeps track of their sleep patterns while they get some shut-eye.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
ces 2019 soma somainnoft smart bra img 0668
Smart Home

Slip on Soma’s smart bra and you may discover you’ve been wearing the wrong size

You might think you know your bra size, but it’s probably wrong. Instead of a tape measure, Soma wants you to try on its Somainnofit smart bra, which takes measurements at four points and has an app that recommends better-fitting bras.
Posted By Jenny McGrath
beddr sleeptuner hands on preview ces 2019 1
Wearables

One night with this sensor on your head could change your sleep forever

Get past the fact you’ll be in bed with a sensor on your forehead, and the Beddr SleepTuner may be the first step in curing your sleep problems and improving your overall health.
Posted By Andy Boxall
best health gadgets ces 2019 black and decker pria feat
Mobile

The best CES 2019 health gadgets combat stress, pain, and more

We can all use some help with our health and CES 2019 was packed with intriguing devices designed to combat pain and stress, help you monitor blood pressure, reduce tinnitus, and care for the sick or elderly.
Posted By Simon Hill
best of ces 2019 awards feature
News

Digital Trends Top Tech of CES 2019 Award Winners

5G. A.I. Voice assistants. Metaverse. Yes, metaverse. CES 2019 slathered on the buzzwords thick and heavy, but beneath the breathless hype and bluster, there were amazing products to back it up, too. Except metaverse. C’mon Nissan, you…
Posted By Digital Trends Staff
motiv smart ring adds fido2 security features unlock
Mobile

You'll soon be able to pay for goods with the Motiv smart ring

Remember Motiv's activity tracking smart ring? It's back with a raft of new features that adds biometric identification and token authentication, all on a device that fits on your finger.
Posted By Mark Jansen