 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Space
  3. News

Amateur astronomer spots dwarf galaxy that computers missed

Georgina Torbet
By

As machine learning approaches get more and more sophisticated, they are increasingly used in astronomy for difficult tasks like spotting dim and distant galaxy clusters. It can be tremendously helpful to have computers search through astronomical data to look for particular objects as they can process a huge amount of data — however, there are some judgments that still require the human touch.

This week’s image from the Hubble Space Telescope shows an object that was spotted by a human even after it had been missed by a computer algorithm. The dwarf galaxy Donatiello II is very faint and hard to pick out from the background behind it, but an amateur astronomer was able to point it out.

Right in the middle of this image taken with the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope, nestled among a smattering of distant stars and even more distant galaxies, lies the newly discovered dwarf galaxy known as Donatiello II. If you can’t quite discern Donatiello II’s clump of faint stars in this image, then you are in good company. Donatiello II is one of three newly discovered galaxies. All three were missed by an algorithm designed to search astronomical data for potential galaxy candidates. Even the best algorithms have their limitations when it comes to distinguishing very faint galaxies from individual stars and background noise. In such challenging situations, identification must be done the old-fashioned way – by a dedicated human trawling through the data themselves.
Right in the middle of this image, nestled among a smattering of distant stars and even more distant galaxies, lies the newly discovered dwarf galaxy known as Donatiello II.  ESA/Hubble & NASA, B. Mutlu-Pakdil; Acknowledgment: G. Donatiello

“Even the best algorithms have their limitations when it comes to distinguishing very faint galaxies from individual stars and background noise,” Hubble scientists write. “In such challenging situations, identification must be done the old-fashioned way – by a dedicated human trawling through the data themselves.”

The dwarf galaxy is located in the center of this image and was identified by Giuseppe Donatiello from data collected during the Dark Energy Survey. Along with two other similar dwarf galaxies named Donatiello III and IV, it orbits the Sculptor Galaxy. Once Donatiello spotted the trio in the Dark Energy Survey data, researchers used Hubble to confirm the discovery and take this image.

The Dark Energy Survey was a project that surveyed the sky from 2013 to 2019, looking at objects like galaxy clusters to understand more about dark energy. Though the survey is now complete, the data collected from the first three years of observations was released to the public in 2021 and is still leading to discoveries like this trio of dwarf galaxies.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
The Tarantula Nebula glows brightly in this week’s Hubble image
A snapshot of the Tarantula Nebula (also known as 30 Doradus) is featured in this image from the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope. The Tarantula Nebula is a large star-forming region of ionized hydrogen gas that lies 161,000 light-years from Earth in the Large Magellanic Cloud, and its turbulent clouds of gas and dust appear to swirl between the region’s bright, newly formed stars.
Astronomers create most accurate map yet of all the matter in the universe
The Blanco Telescope dome at the Cerro Tololo Inter-American Observatory in Chile, where the Dark Energy Camera used for the recently completed Dark Energy Survey was housed.
See a stunning field of galaxies captured by James Webb Space Telescope
A crowded field of galaxies throngs this Picture of the Month from the NASA/ESA/CSA James Webb Space Telescope, along with bright stars crowned with Webb’s signature six-pointed diffraction spikes. The large spiral galaxy at the base of this image is accompanied by a profusion of smaller, more distant galaxies which range from fully-fledged spirals to mere bright smudges. Named LEDA 2046648, it is situated a little over a billion light-years from Earth, in the constellation Hercules.
Hubble measures the mass of a lonely dead star for the first time
A single bright blue star dominates the scene against a dark background with many small stars visible in the distance.
An asteroid just came incredibly close to Earth
An artist's impression of an asteroid approaching Earth
One of James Webb’s four instruments is offline following error
The James Webb Space Telescope.
Age of ancient galaxy discovered by Webb confirmed using ALMA
The radio telescope array ALMA has pin-pointed the exact cosmic age of a distant JWST-identified galaxy, GHZ2/GLASS-z12, at 367 million years after the Big Bang. ALMA’s deep spectroscopic observations revealed a spectral emission line associated with ionized Oxygen near the galaxy, which has been shifted in its observed frequency due to the expansion of the Universe since the line was emitted. This observation confirms that the JWST is able to look out to record distances, and heralds a leap in our ability to understand the formation of the earliest galaxies in the Universe.
NASA’s Lucy spacecraft to visit a bonus asteroid later this year
Illustration of Lucy passing by an asteroid.
James Webb peers into icy cloud to learn about exoplanet formation
This image by the NASA/ESA/CSA James Webb Space Telescope’s Near-InfraRed Camera (NIRCam) features the central region of the Chameleon I dark molecular cloud, which resides 630 light years away. The cold, wispy cloud material (blue, centre) is illuminated in the infrared by the glow of the young, outflowing protostar Ced 110 IRS 4 (orange, upper left). The light from numerous background stars, seen as orange dots behind the cloud, can be used to detect ices in the cloud, which absorb the starlight passing through them.
How to watch SpaceX’s Starlink launch tomorrow
starlink mega constellation satellite network spacex mission 3
Two spacecraft worked together to learn about Venus’ magnetic field
Artist impression of BepiColombo flying by Venus on 10 August 2021. The spacecraft makes nine gravity assist maneouvres (one of Earth, two of Venus and six of Mercury) before entering orbit around the innermost planet of the Solar System.
Scientists discover monster 17-pound meteorite in Antarctica
The researchers with their 16.7-pound find. White helmet: Maria Schönbächler. Green helmet: Maria Valdes. Black helmet: Ryoga Maeda. Orange helmet: Vinciane Debaille.
Stars sparkle in Orion Nebula in this week’s gorgeous Hubble image
The bright variable star V 372 Orionis takes center stage in this image from the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope, which has also captured a smaller companion star in the upper left of this image. Both stars lie in the Orion Nebula, a colossal region of star formation roughly 1,450 light-years from Earth.