 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Space
  3. News

Boeing Starliner astronauts will stay in space a little while longer

By
NASA’s Boeing Crew Flight Test astronauts (from top) Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams inside the vestibule between the forward port on the International Space Station’s Harmony module and the Starliner spacecraft.
NASA’s Boeing Crew Flight Test astronauts (from top) Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams inside the vestibule between the forward port on the International Space Station’s Harmony module and the Starliner spacecraft. NASA

Two NASA astronauts who traveled to the International Space Station (ISS) on the troubled Boeing Starliner spacecraft will be having their stay in space extended yet again, as they will now not return to Earth until late March 2025 at the earliest.

Astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams lifted off in the Starliner on June 5 this year for what was originally intended to be a one-week trip. However problems with the thrusters of the Starliner meant that the spacecraft had to stay docked to the ISS for months, and eventually NASA decided it would rather bring the astronauts home using a SpaceX Dragon craft instead.

Recommended Videos

That meant that the Starliner departed the station without the two astronauts, and it did return to Earth safely. Wilmore and Williams then joined the SpaceX Crew-9, along with NASA astronaut Nick Hague and Roscosmos cosmonaut Aleksandr Gorbunov. The four members of Crew-9 had been scheduled to return to Earth in February of next year, but this has now been pushed back by a month.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

While there have been tabloid worries about the astronauts being unwell or underfed on the station, NASA has assured the public that they are safe and are not losing weight. It is not unusual for astronauts to spend up to a year on the ISS, and there are plenty of supplies available for the crew.

Related

The return of Crew-9 has been delayed so that they can have a handover period with the upcoming Crew-10 mission, in which both sets of crews are on the station at the same time to pass over information and to help ease the new crew into their stay. The Crew-10 launch has been delayed until late March so that NASA and SpaceX teams can work on a new Dragon spacecraft for the mission, which is due to arrive at a SpaceX facility in Florida next month.

“Fabrication, assembly, testing, and final integration of a new spacecraft is a painstaking endeavor that requires great attention to detail,” said Steve Stich, manager of NASA’s Commercial Crew Program, in a statement. “We appreciate the hard work by the SpaceX team to expand the Dragon fleet in support of our missions and the flexibility of the station program and expedition crews as we work together to complete the new capsule’s readiness for flight.”

NASA has also affirmed that the ISS is well stocked with good, water, oxygen, and other necessities, as it has recently welcomed two resupply craft, so the members of Crew-9 will not experience any deprivations while in orbit.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Georgina Torbet
Georgina Torbet
Space Writer
Georgina has been the space writer at Digital Trends space writer for six years, covering human space exploration, planetary…
Boeing Starliner lands safely back on Earth without its crew
NASA and Boeing welcomed Starliner back to Earth following the uncrewed spacecraft’s successful landing at 10:01 p.m. MDT Sept. 6, 2024, at the White Sands Space Harbor in New Mexico.

After an unexpectedly long time spent in orbit, the Boeing Starliner spacecraft has returned safely to Earth after three months. Although it was designed to carry astronauts to and from the International Space Station (ISS), the spacecraft returned home without crew following a problem with its thrusters.

The Starliner landed in White Sands Space Harbor in New Mexico just after midnight ET on September 7, bringing to an end its first crewed test flight. Its reentry through the atmosphere went to plan, and it performed a parachute-assisted landing in the desert that was cushioned with airbags. However, during the return flight, there were more minor issues with its thrusters, including two of the 27 reaction control thrusters getting hotter than expected, and one thruster on the crew module that failed -- although it was covered by a redundant thruster.

Read more
How to watch the uncrewed Starliner depart the space station and land in the desert
Boeing Space's Starliner docked at the International Space Station in June 2024.

The troubled Boeing Starliner will depart from the International Space Station (ISS) tonight, traveling back to Earth without its crew and bringing an end to its first crewed test flight. After an issue with its thrusters was discovered during the outward journey, several months of testing have not given NASA complete confidence that the spacecraft is safe to carry crew members through the rigors of re-entry into the Earth's atmosphere, so the astronauts it carried will stay on the space station while the spacecraft returns home.

NASA is live-streaming the departure of the Starliner from the ISS and its landing in New Mexico, and you can watch both events through the evening and into the night.

Read more
Boeing Starliner to depart space station tomorrow without its crew
Boeing's Starliner spacecraft docked at the space station.

Boeing's troubled Starliner spacecraft is set to depart from the International Space Station tomorrow, Friday, September 6. But it will be traveling without its crew of two NASA astronauts, Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams, who will be staying on the space station until early next year.

The Starliner has had a long wait at the station for what was originally intended to be a one-week trip. After the spacecraft developed an issue with its thrusters during its journey to the station, officials chose to keep it docked while engineers investigated the problem. But more than eight weeks later, it was still not clear exactly what the cause of the issue was or whether it would occur again.

Read more