Samsung has announced new Galaxy Watches, and they bring a change for wearables where naming conventions are concerned — the “Active” label is out in favor of “Galaxy Watch” and “Galaxy Watch Classic.” The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic is the stylish smartwatch we’ve come to know and love, with the rotating bezel and generally bulkier design, while the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 is the sportier, sleeker version that people who love to keep active will flock to.

Both watches are currently on pre-order, and regardless of which smartwatch you choose, you’re going to need to know where to buy them. Here’s how to pre-order the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 and Watch 4 Classic.

How to pre-order from Samsung

It should come as no surprise that Samsung is the place to pre-order your new watch. Here are the prices for all of the watches.

Pre-ordering the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic, 42mm, with Bluetooth — $350 ($165 with trade-in)

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic, 42mm, with LTE — $400 ($215 with trade-in)

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic, 46mm, with Bluetooth — $380 ($195 with trade-in)

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic, 46mm, with LTE — $430 ($245 with trade-in)

You can score up to $185 off each of the models above by trading in an eligible smartwatch from a number of brands. We have noted the discounted prices with the top tier of trade-in above.

Pre-ordering the Galaxy Watch 4

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4, 40mm, with Bluetooth — $250 ($65 with trade-in)

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4, 40mm, with LTE — $300 ($115 with trade-in)

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4, 44mm, with Bluetooth — $280 ($95 with trade-in)

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4, 44mm, with LTE — $330 ($145 with trade-in)

The same trade-in discount applies to the Galaxy Watch 4, which means you can get the base-level Galaxy Watch 4 at a frankly ludicrous $65 after a full discount.

How to pre-order from AT&T

AT&T is only offering the LTE-equipped models, but it’s a great place to score one for a monthly price.

Pre-ordering the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic, 42mm, with LTE — $400, or $11.11 per month for 36 months

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic, 46mm, with LTE — $430, or $11.95 per month for 36 months

You can score up to $200 off your device in AT&T credit when you trade in an eligible smartwatch to AT&T. You can either use that credit to pay your bill or pay for other purchases from AT&T.

Pre-ordering the Galaxy Watch 4

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4, 40mm, with LTE — $300, or $8.34 per month for 36 months

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4, 44mm, with LTE — $330, or $9.17 per month for 36 months

Like with the more expensive Classic above, a trade-in can score you up to $200 in AT&T credit to use on your bill or other AT&T purchases.

How to pre-order from T-Mobile/Sprint

Like with AT&T, you’ll only find the LTE models on offer here. But T-Mobile’s deals are tempting if you don’t want to be tied into AT&T deals for a full three years since T-Mobile offers two-year contracts instead.

Pre-ordering the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic, 42mm, with LTE — $400, or $16.67 per month for 24 months

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic, 46mm, with LTE — $430, or $17.92 per month for 24 months

Buying for two? You can buy one Galaxy Watch 4 Classic and get another for free when you buy one on a monthly payment plan and then activate two or more new lines on a wearable plan.

Pre-ordering the Galaxy Watch 4

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4, 40mm, with LTE — $300, or $12.50 per month for 24 months

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4, 44mm, with LTE — $330, or $13.75 per month for 24 months

T-Mobile’s offers on the Galaxy Watch 4 are a bit more varied than other carriers. You can get a 40mm Galaxy Watch 4 for free when you purchase one on a monthly payment plan and then activate a new paired Digits line of service. This same offer largely applies to the larger 44mm model, too, except you’ll get it for $99 instead of free.

How to pre-order from Verizon

Tied into Big Red? Not a problem; you can still grab your watch with LTE already tuned to Verizon’s network. However, you’re more restricted on models for the Galaxy Watch 4, with only the 40mm model on sale.

Pre-ordering the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic, 42mm, with LTE — $400, or $16.66 per month for 24 months

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic, 46mm, with LTE — $430, or $17.91 per month for 24 months

You can also get an additional $100 with a trade-in.

Pre-ordering the Galaxy Watch 4

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4, 40mm, with LTE — $300, or $12.49 per month for 24 months

Like above, an extra $100 off can be yours with an eligible trade-in.

