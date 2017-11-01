Having trouble sleeping? Power nap anywhere with the Silentmode audio mask

Why it matters to you Need to catch some shut eye on a plane or train, or in a busy office? The Silentmode can help.

Can’t fall to sleep anywhere? With the Silentmode, you’ll be able to sleep just about everywhere. The new audio mask promises “100 percent blackout” so you can completely tune out the world, both visually and aurally.

Promising to create a “personal, stress-free, private space” in even the most crowded of rooms, this blackout mask leverages both passive noise cancellation and customizable frequency settings to help you clear your mind, relax, and, hopefully, catch some shut-eye. To use the mask, select the “nap mode” you’re looking to achieve from the companion Silentmode app, and put on the mask. Using proprietary nap training audio called Breathonics (a breath training course), the Silentmode lulls you to sleep. When your desired nap length has lapsed, the mask claims to slowly wake you up, hopefully resulting in a new, refreshed you.

“Power-nappers can adjust the soundscapes for the optimal mood mode, from a deeper session during a 10-hour flight to a 20-minute switch-off for focus improvement,” said co-founder Jens H. Nielson. “The effects are immediate. A study we conducted found an average heart rate reduction of 19 percent in users who used Silentmode to relax in less than 5 minutes,” he claimed.

If you’re not interested in going to sleep, but simply want to block out the world, you can also elect to listen to podcasts, audiobooks, or your own music, thanks to Silentmode’s Bluetooth pairing.

The mask also promises to be a comfortable accessory. With formed eye placements that promote comfortable sleep and 360-degree grade-3 memory foam, this mask will form to your features and (hopefully) send you into sweet repose. The entire mask is made up of breathable bamboo cotton so you won’t have to worry about sweat forming all across your face.

Whether you’re looking to fall asleep on your red-eye flight or just de-stress from a long meeting at work, the Silentmode ought to be able to do a little something for you. And thanks to its integrations with Apple HealthKit and Google Fit, you can keep tabs on how your relaxation is affecting your day. The Silentmode is now available on Kickstarter for $99. Delivery is expected in March 2018.