Our 10 favorite deals in Walmart’s rival Prime Day sale (W+ Week)

Walmart is offering its own discounts to rival Amazon’s Prime Day deals in a shopping event named Walmart+ Week. The sale, which covers all of the retailer’s product categories, runs from July 10 to July 13, compared to Prime Day that only lasts from July 11 to July 12. There’s an overwhelming number of offers, so to give you an idea of what’s available, here are our top 10 favorite deals for Walmart+ Week. If you see a bargain that you like, it’s highly recommended that you proceed with the purchase right away while there are still stocks left.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite — $129, was $159

If you don’t need one of the best tablets because you’re only planning to use the device for browsing social media and the internet, then the affordable Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite will be enough. It’s capable of handling basic functions well, and its 8.7-inch screen is large enough to also enjoy watching streaming content on the tablet. It’s got a memory capacity of 32GB, which should fit all of your favorite apps, as well as a long-lasting battery with fast charging to be able to keep you company all day.

Apple Watch SE (1st Gen) — $149, was $279

The first-generation Apple Watch SE may be affordable, but it’s still capable of providing a comprehensive wearable device experience because it can be upgraded to WatchOS 9, which is the latest version of Apple’s operating system for its smartwatches. The Apple Watch SE 2020 looks similar to the Apple Watch Series 6 with its 1.78-inch Retina screen and Digital Crown at the side, and it can perform most of the same functions like tracking your daily activity and workouts, taking calls and replying to messages, and make purchases through Apple Pay.

Apple iPhone SE (3rd Gen) — $149, was $379

If you want to get an iPhone for cheap and you don’t mind being locked to a Straight Talk prepaid plan, then you should consider the third-generation Apple iPhone SE. The smartphone features a 4.7-inch Retina HD display that’s bright and colorful, and it’s powered by Apple’s A15 Bionic chip that’s also inside the iPhone 14. It offers a 12MP Wide camera at the back, a 7MP FaceTime HD camera at the front, and protection through the Touch ID fingerprint recognition system. The iPhone SE 2022 is IP67 water resistant, and it’s upgradeable to iOS 16.

Onn. 50-inch 4K Roku TV — $198, was $238

Buy a new TV even while on a tight budget by going for the 50-inch Onn. 4K Roku TV. The large screen with 4K Ultra HD resolution is perfect for watching streaming content, as you’ll have access to all of the popular services through the Roku TV platform. You can also easily integrate the TV into your smart home setups as it works with Amazon’s Alexa, Google Home, and Apple Home, while the Roku app can function as another remote with voice controls.

Microsoft Xbox Series S with extra wireless controller — $290, was $360

Microsoft’s Xbox Series S, the more affordable but less powerful version of the Xbox Series X, will still let you play all of the best Xbox Series X games, as well as all of the best Xbox One games because of its backward compatibility. The console offers fast performance as you navigate its menus and launch your games. The extra wireless controller will let you play with a family member or friend on your couch, for even more ways to enjoy your favorite titles.

HP 15.6-inch Laptop — $199, was $349

The HP 15.6-inch Laptop is a dependable device that’s powered by Windows 11 Home in S Mode, which is pre-installed in its 128GB SSD. It’s equipped with the Intel Pentium Silver N5030 processor and 4GB of RAM, which are far from the specifications of the best laptops, but more than enough if you’ll only be dealing with simple tasks like doing online research, typing documents, and watching streaming content. The 15.6-inch screen offers HD resolution, and every purchase comes with a one-year subscription to Microsoft 365.

Razer Raptor gaming monitor — $350, was $800

The Razer Raptor gaming monitor comes with a 27-inch screen with WQHD resolution and a 165Hz refresh rate, for smooth and uninterrupted gameplay. The monitor also eliminates screen tearing and stuttering with it support for AMD’s FreeSync Premium and Nvidia’s G-Sync. The gaming monitor features a solid and sturdy aluminum base with Razer Chrome RGB for customization and built-in cable management to reduce the clutter on your desk.

Onn. 75-inch 4K Roku TV — $498, was $578

If our guide on what size TV to buy says you’ve got enough space for it, then you can’t go wrong with the 75-inch Onn. 4K Roku TV. It still offers 4K Ultra HD resolution and access to all of the popular streaming services through the Roku TV platform, but the extra-large display will make sure that you’ll enjoy a truly cinematic experience when you’re watching your favorite shows and movies.

Vizio 65-inch M6 Series 4K QLED TV — $498, was $678

The Vizio M6 Series 4K QLED TV features 4K Ultra HD resolution and supports HDR, with Vizio’s IQ Active processor upscaling all content to 4K quality. It’s also equipped with QLED technology that offers powerful brightness and more natural colors, according to our 4K TV buying guide. You can access streaming content through the TV’s SmartCast platform, and it works with Google’s Chromecast and Apple AirPlay 2 so that you can stream photos and videos from your mobile device to its 65-inch screen.

Lenovo Legion T5 gaming desktop — $799, was $1,499

The Lenovo Legion T5 makes a run at the best gaming PCs with its powerful specifications — the AMD Ryzen 7 5700G processor with the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Ti graphics card and 16GB of RAM, which our guide on how to buy a gaming desktop says is a good baseline for modern gaming systems. The Lenovo Legion T5 also comes with a 1TB HDD and a 256GB SSD for a combination of expansive storage space and fast performance, and with Windows 11 Home out of the box, you can start installing your video games as soon as you hook it up to the necessary peripherals.

