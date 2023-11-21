 Skip to main content
45 best Black Friday tech deals on TVs, laptops, tablets, and more

John Alexander
It’s that time of year again, Black Friday deals. Supposedly the time of year when companies “go in the black” for profits, it can certainly be a time when a thrifty consumer can feel the power of the deal.

And this ethos of the deal is especially powerful for those of us interested in technical gadgets and big ticket items. Big percentage numbers and low dollar numbers are around every corner, to entice our eyes and wallets.

With so many savings to choose from, a new problem arises. Not one of the lack of funds, necessarily, but an abundance of too many choices. Here, to help cure what ails you, we’ve found just a few of the best deals from each tech category for you to ponder over and get what feels right. Happy shopping!

Don't Miss:

Best Black Friday TV deals

Sony Bravia X95L vs TCL QM8
Zeke Jones / Digital Trends

There’s no reason to forgo high quality movie viewing and console gaming when you can easily get deals like these:

  • Toshiba – 43″ Class C350 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV —
  • Samsung – 85” Class CU7000 Crystal UHD 4K Smart Tizen TV —
  • LG – 65″ Class B3 Series OLED 4K UHD Smart webOS TV —
  • Samsung – 65″ Class The Frame QLED 4K UHD Smart Tizen TV —
  • Sony – 65″ Class BRAVIA XR A80L OLED 4K UHD Smart Google TV —
  • Samsung – 65″ Class QN900C Neo QLED 8K Smart Tizen TV —

Best Black Friday Apple deals

A woman works on an Apple iPad 2022 with an Apple Pencil.
Apple

Apple products are infamously expensive, but Black Friday savings can bring them back a notch. Investigate these offerings:

  • 10.9-inch iPad Wi-Fi 64GB (10th Generation) —
  • AirPods Pro 2 (Lightning) —
  • AirPods Max (Lightning) —
  • MacBook Air 15″ Laptop – M2 chip – 8GB Memory – 256GB SSD —
  • Apple Watch SE 2nd Gen, 44mm —

Best Black Friday Phone deals

A person holding the OnePlus 11 and Google Pixel 8.
Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

Your phone is an essential part of your life and the need for an upgrade is seemingly always just around the corner. Try these low prices:

  • Motorola Edge 2023, 256GB —
  • Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4, 128GB —
  • iPhone 14 Plus, 128GB —
  • Google Pixel 8 Pro, 128GB —
  • Sony Xperia PRO-I 5G, 512GB —

Best Black Friday tablet deals

Man holds green OnePlus Pad Android tablet over space gray 11-inch M1 iPad Pro 2021.
Tushar Mehta/Digital Trends / Digital Trends

Bigger than a phone, smaller than a laptop, tablets are increasingly becoming the lounge chair companion of choice. It’s best to get one when you’ve got discounts like these available:

  • Google Pixel Tablet, 128 GB —
  • Samsung Galaxy Tab S8, 128GB —
  • iPad Pro 6, 128GB —
  • Dell Latitude 7230 Rugged Extreme, 256GB —

Best Black Friday laptop deals

Overhead view of someone typing on a surface laptop.
Jacob Roach / Digital Trends

Whether it’s for school, work, or your personal entertainment, you know you shouldn’t cut yourself short when buying a laptop. Now you can get the good laptop you deserve without breaking the bank:

  • HP Envy Laptop 17t-cw000 (16GB RAM, 512GB SSD) —
  • MacBook Air (8GB RAM, 256GB SSD) —
  • XPS 13 Plus (32GB RAM, 1TB SSD) —
  • XPS 15 (32GB RAM, 1TB SSD) —
  • Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio (16GB RAM, 512GB SSD) —

Best Black Friday soundbar deals

Bose Smart Soundbar 600 and Sonos Beam Gen 2.
Simon Cohen / Digital Trends / Digital Trends

Thin TV = bad sound. Soundbar = good sound again. These Black Friday deals = good savings.

  • LG – 3.1 Channel Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer —
  • JBL BAR 5.1 Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer —
  • Sony HT-S2000 Compact 3.1 Soundbar —
  • Bose Smart Soundbar 900 —
  • Sennheiser Ambeo Soundbar Max —

Best Black Friday headphone deals

Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones seen in black.
Sony / Sony

One of the best ways to listen to music without bugging the neighbors. Now, grab a great pair of headphones without bugging your budget by getting in on these Black Friday deals:

  • Sennheiser HD 458BT —
  • Beats Studio Buds  —
  • Google Pixel Buds Pro —
  • Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II —
  • Sony WH1000XM5 —

Best Black Friday smart home deals

The Nest Thermostat E installed on a wall.
Nest

Some say the smartest thing about these products is how they’re connected to the internet, but others swear it’s the great deals brought on by Black Friday deals:

  • Amazon Echo Dot (5th Gen) —
  • Amazon Echo Show 8 (3rd Gen) —
  • Ring Video Battery Doorbell Plus —
  • Google Nest Learning Smart Wifi Thermostat —
  • Nest Hub Max —

Best Black Friday small appliance deals

The KitchenAid Pro 5 Plus stand mixer on a kitchen table.
KitchenAid

Small appliances can have big savings, too:

  • ORFELD Masticating Juicer —
  • Keurig K-Slim Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker —
  • GE – 5-Speed 64-Oz. Blender with Blender Cups —
  • Cuisinart – Air Fryer Toaster Oven with Grill —
  • Cuisinart – Precision Master 5.5 Quart Stand Mixer —

