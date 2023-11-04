Even though Black Friday is still a couple of weeks away, we’re already starting to see a lot of great deals on several different types of products. So, if you can’t wait for the upcoming Black Friday and need to grab a few things now, we’ve collected some of our favorite deals across products and budget ranges to make your life a little bit easier. Below, you’ll find deals on cordless vacuums, laptops, TVs, headphones, and phones, so it’s a great collection of stuff that we think you’ll find useful and want to grab. That said, if you can’t find what you want, be sure to check our main Black Friday deals page for even more great offers.

Wyze Cordless Stick Vacuum — $98, was $150

While budget cordless vacuum cleaners can sometimes not be that great, we found the Wyze Cordless Stick Vacuum to be surprisingly good for its price point. At just 2.8 pounds of weight, it’s light enough that you won’t feel like you’re doing a workout every time you use it, and it is great for those who might have issues with arm weakness. Just because it’s light doesn’t mean it’s not powerful, though, with two motors providing 24,000 pascals of suction, which is quite a lot at this price. It also has a HEPA filter to keep the air you breathe clean while vacuuming, which is impressive, but sadly, it does have a big downside in that it only lasts for about 50 minutes of vacuuming. That’s not necessarily a dealbreaker, and you can buy a backup battery, but it’s an important thing to note.

Amazon Fire Max 11 tablet — $150, was $230

Tablets can be great if you’re always on the go and yet need access to the internet on a screen bigger than your phone. Luckily, this deal on the Amazon Fire Max 11 makes grabbing a tablet very affordable, especially since you’re not likely to find an 11-inch screen at these prices at other brands. Of course, that does mean you get slightly lower specs, and in this case, that means 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, both of which are on the lower end, but overall not a dealbreaker. On the brightide, ihourseof s have about a 10-11 hour battery life, at least if you’re mostly watching videos, which is pretty good for this price.

50-inch Insignia F30 4K TV — $200, was $300

If you’re not familiar with Insignia, it’s a Best Buy brand made to target more budget-oriented products, and while the 50-inch Insignia F30 4K TV certainly is budget-friendly, that doesn’t mean it’s bad. It has a 50-inch screen and supports HDR10, which is great, and it supports all the apps that you could want. The base refresh rate is 60Hz, which isn’t great for high-end gaming but perfect if you’re running something like the Xbox Series S. Also, the whole thing is built on the Fire TV platform, so if you’re in the Amazon ecosystem, this is a great TV for you to grab.

Arlo Pro 4 Spotlight Camera Security Bundle — $280, was $600

The Arlo Pro 4 Spotlight is a premium-grade security camera at relatively budget-friendly prices, especially if you go for this bundle, which includes three cameras, four batteries, and a charging dock. The Arlo Pro 4 has a 2k resolution, although that’s FHD when recording, which is still great for a budget camera. It has a 160-degree field of view with auto image adjustment and a color night vision mode, which is good but probably won’t get much use if you mostly use the spotlight. It also has object detection, which makes alerts a bit more intelligent.

Shark Matrix Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum — $300, was $500

If you want to get into the world of robot vacuums but don’t want to spend a ton of cash, then this deal on the Shark Matrix will give you an excellent robot vacuum without making you empty your wallet. Besides just being an excellent vacuum, the Shark Matrix also has a 30-liter capacity and can self-empty itself, which isn’t something you often see in this price range. It has a self-cleaning brush roll and extra vacuuming power to deal with pet hair and can deal with pretty much any type of floor you have, including carpeted, which makes the Shark Matrix very versatile.

Sony WH1000XM5 Headphones — $330, was $400

The Sony WH1000XM5 headphones are possibly one of the best headphones on the market right now and on par, if not slightly better, than the Apple AirPods. Quality is, surprisingly, a lot more natural sounding than the previous generation, and that’s with smaller drivers too. That said, the audio is still excellent regardless of what genre you listen to, which is an impressive feat by Sony. On top of that, the XM5s easily have some of the best Active Noise Cancellation on the market, if not the best, so if you’re looking for something top-end, the XM5 is the way to go.

Google Pixel 7a — $374, was $499

The Google Pixel 7a is a great mid-range phone if you don’t care about having the latest flagships but still want some nice features. Under the hood, you get the latest Tensor G2 processor and 8GB of RAM, which helps give the Pixel 7a a lot of extra oomph. It also has a 6.1-inch OLED display that runs a 1080 x 2400 resolution and can hit an impressive 90Hz refresh, which isn’t as fast as the 120Hz you’d see on flagships, but it’s close enough. The only big downside is the battery life isn’t great, and while you might get a full 24 hours out of it, that’s not guaranteed, which is a shame.

TCL 65-inch Q5 QLED 4K TV — $400, was $600

One of the best ways to upgrade your home theater experience is with a bigger and better TV, and this offering from TCL will net you a surprisingly good mid-range TV for a bargain. In fact, the TCL Q5 is a great TV for watching sports because not only does it support HDR10 and HDR10+, but it also supports HLG, an HDR standard broadcasters use, especially in sports. Unfortunately, it doesn’t have the base 120Hz refresh rate that would make it great for high-end gaming, but if you’re using something like the Xbox Series S, then you’ll still do quite well.

HP Victus Gaming Laptop — $550, was $900

If you want a great entry-level gaming laptop, this HP Victus configuration is pretty great. it runs an RTX 3050, which is an entry-level GPU that should handle most free-to-play games relatively well, although it will struggle with the more modern AA and AAA games. The screen is a 15.6-inch panel that runs FHD and can surprisingly hit 144Hz, giving you an overall smoother experience in both gaming and day-to-day usage. HP throws in an Intel Core i5-13420H, which is a mid-range processor that strikes the right balance for productivity and cost since it will likely handle any productivity task you throw at it. The only downside is the 8GB of RAM, which is on the lower end for a gaming laptop, but it’s about what we’d find at this price range.

Dyson V15 Detect Extra Cordless Vacuum– $600, was $800

The Dyson V15 is probably one of the most powerful cordless vacuums you’ll find, and if you’re looking to take things to the next level, it’s worth snatching up this deal as soon as possible. The V15 runs at an impressive 125,000rpm, which is about twice as much as the Dyson V8 and powerful enough to handle pretty much anything. There are also special hair-detangling brushes to deal with both human and pet hair, so if you tend to have a lot of hair shedding around the house, this is perfect for you. Run time is around 60 minutes, which isn’t a lot when you consider similar models from brands like Samsung, but it’s pretty good for the amount of suction power you get and makes this one of our favorite Dyson deals.

13-inch MacBook Air M1 — $750, was $1,000

Apple is known for its high-end and expensive laptops, and probably one of the best-known ones is the MacBook Air, which is not only thin and light, it’s also surprisingly powerful. This configuration of the MacBook Air runs Apple’s M1 chip, a still powerful chip, even though the M3 chips were just announced. The screen is a gorgeous 13.3-inch 2560 x 1600 resolution Retina display, and even the keys are backlighted, which is pretty neat. On the other hand, you still only get 8GB of RAM, which is on the lower end, and the storage doesn’t fare much better at 256GB, although if you stream a lot of your content, that’s not too bad.

Lenovo Legion Tower 5i — $800, was $1,250

If you aren’t really into the idea of building your own PC from scratch, then going for a pre-built like the Legion Tower 5i is a good idea, especially since it’s a respectable mid-range gaming PC. Behind the plexiglass, you’ll find an RTX 3060, which is great for 1440p gaming, although it might struggle to go above 100 frames or so. That’s still not too bad overall, and if you’re still gaming at 1080p and want to stay there for now, then the RTX 3060 will let you hit a much higher refresh rate with ease. As for the other specs, you get a great mid-range Intel Core i5-13400F processor, 16GB of DDR5 RAM, and 512GB of SSD storage, all of which are excellent.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 — $1,500, was $1,800

Samsung really pioneered the idea of a foldable phone, and while there are a lot of competitors, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 is still one of the best you’ll find. While the Z Fold 5 is not a big upgrade from the previous generation, its iterative changes make it a great phone for those getting into foldables and wanting the best of the best. It has a massive 7.6-inch internal screen and an equally impressive 6.2-inch cover screen running at 2176 x 1812 and 2316 x 904 resolution, respectively. t has a very impressive 12GB of RAM, more than the MacBook Air, and 256GB of storage space, giving you a smooth overall experience.

