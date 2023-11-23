Before Black Friday deals, it makes sense to see some awesome Thanksgiving deals. Right now, retailers are super keen to distract you from your turkey with some huge discounts on highly sought after tech. We get that you don’t want to spend hours scouring for good deals yourself which is why we’ve picked out some key highlights that include some of the most popular items that you’re likely to want to buy from TVs to games consoles, tablets, laptops, and more. Read on while we take you through the best of the bunch and take a quick look at why you need them in your life.

Onn. 7-inch Tablet — $29, was $59

While the Onn. 7-inch tablet isn’t one of the best tablets, it’s still ideal for entertaining the kids without spending much. It has a 7-inch screen with 1024 x 600 resolution and is powered by a 2GHz quad-core processor and 2GB of memory. There’s only 32GB of storage but you can expand it with a microSD card. It comes with Google Kids Space preinstalled on Android 11 (Go edition) so it’s well-suited for kids. There’s a 2MP front-facing and rear-facing camera too.

Take the ultimate deep dive into your DNA and discover what makes you, well, you, with AncestryDNA®. Learn about your origins and ethnicity, including where you came from, as well as DNA matches to relatives you might have around the world. You can also add a World Explorer family history membership so you can access even more information, including international records, news articles, photos, and military records. With the DNA kit, you’ll learn everything you need to know about your heritage and then some. It’s one of the best ways to take a deep dive into self-discovery. Who knows, you might discover something intriguing that you never knew about your parents, grandparents, or beyond. Plus, there’s nothing better than getting a great deal, and for Black Friday and Cyber Week, AncestryDNA is 50% off. That’s incredible.

LG 32-inch Ultra-Gear QHD Gaming Monitor — $169, was $349

Ideal for someone seeking one of the best gaming monitors in this price range, the LG 32-inch Ultra-Gear QHD Gaming Monitor has a great resolution of 2560 x 1440 along with a 165Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time. It also supports HDR10 with sRGB 95% so you get great imagery at all times. AMD FreeSync support rounds off the ideal package for a gamer on a budget. If you have a mid-range gaming rig, this is the ideal monitor to pair up with it to ensure you get great picture quality.

Don't Miss:

Apple iPad (9th generation) — $230, was $329

The Apple iPad (9th generation) is a couple of years old but it remains a good bet thanks to Apple continuing support for it. It has an attractive 10.2-inch Retina display with True Tone support which adjusts the display to the color temperature of the room. The A13 Bionic chip remains reasonably speedy while there’s a 12MP front camera and 8MP back camera. It has support for the Apple Pencil (1st generation) and Smart Keyboard so you can easily turn it into a productivity-focused device with 10 hours of battery life and 64GB of storage space giving you plenty of flexibility.

HP 17-inch laptop — $250, was $500

With HP being one of the best laptop brands, a cheap HP 17-inch laptop can go a surprisingly long way. It has an AMD Athlon Gold processor along with 8GB of memory and 128GB of SSD storage. Its 17.3-inch screen offers a HD+ resolution of 1600 x 900 while there’s 250 nits of brightness. A lift-hinge ensures you can lift the keyboard up for more natural typing while there’s an enlarged clickpad and room for a numeric keypad.

Nintendo Switch OLED console Super Smash Bros Ultimate Bundle — $350

The Nintendo Switch OLED is the ultimate Nintendo Switch right now. You get a 7-inch OLED touchscreen that provides far more vibrant colors than the previous model. It also has enhanced audio while there’s a better kickstand than before too. 64GB of internal storage doubles the room available to you reminding you what a great console it is. With this bundle, you also get Super Smash Bros Ultimate — one of the best Nintendo Switch games — along with three months of Nintendo Switch Online bundled in.

Insignia 70-inch F30 Series 4K TV — $400, was $600

If you simply want a cheap but huge TV, you’ll appreciate the Insignia 70-inch F30 Series 4K TV. It may not be from one of the best TV brands but you get a large 4K screen with HDR support with the TV packing Fire TV built-in. It means it’s easy to find all your favorite shows view streaming apps with Apple AirPlay support also bundled in. There’s also DTS Studio Sound for superior built-in sound while you can always hook up a soundbar via the HDMI eARC port.

Sony PlayStation 5 Disc Console Slim — Call of Duty Modern Warfare III Bundle — $499, was $560

The PlayStation 5 is even better than before now that it’s slimmer and a little easier to find room for under your TV. You get the best 4K gaming experience with up to 120fps and 120Hz output. Other great features include Tempest 3D AudioTech support in supported games with superior audio quality throughout. The controller is great too with haptic feedback and adaptive triggers helping you feel more in control than before. This bundle comes with recently released Call of Duty Modern Warfare III while the console also comes with Astro’s Playroom.

Google Pixel 8 — $549, was $699

One of the best phones for value, the Google Pixel 8 is a great phone for the price. It has a 6.2-inch OLED panel with a 2400 x 1080 resolution along with 2,000 nit peak brightness. A variable refresh rate between 60Hz and 120Hz keeps things looking smooth. The main 50MP camera benefits from great software features like Magic Editor while there’s also a 12MP wide-angle camera and 125.8-degree field of view. Speedy performance and appealing software ensures this is a well-rounded phone that’s perfect for most people.

Dell XPS 13 laptop — $599, was $799

One of the best laptops you can buy, the Dell XPS 13 is the perfect laptop for many people thanks to being stylish, practical and highly portable. This particular Dell XPS 13 model has a 12th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of memory, and 256GB of SSD storage. It also has a good looking 13.4-inch full HD+ screen with 1920 x 1200 resolution and 500 nits of brightness. It’s Dell’s thinnest and lightest 13-inch XPS so it’s great for taking out and about with you. It also offers up to 12 hours of battery life so you won’t run out of juice at an awkward time.

Apple MacBook Air M1 — $750, was $1,000

The Apple MacBook Air M1 offers exceptional value for money. We may have recently moved onto M3 processors but this is still one of the best MacBooks thanks to its power. The Apple M1 chip is a true powerhouse of a processor easily being able to handle whatever you have planned for it. There’s also 8GB of memory and 256GB of SSD storage. One excellent highlight is its 13.3-inch Retina display with P3 wide color so you gain great detail and vibrant imagery. Nice touches like a backlit Magic Keyboard, touch ID support, and two Thunderbolt ports all make this a great MacBook for many people.

LG 65-inch C3 OLED TV — $1,600, was $2,100

One of the best TVs you can buy right now, the LG 65-inch C3 OLED TV looks stunning. Self-lit pixels mean you get deeper blacks and more vibrant colors all in one scene. A dedicated Filmmaker mode ensures you get to see a movie just how the director intended you to see it, while Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos adds to the home cinema experience. The C3 also has a Brightness Booster feature so you get high contrast, even in well-lit rooms. The a9 AI processor Gen 6 ensures content is upscaled wonderfully while reminding you of why LG is one of the best TV brands to buy from.

Editors' Recommendations