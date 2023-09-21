 Skip to main content
How to get $15 free credit to spend on anything at Amazon

Jennifer Allen
By
Amazon often has some great deals going on but snacks? That’s not such a common thing. Right now though, Amazon is the place for you to stock up on snacks instead of heading to Walmart like usual. That’s because if you spend $60 on snacks at Amazon, you get $15 Amazon credit back and available to spend on anything else on the site. That’s a pretty hefty discount of 25% off the food you’re buying. The idea is you’re stocking up on snacks for the big game but really, it’s entirely up to you how you consume the delicious treats.

What snacks to shop for at Amazon

Amazon has an extensive supply of different snacks out there. It’s broken up the category as different parts of the sports-watching process. That means first-round draft picks, pre-game essentials, halftime snacks and drinks, along with post-game favorites, and for at-home streamers. Ultimately, these are simply cute categories for great snacks. Pair them up with the big game or simply enjoy all your snacks while watching the best online streaming services — it’s your choice.

For instance, you could buy a pack of with a wide variety of flavors for $20. Pair that up with a pack of for $6 or a for $20.

The Amazon snack deal isn’t just about the treats either. You can also buy a for $26. Four flavors are bundled in including cranberry almond, banana nut, maple brown sugar, and cinnamon flavour. To give you more energy, there’s also a 4 flavor variety pack of which gives you electrolytes and Gatorade in one pack. Flavors include kiwi strawberry, berry, and grape with the bundle costing $26. It’s a good example of how you can stock up on many useful favorites then use them over time thanks to long expiry dates.

Other snacks include for $18 along with offers on salsa, dip, iced tea, and so much more. You’ll soon be all good to go for snacks and other useful instant foods while also saving money. It’s a really good idea to click through and see how you could save with Amazon snacks. Best of all, whatever you buy, once you spend $60 at Amazon, you earn $15 credit to spend on anything else at Amazon. It’s worth stocking up here rather than consider anywhere else with that kind of freebie bundled in.

