Walmart’s having a rival Prime Day sale and there’s a deal live now

During Prime Day deals, other online retailers try to match the deals going on at Amazon. Walmart’s answer to Prime Day is Walmart+ Week. It’s a full week of sales that are only available to Walmart+ members, starting July 10 — a day before Prime Day starts. Walmart+ is a subscription service similar to Amazon Prime. Since you’ll need Walmart+ to access the best deals in the Walmart+ Week sales, Walmart is discounting the service starting today. Right now you can get a one-year membership to Walmart+ for only $49. That’s 50% off the usual price. You should grab this soon because you won’t want to be without a membership once Walmart+ Week starts!

Why you should buy a Walmart+ subscription

What are the advantages of a Walmart+ subscription? The biggest advantage is the ability to access sales earlier than anyone else. Walmart opens its biggest sales up to Walmart+ members first, so you’ll never have to worry about the item you want selling out before you can grab it. Back when PlayStation 5 consoles were impossible to get, Walmart+ members were the only ones with early access to the new console drops. It’s like being in a secret shoppers club that gives you deals before anyone else.

So why choose Walmart+ vs Amazon Prime? Walmart is a particularly good place to shop for Prime Day TV deals and Prime Day appliance deals. While Amazon has Walmart beat in terms of shipping time, Walmart has the advantage of having over 4,000 physical locations. You can grab one of the great early access sales on Walmart’s website, then pick the item up in a store near you almost right away. Amazon’s same-day shipping is certainly fast, but nothing can beat that kind of instant satisfaction. If you do choose to ship an item from Walmart, Walmart+ members get free shipping on any order over $35.

Make sure to grab your Walmart+ subscription before Walmart+ Week starts. on July 10. Right now a one-year subscription to the service is just $49 after a 50% discount. This is the best time of the year to sign up for the service. Check it out with the big red button below.

