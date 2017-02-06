Digital Trends

Check out the best Toshiba laptops, as rated by our computing experts at Digital Trends.

best toshiba laptops iconToshiba has been making computers for quite some time and ever since computers made the jump from our desks to our laps, Toshiba has been producing portables for every type of user. The company recently its Satellite, Protégé and Tecra lines, adding hardware upgrades that make each line more powerful and user-friendly than ever before.  No matter if you use your laptop for business, gaming or creative work, it’s likely that Toshiba has a model that’s well-suited for your needs. Below you’ll find the best Toshiba laptops around.

Our best Toshiba laptops list is continually updated as we review new products that enter the market.

Looking for more than just the top ten? Head over to our full collection of Toshiba Laptop Reviews to see the motherload!

Featured in Best Toshiba Laptops
 
1
toshiba chromebook review cb c

Toshiba Chromebook 2 CB35-C3350

8

Toshiba's Chromebook 2 (2015) is the most powerful Chromebook we've used all year

Full Review »
 
2
toshiba chromebook review press image

Toshiba Chromebook 2

7

Don't try to do too much on this lovely-looking Chromebook and you’ll be happy.

Full Review »
 
3
toshiba satellite radius review e w c x

Toshiba Satellite Radius 14 E45W-C4200X

7

For what you pay for it, the Toshiba Radius 14 is hard to beat.

Full Review »
 
4
toshiba kirabook review kira ultrabook

Toshiba Kirabook (2014)

6

The Kirabook’s modest revision includes a faster processor and a smaller price tag. Unfortunately for Toshiba, the competition has improved, too.

Full Review »
 
5
toshiba radius p w review satellite press image

Toshiba Satellite Radius P55W

6

Toshiba’s latest has a fast processor, big keyboard, and good speakers. These positives are weighed down by a slow hard drive, and bulk.

Full Review »
 
6
toshiba satellite radius review p w cst n

Toshiba Satellite Radius 12 P20W-CST3N02

6

Toshiba's Satellite Radius 12 is a beautiful display trapped in a mediocre laptop.

Full Review »
 
7
toshiba satellite click pro review satelite

Toshiba Satellite Click 2 Pro

6

Toshiba’s Click 2 Pro is powerful, but short battery life, rear port placement, and a wobbly hinge keep it from surpassing the competition.

Full Review »
 
8
toshiba portege z t review

Toshiba Portege Z20t

6

The Z20T’s matte display and excellent keyboard impress, but its high price is a problem.

Full Review »
 
9
toshiba portege z c review

Toshiba Portege Z30-C1310

4

A painfully outdated display and absurd price doom the Z30 from the start.

Full Review »