Dell XPS 13 (Kaby Lake)
Release date
11/1/2016
Release price
$1649
Form factor
Ultra portable
Type
All-Purpose
Screen size
13.3 in
Operating system
Microsoft Windows
Asus ZenBook UX305
3/15
$700
Ultra portable
All-Purpose
13.3 in
Microsoft Windows
Dell XPS 13 (2014)
10/2013
$1299.99
Ultra portable
Ultrabook, All-purpose
13.3"
Windows 8.1
Dell XPS 15 Touch
2014
$1599
Ultra portable
All-purpose
15.6"
Windows 8
Dell Precision M3800
$1649
Ultra portable
Business
15.6 in
Microsoft Windows
Toshiba Chromebook 2 CB35-C3350
08/26/2015
$429.99
Ultra portable
Budget
13.3 in
Chrome OS
Asus Zenbook NX500JK-XH72T
Ultra portable
All-Purpose
15.6 in
Microsoft Windows
HP EliteBook 820 G1
Unknown
$874
Ultra portable
Business
12.5"
Windows 8
LG Ultra PC 14Z950
$1399
Ultra portable
Ultrabook
14 in
Microsoft Windows
Razer Blade Stealth
02/29/2016
$1399.99
Ultra portable
Ultrabook
12.5 in
Microsoft Windows
Check out the best ultaportable laptops, as rated by Digital Trends’ expert reviewers.

Small, light and capable of providing hours of time away from a power socket, ultraportables are the ideal computer for anyone on the go. Consumers often enjoy them because they allow freedom of movement and are easy to slip into a small bag or carry on their own. Businesses love them because they allow travelling employees a way to remain in touch and productive from any location.

Intel has recently expanded this category with the Ultrabook, which usually includes a 13-inch or 14-inch display and is .8 inches thick or thinner. Many laptop manufacturers now offer these extremely small PCs – and some offer a number of options. Ultrabooks are often not as quick as ultraportables and pack smaller batteries, but they make up for these shortcomings with sleek design and light weight.

Our best ultraportable laptops list is continually updated as we review new products that enter the market.

Not quite what you were looking for? Check out our guide to the best laptops across all prices and types.

