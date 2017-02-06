Check out the best ultaportable laptops, as rated by Digital Trends’ expert reviewers.

Small, light and capable of providing hours of time away from a power socket, ultraportables are the ideal computer for anyone on the go. Consumers often enjoy them because they allow freedom of movement and are easy to slip into a small bag or carry on their own. Businesses love them because they allow travelling employees a way to remain in touch and productive from any location.

Intel has recently expanded this category with the Ultrabook, which usually includes a 13-inch or 14-inch display and is .8 inches thick or thinner. Many laptop manufacturers now offer these extremely small PCs – and some offer a number of options. Ultrabooks are often not as quick as ultraportables and pack smaller batteries, but they make up for these shortcomings with sleek design and light weight.

Our best ultraportable laptops list is continually updated as we review new products that enter the market.

