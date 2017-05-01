Here’s every new computer announced by Acer at IFA today

Acer’s upcoming lineup includes some ultra-thin laptops, a tiny desktop computer powered by an i7 processor , and the first gaming laptop with a curved display.
Acer announced the new products at IFA in Berlin this week, and there’s a lot to unpack here. Here’s a quick look at every new computer announced by the company.
The first laptop with a curved display
Acer Predator 21X
Perhaps the weirdest of the new Acer laptops is the Predator 21X, a gaming laptop with a curved display, a first among laptops. The chunky laptop offers a full-sized mechanical keyboard with Cherry MX switches.
- 21-inch curved IPS display with a resolution of 2560 by 1080 pixels
- 7th-generation Intel Core processors
- Two Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080 graphics cards with SLI
- Five fans to keep everyting cool
- Weighs 17.64 pounds
Acer Swift, the company’s most portable notebooks
Swift is Acer’s new series of ultra-thin laptops, which are counter-intuitively numbered so that lighter laptops have a higher model number. This allows the line to meet a variety of budgets, but leaves a fairly splintered selection.
Acer Swift 7 SF713-51
The flagshit Swift laptop, this thin machine sits at just 0.39 inches thick and weighs 2.43 pounds. If the specs are anything to go by, that comes without much performance compromise.
- 13.3-inch IPS display with a resolution of 1920 by 1080, or full HD
- 7th generation Core i5 processors
- 256GB solid state drive
- Up to nine hours of battery life
- Two USB type-C ports
- 2.83-inch touchpad
Acer Swift 5
At 0.57 inches thick and weighing 3 pounds, the Swift 5 is a little bigger and heavier then the 7, but offers similar specs and better storage.
- 13.3-inch IPS display with a resolution of 1,920 by 1,080, or full HD
- 7th generation Core i5 processors
- Up to 8GB of memory
- Up to 512GB of solid state storage
- Up to 10 hours of battery life
- Aluminum case
Acer Swift 3 SF314-51
Working our way down through the model numbers we get to the heavier 3.31 pound Acer Swift 3, which is 0.7 inches thick.
- 14-inch IPS display with a resolution of 1,920 by 1,080, or full HD
- 6th generation and 7th generation Intel Core processors
- Intel Core processors
- Up to 8GB of DDR4 memory
- Up to 512GB of solid state storage
- 12 hours of battery life
- Aluminum chassis
Acer Swift 1
The lowest number goes to the heaviest and least powerful model, weighing in at 3.53 pounds and offering a cheaper processor.
- 12-inch IPS display with a resolution of 1920 by 1080, or full HD
- Intel Pentium or Celeron processors
- 4GB of memory
- 64 or 138GB of eMMC storage
- 12 hours of battery life
Acer goes super-thin with new Spin 2-in-1 series
The Acer Spin series is a new line of convertible laptops from Acer.
Acer Spin 7
The flagship of this series is the Acer Spin 7, a 13-14 inch 2-in-1 that’s 0.43 inches thick and weighs only 2.6 pounds.
- 13-inch display
- 7th generation Intel Core i7-7Y75 processor
- Up to 8GB of memory
- 256GB solid state storage
- 8 hours of battery life
- Two USB type-C ports
Acer Spin 5
With Windows Ink support, this convertible laptop offers more storage space but a less powerful processor.
- 13.3-inch touchscreen IPS display
- 7th generation Intel Core i5 and i3 processors
- 0.78 inches thick
- up to 16GB of DDR4 memory
- 10 hours of battery life
Acer Spin 3
The heavier Spin 3 comes in a wide variety of configurations, meaning it can probably fit into all kinds of budgets.
- 15.6-inch touchscreen IPS display
- 6th generation Intel Core processors
- Up to 12GB of DDR4 memory
- Dual storage: 1TB mechanical and 256GB solid state
- 9 hours of battery life
Acer Spin 1
The Spin 1 looks to be the cheapest two-in-one offered by Acer, with a Celeron processor and modest storage and memory options.
- 11.6-inch IPS touchscreen display
- Resolution of 1920 by 1080 pixels, or full HD
- Celeron or Pentium processors
- Up to 8GB of memory
- Up to 64GB eMMC storage, or up to 1TB mechanical storage
- Up to 9 hours of battery life
Acer Switch Alpha 12
Acer is upgrading the detachable Switch Alpha 12 with a more powerful processor, though the weight and dimensions seem to have mostly stayed the same.
- Offers a 6th generation Intel Core i76500U processor, or you can opt for an i3 or i5 version.
- Up to 8GB of memory
- Up to 512GB of solid state storage
- Weighs 2.76 pounds
Acer Chromebook R13
Reversable Chromebooks are a lot more useful now that Android apps are coming to the platform, and Acer is stepping up its game with the Chromebook R13, a bigger version of their Chromebook R11 and the first 13-inch touchscreen Chromebook.
- 13-inch IPS touchscreen with a resolution of 1920 by 1080 pixels, or full HD
- MediaTeck M8173C Core Pilot quad-cord processor
- 4GB of memory
- 64GB of eMMC storage
- USB type-c port
- Battery life up to 12 hours.
Upcoming Acer desktop computers
Acer Revo Base Mini
This tiny desktop PC comes in a small form factor: 5.51 by 5.51 inches on the top, and 2.09 inches tall. So you won’t have trouble fitting this on your desk, and you can plug in two displays.
- 5th generation Intel Core CPU, up to Core i7
- Offers up to 2TB of storage
- Offers up to 8GB of memory (2x SoDIMM slots)
- User-upgradable memory and storage
- Can purchase with Windows 10, but if you prefer FreeDOS and no OS options are also available
Upcoming Acer displays
Acer’s upcoming line of Predator displays all offer Tobii eye-tracking technology, letting you control aspects of your games using only your eyes.
Acer Predator Z271T
- 27-inch curved display
- Full HD resolution, or 1,920 by 1,080 pixels
- 144Hz refresh rate
Acer Predator XB251HQT
- 24.5 inch flat panel display with thin bezel
- Full HD resolution, or 1,920 by 1,080 pixels
- 240Hz refresh rate
Acer Predator XB271HUT
- 27-inch flatscreen display with thin bezel
- 2,560 by 1,440 pixel resolution
- 165Hz refresh rate