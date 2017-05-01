Here’s every new computer announced by Acer at IFA today

Acer’s upcoming lineup includes some ultra-thin laptops, a tiny desktop computer powered by an i7 processor , and the first gaming laptop with a curved display.

Acer announced the new products at IFA in Berlin this week, and there’s a lot to unpack here. Here’s a quick look at every new computer announced by the company.

The first laptop with a curved display

Acer Predator 21X Perhaps the weirdest of the new Acer laptops is the Predator 21X, a gaming laptop with a curved display, a first among laptops. The chunky laptop offers a full-sized mechanical keyboard with Cherry MX switches. 21-inch curved IPS display with a resolution of 2560 by 1080 pixels

7th-generation Intel Core processors

Two Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080 graphics cards with SLI

Five fans to keep everyting cool

Weighs 17.64 pounds

Acer Swift, the company’s most portable notebooks

Swift is Acer’s new series of ultra-thin laptops, which are counter-intuitively numbered so that lighter laptops have a higher model number. This allows the line to meet a variety of budgets, but leaves a fairly splintered selection.

Acer Swift 7 SF713-51 The flagshit Swift laptop, this thin machine sits at just 0.39 inches thick and weighs 2.43 pounds. If the specs are anything to go by, that comes without much performance compromise. 13.3-inch IPS display with a resolution of 1920 by 1080, or full HD

7th generation Core i5 processors

256GB solid state drive

Up to nine hours of battery life

Two USB type-C ports

2.83-inch touchpad Acer Swift 5 At 0.57 inches thick and weighing 3 pounds, the Swift 5 is a little bigger and heavier then the 7, but offers similar specs and better storage. 13.3-inch IPS display with a resolution of 1,920 by 1,080, or full HD

7th generation Core i5 processors

Up to 8GB of memory

Up to 512GB of solid state storage

Up to 10 hours of battery life

Aluminum case Acer Swift 3 SF314-51 Working our way down through the model numbers we get to the heavier 3.31 pound Acer Swift 3, which is 0.7 inches thick. 14-inch IPS display with a resolution of 1,920 by 1,080, or full HD

6th generation and 7th generation Intel Core processors

Intel Core processors

Up to 8GB of DDR4 memory

Up to 512GB of solid state storage

12 hours of battery life

Aluminum chassis Acer Swift 1 The lowest number goes to the heaviest and least powerful model, weighing in at 3.53 pounds and offering a cheaper processor. 12-inch IPS display with a resolution of 1920 by 1080, or full HD

Intel Pentium or Celeron processors

4GB of memory

64 or 138GB of eMMC storage

12 hours of battery life

Acer goes super-thin with new Spin 2-in-1 series

The Acer Spin series is a new line of convertible laptops from Acer.

Acer Spin 7 The flagship of this series is the Acer Spin 7, a 13-14 inch 2-in-1 that’s 0.43 inches thick and weighs only 2.6 pounds. 13-inch display

7th generation Intel Core i7-7Y75 processor

Up to 8GB of memory

256GB solid state storage

8 hours of battery life

Two USB type-C ports Acer Spin 5 With Windows Ink support, this convertible laptop offers more storage space but a less powerful processor. 13.3-inch touchscreen IPS display

7th generation Intel Core i5 and i3 processors

0.78 inches thick

up to 16GB of DDR4 memory

10 hours of battery life Acer Spin 3 The heavier Spin 3 comes in a wide variety of configurations, meaning it can probably fit into all kinds of budgets. 15.6-inch touchscreen IPS display

6th generation Intel Core processors

Up to 12GB of DDR4 memory

Dual storage: 1TB mechanical and 256GB solid state

9 hours of battery life Acer Spin 1 The Spin 1 looks to be the cheapest two-in-one offered by Acer, with a Celeron processor and modest storage and memory options. 11.6-inch IPS touchscreen display

Resolution of 1920 by 1080 pixels, or full HD

Celeron or Pentium processors

Up to 8GB of memory

Up to 64GB eMMC storage, or up to 1TB mechanical storage

Up to 9 hours of battery life Acer Switch Alpha 12 Acer is upgrading the detachable Switch Alpha 12 with a more powerful processor, though the weight and dimensions seem to have mostly stayed the same. Offers a 6th generation Intel Core i76500U processor, or you can opt for an i3 or i5 version.

Up to 8GB of memory

Up to 512GB of solid state storage

Weighs 2.76 pounds Acer Chromebook R13 Reversable Chromebooks are a lot more useful now that Android apps are coming to the platform, and Acer is stepping up its game with the Chromebook R13, a bigger version of their Chromebook R11 and the first 13-inch touchscreen Chromebook. 13-inch IPS touchscreen with a resolution of 1920 by 1080 pixels, or full HD

MediaTeck M8173C Core Pilot quad-cord processor

4GB of memory

64GB of eMMC storage

USB type-c port

Battery life up to 12 hours.

Upcoming Acer desktop computers

Acer Revo Base Mini This tiny desktop PC comes in a small form factor: 5.51 by 5.51 inches on the top, and 2.09 inches tall. So you won’t have trouble fitting this on your desk, and you can plug in two displays. 5th generation Intel Core CPU, up to Core i7

Offers up to 2TB of storage

Offers up to 8GB of memory (2x SoDIMM slots)

User-upgradable memory and storage

Can purchase with Windows 10, but if you prefer FreeDOS and no OS options are also available

Upcoming Acer displays

Acer’s upcoming line of Predator displays all offer Tobii eye-tracking technology, letting you control aspects of your games using only your eyes.