Score $150 off this powerful Asus 15.6-inch gaming laptop

Gaming computers can get pricey but right now you can score one for less than $1,000 with this Asus 15.6-inch Full-HD Gaming Laptop deal. The powerful gaming device normally retails for $950 but is currently marked down to only $800 on Amazon for a limited time.

This Asus gaming laptop combines a sleek look with high performance, powered by a 6th-generation Intel Core i7-6500U 2.5GHz processor. On the tech-spec end, it impresses with a Nvidia GeForce GTX 960M gaming graphic card, 8GB of RAM, and 512GB SSD storage. On the exterior, the less than 1-inch thick laptop boasts a classy gray metallic cover with a hairline-textured finish.

The processor and gaming card allow you to stream HD videos, run MS Office programs, or entertain yourself with your favorite games without standard laptop lags. The graphics card features Nvidia Optimus Technology that automatically adjusts the GPU for either high graphics power or battery-boosting efficiency depending on what you’re doing. ASUS Splendid Technology enhances the display with 4 preset modes which easily brings colors to life providing stunning visuals full of rich, deep hues.

The gaming laptop comes with two built-in cooling systems to enhance its already powerful performance. A smart dual fan cooling system consists of independent copper fans that cool the CPU and GPU, making the computer more reliable even during power-intensive activities. Add that to the built-in Asus IceCool Technology, which is a unique internal layout that keeps palm rest surface temperatures consistently below body temperature, and you’ve got a machine that won’t overheat you or its insides.

You can also feel more physically comfortable using the laptop as it comes with a smart gesture multitouch pad that delivers high levels of accurate and intuitive fingertip input, making everything feel extra natural.

Audio blasts out clearly on the device thanks to Asus SonicMaster, which is a mixture of hardware and software with a professional codec, an optimized amplifier for louder volumes, extra large speakers, and a resonance chamber for a deep base. Additional signal processing also helps to fine-tune the hardware by filtering noise and improving overall audio clarity. Finally, the laptop comes pre-loaded with Windows 10 and includes an Asus 1-year accidental damage protection warranty.

Regularly priced at $950, this Asus 15.6-inch Full-HD Gaming Laptop is currently available for $800 on Amazon, giving you a savings of $150, or 16 percent.

