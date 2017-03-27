How to change your wallpaper and login screen in Windows 10

Windows 10 ditched the live tiles oft-associated with Windows 8 — well, sort of — and brought back the iconic Start menu last found in Windows 7. With something old and something new, Windows 10 is well-positioned to become the go-to operating system for most users, even if Windows 7 stills holds the lion’s share of the market. Regardless, what if you want to add a little of your own flavor to Microsoft’s latest operating system?

Perhaps one of the biggest differences between Windows 10 and earlier OS iterations is that you can personalize your computer’s login page and desktop. Unlike with other versions of Windows, however, the method for accomplishing these tasks isn’t as straightforward as you might think. To help with personalization, we’ve created this walkthrough for changing the image on your desktop and login screen.

Step 1: Navigating to the Windows 10 Personalization settings window

First, navigate to the Settings menu by clicking the Action Center icon in the lower-right corner of the screen. Then, click All Settings and select the Personalization icon to bring up the desktop’s visual options.

Windows 10 users also have the ability to right-click on the desktop to quickly reach the Personalization menu. Simply right-click anywhere on your desktop and click Personalize, and the intended section should open in the Windows Settings app. Once the window appears, follow Steps 2a and 2b below to successfully change your background and login screen.

Step 2a: Changing the background image

The first tab in the Personalization window is the Background tab, which allows you to change your desktop image to a saved picture, a solid color, or a slide show of various images. Atfer selecting the Picture option, you can choose your desktop picture by clicking Browse and selecting a picture from your computer’s hard drive or from a small selection of themed images.

If you’re selecting a folder for the Slide Show option, then you can click Browse and select a folder with pictures you would like your machine to cycle through. Once you’ve selected a folder, then you can choose how long you want each picture to be on your screen before cycling to the next picture.

Keep in mind that if you a have monitors, then a different picture will be selected for each monitor and each one will also cycle through your images. For both a picture or a slideshow, you can choose to fit the image to the screen, stretch it, or select from one of several other options that ensure your pictures will appear the way you’d like them to on your particular display(s).