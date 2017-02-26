Want to move your Windows 10 install to a new hard drive? Here’s how

Are you looking to upgrade your hard drive to that long-awaited SSD or hybrid drive? Congratulations! But first, you’ll have to move your operating system, and all the data it holds, over to the new drive. Windows 10 doesn’t make this easy, but we’re here for you! Here’s the guide you need to clone and swap your Windows 10 install to a new hard drive.

Note: This guide is primarily designed for people who are only switching hard drives. This method may work if you’re building a new rig or switching computers, depending on your setup. It almost certainly won’t work with any sort of virtualization project, though you can find those services if you’re willing to pay for them.

Prepare your system

Before copying and moving anything, it’s important to make sure you clean out your files to make the transition as quick and painless as possible. Thankfully, Windows comes with its own proprietary cleanup tool, which you should use before you move on.

Step 1: Head to Disk Cleanup. Launch the utility as you would normally, or enter “disk cleanup” in the Windows search bar.

Step 2: Once open, you should see a box with a list of file types. Check the files that you want to get rid of. In this case, most file types should be checked, because these are all classifications of files that you don’t need, such as temp files and various Recycle Bin data. However, it’s always a good idea to double check the files, just in case there is something you’d like to keep.

Step 3: Click Clean up system files near the bottom of the window.

Pick a migration tool

Windows 10 doesn’t offer an easy method for cloning and swapping your operating system over to a new hard drive. But, the good news is that there are plenty of apps that allow you to do exactly that! These are usually backup programs that also include significant cloning functions specifically designed for moving Windows 10 from an old hard drive to an SSD (or similar migrations). There are quite a few to choose from, but below are several free options that we recommend.

EaseUS Todo Backup Free 10.0: The long name hides a well-maintained backup tool, one that boasts an an interface that’s very friendly to both Windows users and newcomers.

EaseUS Partition Master Professional 11.9: A more professional version with better data management tools, for those who know what they’re doing and want more control over the migration process. Make sure you opt for the free trial version, however, which should be enough to complete your move.

AOMEI Backupper Standard 4.0.2: A long-term backup solution with a lively interface, this app is a great pick if you like the idea of using backup and cloning tools for future projects, but don’t have any current solution.