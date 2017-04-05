Here are the best deals on accessories for the iPad, iPhone, and Apple Watch

It’s expensive being an Apple fanboy (or fangirl). Not only do you typically pay a premium for Cupertino’s latest hardware, but Apple’s accessories can often cause sticker shock as well. Fortunately, when it comes to shopping for accessories, the Apple Store isn’t your only source.

Whether you’re looking to pair your newly minted iPhone with wireless headphones or simply need to restock on a few Lightning cables, we’ve rounded up some awesome accessory deals from Amazon and the DT Shop for everything from your iPhone to your MacBook. We will periodically update these deals in the future, so be sure to act quickly if you want to get the best prices.

Monowear Design Apple Watch strap We featured Monowear’s straps in our roundup of the best available bands for the Apple Watch, and continue to enjoy wearing them. The Monowear straps are woven from durable nylon and come in a wide variety of colors, with gold, black, and silver metal buckles to match your watch case. They are available for both 38mm and 42mm Apple Watches, and are a good option if you want a water-resistant strap but don’t care for the look or feel of rubber. Normally $60, a 50 percent discount brings the Monowear Apple Watch bands down to $30 on Amazon. $30 on Amazon

Supcase Unicorn Beetle iPhone 7 Plus case Spring has sprung, so if you find yourself heading outside with your iPhone more frequently, it might be a good idea to get a shock-resistant bumper case to protect your tech. The Supcase Unicorn Beetle, available for $16 from Amazon, is a tough and durable case for your iPhone 7 Plus that doesn’t look or feel too bulky and awkward. The two-piece case fits around your phone and features a built-in screen protector, as well as a handy belt clip holster. Have the regular iPhone 7? Get this Supcase for $20 instead. $16 on Amazon

FiftyThree Digital Stylus for iPad and iPhone Your iPad isn’t just another tablet, so it deserves more than just another stylus. The attractive FiftyThree Digital Stylus allows you to work on any iPad or iPhone touchscreen with precision, and helps expand the versatility of multitouch. Unlike many styluses, the FiftyThree features a unique pressure-sensitive tip that lets you shift your hand to draw lines of various shapes and sizes without having to fuss around with different settings. Need to erase something? Just flip the pen around and wipe it away as if you were using a pencil. A $15 discount brings this sleek gold-colored stylus down to $45 on Amazon. $45 on Amazon

Anker Folio iPad keyboard case Anker makes a wide lineup of great accessories, and if you’ve been craving a physical keyboard for your iPad, this is your new best friend. The Anker Folio keyboard case features Bluetooth connectivity and iPad shortcut keys, allowing you to remain productive no matter where you are. The case also offers two ergonomic viewing angles for both typing and handheld use. The synthetic leather exterior provides an attractive cover for your iPad, and the Anker Folio automatically engages the tablet’s wake and sleep modes when opened and closed. $33 on Amazon

Beats Solo3 wireless headphones Now that the iPhone has gone headphone jack-less, you’re more in need of wireless headphones than ever. And if earbuds just aren’t your cup of tea, then maybe Dr. Dre’s Beats Solo 3 wireless headphones will do the trick. These headphones feature a wireless range of 30 feet and a battery that offers up to 40 hours of use before needing a charge. The fine-tuned acoustics offer crystal-clear audio and deep, rich bass response. The Beats Solo3 wireless headphones are normally priced at $300, but Amazon is now offering them at an $81 discount, which drops these over-ear cans down to $219. $219 on Amazon

10-Foot Lightning cable 3-pack Lightning cables are a must-have item for any Apple household. Our DT Shop currently offers this 3-pack of MFi-certified Lightning to USB cables that can be used to keep your iPhone or iPad fully juiced. MFi certification, originally made for iPod, ensures that these cables now work with other Apple devices as well. Each cable measures 10 feet, which gives you a lot of flexibility when it comes to charging your gadgets. The 3-pack of cables now costs only $20 on the DT Shop. $20 on DT Shop

Mbeat PowerTime Apple Watch dock The $79 Apple Watch Magnetic Charging Dock is an add-on accessory that proudly displays your Apple Watch as it charges. However, if you don’t feel like dropping $79 on a dock designed to charge just one gadget, Mbeat’s PowerTime Apple Watch charging dock costs $39 and provides three additional USB ports that let you charge any USB-compatible gadgets in addition to your Apple Watch. Like Apple’s dock, it displays your Apple Watch as it is charging so you can still use it as your alarm clock. It’s currently 20 percent off its list price from the DT Shop. $39 on DT Shop

Just Mobile AluBolt Deluxe Dock The AluBolt Deluxe Dock puts your iPhone or iPad Mini on display while it charges. The MFi-certified aluminum dock features a built-in Lighting to USB connector so it can also be used for syncing your other Apple devices, and it’s compatible with open-bottom cases so you can leave your iPhone or iPad in its protective case while it charges. At just $40, the AluBolt dock is a solid solution for keeping your iPad Mini or iPhone on display while it powers up. $40 on Amazon

Just Mobile Hover Dock The low-profile Just Mobile HoverDock charging podium gives your iPhone the illusion that it’s hovering while docked. The aluminum base features a rubber bottom to prevent sliding, and also features retractable cable storage that keeps your wires neatly out of sight while charging your device. The unit was designed to work with most iPhone cases and can also be used to prop up your iPhone while you FaceTime. It’s currently available for just $28 from our DT Shop. $28 on DT Shop

Hussar Magicbuds Bluetooth headphones Wireless headphones are the future of the iPhone, but not everyone can afford to spend $159 on Apple’s AirPods. Fortunately, there are plenty of affordable alternatives. Ideal for the gym, the ergonomic Hussar Magicbuds Bluetooth headphones are a highly rated and affordable option if you like the look of Dre Powerbeats but not their hefty price tag. The rechargeable battery offers up to nine hours of play time, and the Magicbuds can be paired with any Bluetooth-enabled device, which makes them ideal for current and older iPhones and iPads. Hussar’s in-ear headphones are currently just $29 from Amazon. $29 on Amazon

Anker iPhone 6/6s Battery Case Anker made its brand known with affordable and high-quality batteries and portable chargers, so it should be no surprise to see its name twice on our roundup. Apple devices generally offer very good battery life, but even the best batteries can unexpectedly die while you’re on the go. For those dreaded moments, Anker offers this battery charging case for the iPhone 6 and 6s. The slim case houses a 2,830mAh battery that according to Anker can increase the life span of your iPhone by 120 percent. The extended battery doesn’t add much bulk to your iPhone and is currently just $47 on Amazon. $47 on Amazon