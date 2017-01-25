AT&T’s DirecTV Now gives you over 60 live TV channels for only $35 per month

It was less than a month ago that AT&T’s DirecTV Now 100-channel service was discounted to just $35 for a limited time. While that offer has expired, the latest, more stable offer is now on the table that’s still well worth checking out if you’re looking to cut your cable cord for good. The new 60 channel DirecTV Now streaming service package currently starts at only $35 per month as a limited-time introductory offer.

DirecTV Now streaming TV service delivers over 60 stream-only live TV channels, as well as thousands of programs on demand, and comes with a seven-day free trial. There are no monthly fees, although to use DirecTV Now you must have a compatible device and browser. The service is available across the United States, with the exception of Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The channels you receive vary by billing region and the service renews monthly until you cancel, although you can view, modify, or cancel your subscription at any time at DirecTVnow.com.

There is no contract with DirecTV Now, so if you don’t like the service or it changes too much for you to justify the price, you may cancel it at any time. As we previously noted, subscriber loss, or the potential threat of it, is a factor likely to influence price stability.

There’s no indication yet of how long this introductory price will remain. As with most introductory offers, especially in the TV realm, the pricing, channels, features, and terms are subject to change and may be modified or discontinued at any time without notice. It’s a fair guess to expect rates will go up in the future, although at that time you may be able to keep the same discounted rate just with access to fewer channels.

AT&T’s DirecTV Now streaming service package is currently available for $35 per month as a limited-time introductory offer at ATT.com.

