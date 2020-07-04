5 TV deals you can’t afford to miss this 4th of July

Fantastic 4th of July sales, rising temperatures and some other factors are sending us running indoors this Independence Day. We can’t help but think we’ll be spending a good deal of time inside this summer — might as well do it in style. Kick your TV game into overdrive with one of these 5 deals on some of the best brands in the business — LG, Samsung, TCL — that offer not only the cinematic picture quality, but some of the best gameplay, convenience, and access to content that anyone can find. If you act now, you can get them for discounts up to $600. With the holiday quickly approaching, you can’t afford to miss out on these five TV deals.

50-inch Samsung 7 Series 4K TV — $330, was $350

The 50-inch screen size is perfect for most livingroom and apartment setups and Samsung is giving you serious bang for your buck. The 7 Series comes enabled for a perfect picture, courtesy of the Crystal Processor 4K. Additionally, you can watch eye-opening 4K movies and TV shows at 4 times the resolution of Full HD, bringing all your current favorites to Ultra HD-level picture quality. Add to this the Motion Rate 120 technology and you can pretty much guarantee fast gaming, or sports action, without ever a stutter step or break in the action (literal missteps and fumbles, those are on you). It’s set up to navigate all your favorite apps and streaming content, has a super-clean look (thanks to its ultra-thin bezel), and even comes designed to help you hide unsightly cords and cables. This is an all-around fantastic TV with amazing picture quality. And if you act now, you’ll get a 30-day free HBO Max trial. Get it at Best Buy for only $330.

65-inch LG UM6900PUA 4K TV — $480, was $550

Size isn’t everything, but with TV it’s a lot—but only when that size is backed up by a stunning picture that can handle the surface area. Well, there are no worries with the LG UM6900PUA 4K TV. Its quad-core processor is dual-designed: On one hand, it provides the very best images, motion, and color; at the same time it reduces distracting video noises and blur. It’s the 4K dream team. There’s also built-in support for Apple HomeKit, and Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa, which not only makes this TV smart, but very smart, and convenient, allowing you to use through your iPhone, iPad or Android devices to control your TV. Once you’re in the driver’s chair, LG’s webOS platform gives you access to 70 free premium internet channels, as well as the best streaming services: Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, Amazon Prime, you name it. And if you’re less into browsing than what’s already right there on your laptop, no problem. It’s ready to support Apple AirPlay, Apple AirPlay 2, Miracast, and SmartShare — so your devices will pair in an instant.

75-inch TCL 4 Series 4K TV — $700, was $1300

For some of us, even the idea that you could get a 75-inch 4K Smart TV for less than $1000, never mind $700, is pure fantasy. TCL has gone to great lengths to make sure that every square inch of this screen carries the most clear, uninterrupted, balanced picture you’d ever want. They’ve taken the picture clarity of 4K Ultra HD and combined it with the contrast, color, and attention to detail of Dolby Vision high dynamic range (HDR). The result: A bright, detailed, contrast-savvy, and realer-than-real picture. To accommodate your other wishes for this screen, in terms of inputs they’ve included 3 HDMI 2.0 with HDCP 2.2, one with HDMI ARC, a USB, Headphone Jack, Optical Audio Out, and Ethernet for direct connections. They’ve enabled it to work with Google Assistant and Alexa, too. Another advantage to this particular model is the inclusion of Roku’s TV platform, which gives you access to all kinds of streaming apps (Disney +, HBO Max, Hulu, Netflix and thousands more, plus half a million movies) that are coming to redefine the way we watch TV. It will, in fact, be hard to look away from this 75-inch beauty, currently $600 off, at Amazon.

65-inch Samsung Q60T QLED 4K TV — $950, was $1000

What we love about a 65-inch TV is that it’s slightly larger than your living-room standard 50-inch, but it’s not dominant, so it’s an ideal “event” TV (perfect for movie nights or sports) but can still fade into the background when you need it to. The Samsung 65-inch Q60T Series 4K UHD Smart TV has HDR 10+, which is nearly every bit as good as Dolby Digital when it comes to enhancing the visual quality of your content to a phenomenal degree. In this TV, we find Quantum Dot technology, which is a huge leap forward for picture quality. What it gives you is a screen that’s been optimized to take advantage of more than a billion shades of color. It plays with contrast like an artist does clay, shaping them into the perfect visuals. It gets deep into the details of shading, giving you the most subtle grays and blacks (this is amazing for any dark scenes whether in your favorite films or games). Speaking of your favorite games, you’ll hear every sword-slash and pin drop with Dolby Digital Plus speakers, which are unrivaled. And to make it even more appealing, they’ve pulled back the curtain on all kinds of content with the Smart TV platform, giving you easy access to Disney+, Netflix, Hulu, etc. So you’ll instantly be in the driver’s seat, especially as it’s already set up for Google Assistant and Alexa. Altogether it’s a phenomenal viewing package, currently $50 off at Best Buy.

55-inch LG B9 OLED 4K TV — $1300, was $1400

Once we get above $1000 we’re talking next-gen TVs, and what we’re looking at here is the cream of the crop: OLED ($1300 seems like a lot, but it’s a fantastic price for an OLED TV of any size). OLED stands for “organic light-emitting diode.” It allows pixels to produce their own light, while earlier tech had the light coming from behind them. In short: Brighter, darker, more nuanced, and better images that leave LCDs and LEDs in the dust. The B9 series supports native 4K resolution, as well as high dynamic range sources in its live-broadcast-friendly HLG formats, premium Dolby Vision, and in its standard HDR10. And this TV is fast, too. There’s an α7 Gen 2 Intelligent Processor, which is fast and powerful. And then, for access to your favorite content, LG baked in AirPlay 2 technology, so that you can broadcast your films, pics, and anything really, from iOS or Mac devices. The Smart TV capabilities include voice control, so you can sit back, relax, and really enjoy the ultimate TV viewing experience.

