Great deal! These are our 3 favorite Amazon tech bargains today

Get deep discounts on storage, home entertainment and more at Amazon’s Gold Box tech deals for Friday, March 31. Read on to see how to save up to $118 and get as much as 46 percent off.

Seagate Backup Plus Fast 4TB Portable External Hard Drive

If you need digital storage but don’t want to slow down your computer, the most secure option is an external hard drive. One such model, the Seagate Backup Plus Fast 4TB Portable External Hard Drive, is currently discounted by more than $100 on Amazon.

The 4 TB hard drive uses USB 3.0 to deliver fast backup speeds of 220MB per second, which is up to two times faster than similar models on the market. USB 3.0 connectivity ensures quick file transfers, and as it’s USB powered, no external power supply is needed. The external hard drive works interchangeably on PC and Mac computers, and is also compatible with the PlayStation 4, assuming your PS4 system software is updated to version 4.50 or higher. Backups are easily managed with the Seagate Dashboard, which gives you access to files you’ve shared on Facebook, Flickr, YouTube, and other web-based platforms.

The Seagate Backup Plus Fast 4TB Portable External Hard normally retails for $240 but is currently discounted to $130 on Amazon, saving you $110 (46 percent).

Logitech Harmony Ultimate All in One Remote

The Logitech Harmony Ultimate All in One Remote allows you to control your entire home entertainment system from a single device. The remote is powerful enough to connect to devices that aren’t in plain sight, such as a gaming console hidden behind cabinet doors. It controls up to 15 devices including your Xbox One, Wii, or PS3, plus Internet subscription services like Netflix or Hulu. The remote supports 270,000 devices from more than 6,000 brands, meaning it is likely to work with all of your existing and future devices.

Using the touchscreen remote, you can easily switch between movies, game consoles, favorite TV stations, and music without messing around with multiple remotes or pressing more than one button. The remote allows your home entertainment experience to be fully customizable, with features such as the 50 favorite channel icons, the ability to create one-touch activities, and a reordering button. Connect the remote with the Harmony App to make using an onscreen keyboard less of a hassle. The app allows you to type directly from your smartphone, tablet, PC, or Mac. This model is also Alexa compatible, allowing you to control your home entertainment system using your voice.

The Logitech Harmony Ultimate All in One Remote normally retails for $288 but is currently discounted on Amazon to $170 today only, providing a savings of $118 (41 percent).

Sony MDRZX220BT/B Wireless On-Ear Headphones

If you’re looking for a solid pair of headphones that work well but won’t break the bank, these Sony Wireless On-Ear Headphones are a legitimate option. The cordless headphones have a swivel folding design for easy portability and come with a handful of pairing options. Effortlessly pair your smartphone or tablet with these Bluetooth-enabled headphones, so you can enjoy your music, control playlists, and regulate volume directly from your paired device. Although the headphones are lightweight and compact, they still pack 1.18-inch dome drivers thatdeliver dynamic, powerful sound. The wireless headphones last up to eight hours on a single charge, and are easily rechargeable via Micro USB. Lastly, the built-in microphone allows you to go hands-free and use voice controls to make and answer calls.

These Sony Wireless On-Hear Headphones normally retail for $80, but are currently marked down on Amazon to $58, a savings of $22 discount (27 percent).

