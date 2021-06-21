During Prime Deay deals of 2021, there’s no shortage of Prime Day headphone deals, which is great for those who have been looking forward to Amazon’s annual shopping event to buy new wireless headphones. However, if you want to get the best bang for your buck, you shouldn’t pass on Amazon’s offer for the Sony WH-1000XM4 that slashes $100 off their price, making them more affordable at a discounted price of $248 from their original price of $348. This deal is only available today and tomorrow!

The Sony WH-1000XM4 wireless headphones are Digital Trends’ top option among the best headphones for 2021 partly because of their top-tier noise-canceling feature, which is enabled by additional microphones that isolate sounds and the Dual Noise Sensor technology that captures ambient noise then applies noise-canceling processing in real time. The wireless headphones also offer excellent sound quality with the help of Sony’s digital music upscaling tech, DSEE Extreme, which uses onboard artificial intelligence to compensate for the loss of quality when the music gets compressed.

Sony promises up to 30 hours of battery life for the wireless headphones, with quick charging technology that can replenish five hours of usage after just 10 minutes of being plugged in. It’s also very likely that you’ll maximize the Sony WH-1000XM4’s battery, as the wireless headphones are very comfortable to wear with their ear cushions dissipating the clamping force of the headband.

When comparing the Sony WH-1000XM4 and Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700, Sony’s wireless headphones have the advantage because of their value for their price, more comfortable design, a bevy of features, impressive battery life, and amazing sound quality.

If you’re planning to invest in new wireless headphones to upgrade from your old ones, you can’t go wrong with the Sony WH-1000XM4. The wireless headphones are down to their lowest-ever price for Prime Day after Amazon’s $100 discount, bringing their price down to just $248 from their original price of $348. The annual shopping event isn’t ending any time soon, but if you want to make sure that you buy the Sony WH-1000XM4 for this cheap price, you should click that Buy Now button immediately, while stocks of the wireless headphones are still available.

