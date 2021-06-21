  1. Deals
Beats Solo 3 headphones down to lowest price ever — because Prime Day

Amazon’s Prime Day deals are finally here, which means audiophiles can take advantage of this year’s Prime Day headphone deals to enjoy significant savings on their purchases. There’s no shortage of options for new headphones in the annual shopping event, with different models from various manufacturers. One of these offers involves the Beats Solo3, which are down to their lowest price ever of $120 after an $80 discount for Prime Day, from their original price of $200.

The Beats Solo3 feature a solid build quality with polished chrome hinges and well-padded earcups, but they don’t sacrifice comfort as the earcups are adjustable for the wireless headphones to naturally fit your head. They’re light too at just 215 grams, so you won’t strain yourself from wearing them for a long time, and they’re not a hassle to take with you wherever you go with the included soft case in every purchase.

Beats promises up to 40 hours of battery life for the wireless headphones, which should be more than enough time to recharge in between uses. However, if the Beats Solo3’s battery gets depleted, you won’t have to wait long before you can start using them again as its Fast Fuel technology provides three hours of playback after just five minutes of charging.

With Beats being an Apple-owned brand, you’ll find the W1 chip in the Beats Solo3. This chip, which also powers the original AirPods, enables easy setup with Apple devices. All you need to do is to press the power button for one second while holding the wireless headphones near your iPhone and iPad. This doesn’t mean that you can’t use the Beats Solo3 with other devices though. For Android smartphones and tablets, you’ll either have to download the Beats app for one-touch pairing or connect through Bluetooth. You can also purchase a Beats RemoteTalk cable for a wired connection to a non-Bluetooth audio source.

For wireless headphones that are both functional and stylish, you can’t go wrong with the Beats Solo3. Amazon has slashed their price for Prime Day to their lowest ever of $120, down $80 from their original price of $200. There’s no telling how long stocks will last though, so once you’ve decided that you’d love to listen to music, watch movies, and play video games with the Beats Solo3 on your head, you shouldn’t hold back on clicking that Buy Now button.

