Great deal! These are our three favorite tech bargains on Amazon today

Thursday’s Amazon Goldbox deals feature some standout computing bargains, including a Lenovo convertible laptop, a Chromebook, and a Wi-Fi access point. Score savings of up to 50 percent off, with prices slashed to as low as $60. Read on to see today’s best Amazon tech deals.

Lenovo Thinkpad Yoga 11E-G3 Convertible

The Lenovo Thinkpad Yoga 11E-G3 Convertible is powerful, durable, and flexible, converting from a laptop to a tablet seamlessly. It boasts an Intel N3160 Quad-Core 1.6GHz processor and SATA 128GB solid-state drive for a smooth and fast computing experience. It also has 4 GB DDR3 memory for quick multitasking power, and comes with 64-bit Windows 10 Home Edition preinstalled.

The machine undergoes military-specific testing to ensure its lasting power. This includes testing for high pressure, humidity, vibration, temperature shock, fungus, and dust. It features a rubber bumper around the top cover that absorbs the force of side bumps and corners that are 50 percent stronger to reduce potential damage if it’s dropped at an angle. The laptop is even durable enough to withstand drops from up to 90 centimeters. Finally, it features an 11.6-inch HD LED-backlit touchscreen IPS display with 1366 x 768 resolution that showcases movies and games in stunning clarity.

The Lenovo Thinkpad Yoga 11E-G3 Convertible normally retails for $479, but is currently discounted to $280 on Amazon today only, offering you a $199 (42 percent) discount.

TP-Link AC1200 Wireless Wi-Fi Access Point

Improve the Wi-Fi around your home or office with the TP-Link AC1200 Wireless Wi-Fi Access Point, which is currently discounted by 50 percent on Amazon. The access point has advanced 3 x 3 MIMO technology and AC1200 Wi-Fi, making it perfect for large homes or offices, restaurants, stores, and more.

The device features EAP Controller Software that allows for centralized control of your access points and network scaling without the need for a dedicated IT staff. The software automatically detects unconfigured EAPs, and will configure them remotely. All TP-Link EAPs are compatible with the auto-configuration feature, meaning you can invest in as many as you need, and they can all be controlled from one central location. The software allows you to easily monitor statistics, create a captive portal, manage traffic, map and run a free and customized site survey, upgrade and reboot your system, and even scale your network. The captive portal improves network security while providing the administrative tools needed to create a secure and intuitive authentication experience for Wi-Fi guests.

The Wi-Fi device boasts a load balance feature that keeps your Wi-Fi running smoothly by distributing network traffic across multiple EAPs, so a single device is never burdened or overloaded with data. With 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz bands, the access point delivers up to 1300 Mbps of Wi-Fi speed, allowing more devices to be connected to your wireless network at once while keeping the network running smoothly.

The TP-Link AC1200 Wireless Wi-Fi Access Point normally retails for $120, but is currently discounted to $60 on Amazon for a limited time, providing a $60 (50 percent) discount.

ASUS Chromebook C300SA 13.3 Inch

The Asus Chromebook C300SA 13.3-Inch is an affordable solution for those who want a laptop that can easily be used on the go. Chrombooks normally retail for less than standard computers, and this model is no exception — it is currently discounted to $199 on Amazon.

This Chrombook has a power-efficient Intel Celeron 1.6GHz Dual-Core N3060 processor and 4GB 1866MHz DDR3 memory, which provide noticeable speed and power. Super-portable, the Chrombook weighs less than 3 pounds, but boasts a 10-hour battery life, making it ideal to carry with you all day long without the need to find an outlet. It also comes with the latest and fastest 802.11ac Wi-Fi to deliver high-speed connectivity. Chromebooks purposely don’t come with much storage to keep the machines fas,t but you do have some options with multiple I/O ports ranging from an SD Card to a USB 3.0. The built-in HDMI port enables you to connect to a larger-screen TV to share photos or stream movies. The machine has an LCD display with 1366 x 768 resolution.

The Asus Chromebook CS300SA 13.3-Inch normally retails for $229, but is currently discounted to only $199 on Amazon, saving you $30 (13 percent).

