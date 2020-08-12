Amazon Big Summer Sale Event 2020: The 5 best deals

Summer is slowly starting to draw to a close. For some, that means the start of a new school year and a winding down of warm weather activities like swimming and beach trips; for deal hounds, however, it means end-of-summer and back-to-school sales. Since Prime Day 2020 has been postponed until October, Amazon is throwing its own late summer blowout right now, with nice discounts on everything from computers and headphones to desks and office chairs. You can check out everything that’s on offer yourself, but to save you some time, we’ve already smoked out our favorite deals from the Amazon Big Summer Sale Event right here.

Bose SoundLink Color II Bluetooth Speaker — $99, was $129

Even with the curtain soon to fall on the summer, it’s not a bad time to have a Bluetooth speaker. Everybody needs a good one and Bose makes some of the best. Some of Bose’s offerings can be pricey, though, but the SoundLink Color II packs premium audio into a compact, water-resistant package that won’t cost you a small fortune. It even has a built-in microphone for taking calls when synced with your smartphone, and if you have two SoundLink speakers, you can pair them together and use them in stereo mode.

The Amazon Big Summer Sale Event lets you grab the Soundlink Color II in any color on sale for just $99 right now.

Apple AirPods with Wired Charging Case — $135, was $159

There are a plethora of great true wireless earbuds on the market today, but the AirPods are one of the originals (Apple being among the first companies to drop 3.5mm headphone jacks from its devices) and they’re still hot for a reason: They look good, sound good, and pair perfectly with iPhones and iPads, meaning that they’re still the best choice for Apple device owners.

AirPods aren’t the cheapest wireless earbuds around, but for the Amazon Big Summer Sale Event, you can score a second-generation pair with wired charging case for just $135 after a nice $24 price cut.

Apple iPad 10.2 — $310, was $329

Although the AirPods are facing stiff competition, the Apple iPad 10.2 is still the undisputed champion of the tablet world with no serious challengers to be seen (yet). Today, the iPad line includes four different models — the standard iPad 10.2, the iPad Air, the iPad Mini, and the Pro — but in our opinion, the plain old 10.2-inch iPad is the one to buy. It’s snappy, it’s sturdy, it looks great, and the new iPadOS software is fantastic.

It’s not the lowest price we’ve ever seen for the iPad 10.2, but at $310 after a $29 discount for the Amazon Big Summer Sale Event, this is still a solid deal and an excellent value for what is arguably the best tablet out there for the price.

Acer Chromebook Spin 11 2-in-1 Laptop — $310, was $330

If the idea of a tablet sounds good but you’d love a keyboard attached to it (without having to buy a keyboard separately, like you do with iPads), then a compact 2-in-1 like the Acer Chromebook Spin 11 is perfect. At first glance, this Chrome OS-powered computer looks like a small laptop, but its 11.6-inch touch display folds back on its hinge and can lie flat for use like a tablet with the included stylus or your fingertips. You can also prop the laptop up in tent mode for watching videos and playing games (especially now that Chrome OS finally supports Android apps).

A modest $20 discount for the Amazon Big Summer Sale Event knocks the Acer Chromebook Spin 11 2-in-1 laptop down to $310.

Black + Decker 10,000 BTU Portable Air Conditioner — $340, was $380

Summer’s not over quite yet (and August is the hottest month of the year, after all), so if your home could use some extra cooling, then a portable air conditioner is a cost-effective and flexible alternative to bulky window AC units. The Black & Decker BPACT10WT portable air conditioner puts out 10,000 British Thermal Units of power that allows it to effectively cool down spaces of up to 250 square feet, making it perfect for a bedroom, office, or common room.

For the Amazon Big Summer Sale Event, you can grab this Black & Decker 10,000 BTU portable air conditioner for just $330 after a nice 11% discount knocks $40 off the price.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations