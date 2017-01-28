The best iPhone 7 deals for every carrier, including free offers

The iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus have been available for some time now and while the red-hot Black Friday deals have passed, you can still save on an iPhone 7 by taking advantage of the latest offers from carriers. Before you pay full price for Apple’s latest phone, check out how you can get your iPhone 7 at a discounted rate, or even for free.

T-Mobile Your best bet for saving on a new iPhone through T-Mobile is to switch to the carrier. The company is currently offering $150 per line delivered on a prepaid MasterCard card when you switch to T-Mobile ONE. You must sign up for a qualifying plan to get the $150 gift card. T-Mobile isn’t providing any bonuses for trade-in models at the moment, but you can get an estimate of how much your current device will be worth online by visiting its trade-in page and entering your carrier, device, and model. The page gives you a rough estimate on the spot, however, the actual value of the device isn’t finalized until you ship it in. See offer on T-Mobile

Verizon Verizon’s iPhone 7 current promo is a little backwards, but it still saves you money. Basically, you’ll pay for the iPhone starting at $27 for 24 months and then receive a $200 credit towards any iPad upon purchase. It’s worth noting that a two-year activation is required for iPad purchased. You can also check the value of your old or current device to see how much you could get in instant credits towards a new iPhone 7. If you’re looking to trade in to save, head over to the carrier appraisal page to get an instant appraisal of your current device online. Simply enter the carrier, manufacturer, and other device specifics depending on the model, such as memory and storage. After you appraise your device, the site will collect all the necessary information, store it for your convenience, and provide instructions at checkout. See offer on Verizon

Sprint Sprint’s promo is similar to Verizon’s in that it’s saving you money on an additional device, but in this case, the additional device could be completely free. Through the company’s “New Year, New iPhone On Us” promo, if you buy an iPhone 7 starting at $27 for 24 months and add a second line, you’ll get a 16 GB iPhone SE for free. Alternatively, you can purchase the iPhone 7 for the same price, again add the second line, and get $400 off an iPhone 6S. The limited-time deal requires a 24-month installment billing plan and two new lines or one new line plus eligible upgrade with Unlimited Freedom. Applicable credits are applied within 2 invoices. The offer is void in CT, RI and Miami-Dade. You can view details of the deal online, however, it’s a call-in offer only. See offer on Sprint