Save on your energy bills with an Emerson Sensi Wi-Fi Thermostat (18 percent off)

Getting a comfortable home temperature is all about getting the right thermostat to meet your needs. While some people are content with a generic thermostat, others want more advanced heating and cooling features, which are found today in smart thermostats, and that’s where the Emerson Sensi Wi-Fi Thermostat comes in. The smart thermostat is an Amazon No. 1 best seller and is currently 18 percent off on Amazon.

More: The Best Smart Thermostat You Can Buy

The Emerson Sensi Wi-Fi Thermostat is the only smart thermostat brand to receive a J. D. Power award and is ‘Highest in Customer Satisfaction with Smart Thermostats.” The device is extremely compatible, and in fact, no other Wi-Fi thermostat works with more heating and cooling systems. The thermostat is designed to work with the existing wiring on gas, oil, geothermal, heat pump, and radiant heat systems. It provides up to four stages of heating and two stages of cooling.

The thermostat makes it easy to remotely control and schedule the comfort of your home. You can start with a preloaded schedule that offers recommended daily temperature settings that quickly adapt it to fit your daily routine. For more control, use the intuitive swipe controls to customize your daily schedule in seconds using the compatible free apps for mobile and desktop. You can also know that you’re always getting an accurate temperature thanks to Emerson’s 125 years of residential and commercial HVAC experience that deliver the tightest degree tolerances in the industry.

This smart home device makes it easier and more affordable to enjoy all the comforts of a smart home. Using programmed heating and cooling schedules, Sensi Wi-Fi Thermostat customers save up to 30 percent in energy costs every year. The thermostat is compatible with Amazon Echo and Wink smart home platforms, allowing you to lower or raise your home temperature with simple voice commands or control and customize your settings directly from the Wink app.

The Emerson Sensi Wi-Fi Thermostat normally retails for $142 but is currently discounted to $117 on Amazon for a limited time, providing an 18-percent or $25 discount.

Buy it now from:

Amazon