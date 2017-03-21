Enjoy up to $80 off Sennheiser, Beats by Dre, more with these headphone deals

A quality set of headphones is a must-have in order to get the most out of your music and gaming. They should also block outside noise so you can work and enjoy yoir entertainment in privacy. If you’re in the market for a quality pair and don’t want to break the bank, we’ve collected six of the best limited-time headphone deals going right now, from compact earbuds on up to full-size over-ear models — and each one is available for less than $100.
Panasonic ErgoFit earbuds
If a basic but quality pair of in-ear headphones is all you need, the Panasonic ErgoFit earbuds tick all the boxes. Large 9mm neodymium drivers let these in-ear headphones deliver sound that punches well above its weight. The ErgoFit comes with three pairs of soft rubber ear pads — small, medium, and large — so you can get the perfect fit, and the 3.6-foot cable gives you plenty of length for threading it through cord channels in your clothing or bag so it’s out of your way.
TaoTronics Bluetooth in-ear headphones
For a pair of earbuds that offer a more advanced set of features than your standardpair, the TaoTronics Bluetooth in-ear headphones are a great option that is currently 25 percent off on Amazon. These splash-proof earphones fit snugly inside your ear via soft hooks and are secured via a lanyard so you won’t lose one when you’re on the go. When not in use, the earphones can snap together around your neck using built-in magnets. AptX audio delivers high-quality and latency-free sound, and the TaoTronics in-ear headphones can stream audio and take calls from your smartphone via Bluetooth 4.1.
Cowin E-7 Bluetooth headphones
Our third headphone deal brings us into over-ear territory with the Cowin E-7 Bluetooth headphones, now $30 off on Amazon. The attractive E-7 offers wireless Bluetooth connectivity so you don’t have cables tripping you up, while active noise-canceling technology detects nearby noise levels and blocks it out, making these excellent for on-the-go listening when earbuds just won’t cut it. Large-aperture 40mm drivers provide clear and powerful sound whether you’re listening to music or taking a call from your connected smartphone, and a single charge keeps these headphones going for over 24 hours
Sennheiser HD 558 over-ear headphones
Sennheiser, popular with regular users and picky audiophiles alike, is a headphone brand that needs no introduction, and Best Buy is currently offering an $80 discount on the highly rated Sennheiser HD 558. These over-ear headphones feature velour ear cushions for maximum comfort and unique Eargonomic Acoustic Refinement technology that simulates the sound of hi-fi speakers. Neodymium ferrous magnets and Duofol diaphragms reduce distortion and increase dynamic response. With an excellent rating from PCMag and 100 percent positive reviews from users at Head-Fi, the Sennheiser HD 558 headphones represent a superb value and offer the biggest discount on our list.
Beats EP on-ear headphones
For a more compact pair, check out the budget-friendly Beats EP on-ear headphones, which are now $50 off from Best Buy. These compact headphones are a value-focused model in the Beats by Dr. Dre lineup, and feature a steel-reinforced frame with vertical sliding adjustment for durability and comfort. The RemoteTalk cable buttons let you control music playback and take calls, and the headphones include a convenient carrying pouch. The affordable Beats EP feature the sleek aesthetics of the Dr. Dre headphone family and are available in black, white, blue, and red.
Kingston HyperX Cloud II gaming headset
The final model in this headphone deal roundup is aimed at the gamers out there who want a quality pair with a built-in microphone. The Kingston HyperX Cloud II headset is a popular and highly rated option that is currently $40 off its usual price at NeweggFlash. A USB sound card, 7.1 Virtual Surround Sound, and 53mm neodymium magnet drivers deliver clear and detailed sound while the built-in microphone is both echo- and noise-canceling. The headset also includes two sets of ear cushions — memory foam and velour — for you to choose from. IGN gave the HyperX Cloud II a score of 9.5, calling it “simply the best,” so this headset is a must-have if you want comfort, quality sound, and a built-in mic for those long gaming sessions.