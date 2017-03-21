Enjoy up to $80 off Sennheiser, Beats by Dre, more with these headphone deals

A quality set of headphones is a must-have in order to get the most out of your music and gaming. They should also block outside noise so you can work and enjoy yoir entertainment in privacy. If you’re in the market for a quality pair and don’t want to break the bank, we’ve collected six of the best limited-time headphone deals going right now, from compact earbuds on up to full-size over-ear models — and each one is available for less than $100.

Panasonic ErgoFit earbuds If a basic but quality pair of in-ear headphones is all you need, the Panasonic ErgoFit earbuds tick all the boxes. Large 9mm neodymium drivers let these in-ear headphones deliver sound that punches well above its weight. The ErgoFit comes with three pairs of soft rubber ear pads — small, medium, and large — so you can get the perfect fit, and the 3.6-foot cable gives you plenty of length for threading it through cord channels in your clothing or bag so it’s out of your way. Buy them on Amazon for $7

TaoTronics Bluetooth in-ear headphones For a pair of earbuds that offer a more advanced set of features than your standardpair, the TaoTronics Bluetooth in-ear headphones are a great option that is currently 25 percent off on Amazon. These splash-proof earphones fit snugly inside your ear via soft hooks and are secured via a lanyard so you won’t lose one when you’re on the go. When not in use, the earphones can snap together around your neck using built-in magnets. AptX audio delivers high-quality and latency-free sound, and the TaoTronics in-ear headphones can stream audio and take calls from your smartphone via Bluetooth 4.1. Buy them on Amazon for $27

Cowin E-7 Bluetooth headphones Our third headphone deal brings us into over-ear territory with the Cowin E-7 Bluetooth headphones, now $30 off on Amazon. The attractive E-7 offers wireless Bluetooth connectivity so you don’t have cables tripping you up, while active noise-canceling technology detects nearby noise levels and blocks it out, making these excellent for on-the-go listening when earbuds just won’t cut it. Large-aperture 40mm drivers provide clear and powerful sound whether you’re listening to music or taking a call from your connected smartphone, and a single charge keeps these headphones going for over 24 hours Buy them on Amazon for $70

Beats EP on-ear headphones For a more compact pair, check out the budget-friendly Beats EP on-ear headphones, which are now $50 off from Best Buy. These compact headphones are a value-focused model in the Beats by Dr. Dre lineup, and feature a steel-reinforced frame with vertical sliding adjustment for durability and comfort. The RemoteTalk cable buttons let you control music playback and take calls, and the headphones include a convenient carrying pouch. The affordable Beats EP feature the sleek aesthetics of the Dr. Dre headphone family and are available in black, white, blue, and red. Buy them on Best Buy for $80