Honeywell Smart Thermostat (26% off) ‘learns’ your heating, cooling preferences

Controlling the temperature of your home can reap some serious savings, but beyond the monetary aspect, control of your heating and cooling can also make your home more comfortable and better customized to your individual lifestyle. Smart home thermostats do all of this and more, ensuring you never have to wake up to a cold room or come home to an overly heated space. A named brand leader in the industry is Honeywell, with its Alexa-compatible Smart Thermostat currently discounted by 26 percent on Amazon.

The Honeywell Smart Thermostat has smart features, a customizable touchscreen, super simple setup, and Wi-Fi remote access. The smart thermostat features smart response temperature control, and can be controlled anywhere using your iOS or Android devices. It has a bright, vibrant, and most importantly, easy-to-read high-definition touchscreen that can be customized to match your mood, room, or team colors of your favorite sports team. Enjoy enhanced security with advanced locking features and password options. Plus there’s a convenient 30-second lockout that allows you to clean the thermostat from fingerprints, ensuring it always looks pristine.

You can view indoor and outdoor temperature and humidity information right on the home screen. An advanced fan improves air circulation and helps regulate the temperature throughout your home. You can optionally choose an energy-saving mode to save on annual heating and cooling costs.

As a smart device, the thermostat ‘learns’ your heating and cooling cycle times to deliver just the right temperature, right when you want it, and also learns the exact amount of time necessary to reach your perfect temperature, ensuring energy isn’t wasted and your comfort isn’t compromised. Using the Total Connect Comfort App, you can not only control the device from anywhere but also monitor and manage your home’s energy usage. Auto Alerts include extreme temperature alerts and filter change reminders that are sent to your connected network devices as well as displayed on Honeywell Wi-Fi smart thermostat. Finally, it’s extremely easy to setup using tool-free wiring and comes with a manual for programming.

With an average 4.2 out of 5-star rating on Amazon from over 2,000 reviews, the Honeywell Smart Thermostat normally retails for $207 but is currently discounted to $154 on Amazon, providing a savings of $53 or 26 percent for a limited time.

