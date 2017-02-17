Get $150 off the best 2-in-1 laptop we’ve seen — the Microsoft Surface Pro 4

Any PC ends up performing best when you keep in mind how you’ll be using it before you actually make a purchase. Some are better for stationary activities, while others are completely portable, ideal for multitasking. If the latter more accurately describes your lifestyle, consider the Microsoft Surface Pro 4, currently available for $650 — a $150 discount — at Best Buy.

A robust PC, the Surface Pro 4 is the latest model of the series and comes packed with some noteworthy improvements. Digital Trends got its hands on the Surface Pro 4 last year and concluded then that it’s the best 2-in-1 PC we’ve ever tested. Highlights include an impressive new type cover, a high-performing pen, a pixel-dense display, loud and clear speakers, and strong overall performance. The screen is a notable upgrade from the Surface 3 — it’s gone from 12 to 12.3 inches — with a pixel count that’s been upped to 2,736 x 1,824, which produces more pixels per inch than the iPad Pro. Other hardware upgrades include 16GB of RAM, up from 8GB, and a base hard drive that now offers 128GB, up from 64GB.

The device is lightweight, weighing in at about 1.7 pounds without accessories, and just over 2.3 pounds with the type cover and pen included. It’s bulky for a tablet, but light for a computer, meaning Microsoft has set up the Pro properly for use as either a PC or tablet. Buttons are conveniently placed and the laptop brick itself has a USB port, so you can charge your phone without using the USB 3.0 port. The type cover is larger than those of previous models, works as well as most dedicated laptops, and offers a major edge over many competitors. The pen is also a major upgrade — it has four times the sensitivity of the Surface 3’s pen and has a real eraser that makes it more useful than the keypad at times.

The Surface Pro 4 runs Windows 10 Pro, Office, and other professional software, has 128 GB of storage, with extra storage capacity available via the MicroSD card slot. It has two dual cameras with autofocus: a 8-megapixel camera in the rear and a 5-megapixel camera in the front. It also has an integrated kickstand and attachable keyboard.

The Microsoft Surface Pro 4 normally retails for $800, but you can snag one on Best Buy for only $650, saving you $150, or 19 percent.

