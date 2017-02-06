Enjoy quality sound with the Panasonic ErgoFit in-ear headphones, now $8

Smartphones and other portable media players allow us to take our music, videos, and games anywhere, and having a good pair of earbuds is vital for getting the most out of our entertainment when we’re on the move. Unfortunately, many stock earphones are cheaply made and utilize undersized drivers that deliver tiny highs and a lackluster bass response. While there are many high-end earbud models available today, you don’t have to break the bank to get quality sound with budget-friendly options like the $8 Panasonic ErgoFit in-ear headphones.

The ErgoFit earbuds utilize generously-sized 9mm neodymium drivers. These are larger than those found in similar in-ear headphones, giving you improved sound with a frequency response of 10Hz to 24Hz. This wider frequency response offers crisp treble and heavier bass so you don’t have to sacrifice sound quality when listening to your music, playing games, and watching videos on your mobile device.

True to their name, the Panasonic ErgoFit in-ear headphones are ergonomically designed for maximum comfort and noise isolation. The ErgoFit includes three different sets of earpads — small, medium, and large — for a tighter fit to your ear canal. The 3.6-foot long cord gives you enough length for daily activity and can easily be threaded through standard cable channels in a jacket or bag so it’s not getting caught up on things. Originally designed to match the fifth-generation iPod Nano, the ErgoFit comes in nine colors, eight of which are available on Amazon.

The Panasonic ErgoFit in-ear headphones have a 4.4-star rating on Amazon with almost 40,000 customer reviews and are currently available for just $8. According to the Cnet review, these among the best in-ear headphones that can be had for under $10, so if you have been disappointed with low-cost earbuds but don’t want to empty your wallet than the Panasonic ErgoFit is a solid and inexpensive alternative.

