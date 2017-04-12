Connect and automate your home with this TP-Link Smart Plug for only $35

Thinking of upgrading your home electronics to smart devices? Or maybe just looking to make your smart home even smarter? Whether you’re new to the idea of a smart home or already a full-on enthusiast, plugs such as this TP-Link Smart Plug Mini, currently 30 percent off on Amazon, are the perfect gadget for building or expanding any smart home.

This best-selling plug allows you to run your home on your schedule. Remote access lets you control devices connected to the smart plug using the free Kasa app on your smartphone. Love Amazon Alexa? The plug is Alexa compatible so you can set commands using only your voice. If you use more than one of these plugs in your home, you can name and command each one separately. There’s no need to set up an additional hub either, because this smart plug works within your home Wi-Fi network.

Automatically set your devices to turn on and off as needed with the plug’s scheduling feature — you can even program the lights in your home to go off as the sun rises and turn on as it sets. This plug also provides an advanced level of security with the Away Mode, that allows you to set lights to turn on and off to give the appearance that someone is home when you’re away.

This plug is designed to be compact, to keep your outlets free and available for other uses. At only 1.5 inches thick, it’s considerably smaller than the average smart plug and naturally blends into your outlet layout and room décor.

With a 4.1 out of 5-star rating and more than 5,000 reviews, the TP-Link Smart Plug Mini normally retails for $50 each, but is currently discounted to $35 on Amazon, saving you a tidy $15 (30 percent).

