Trianium tempered-glass screen protector keeps your iPhone safe for only $7

Protect against cracked iPhone screens once and for all with a sturdy, dependable screen protector like this Trianium model that’s currently available on Amazon for only $7, giving you a 65 percent (or $13) discount off the regular Amazon price. Designed for the iPhone 7, iPhone 6S, and iPhone 6, this screen protector gives you that extra peace of mind with a lifetime warranty.

It’s almost inevitable: Everyone drops their phone at one point. Next time, instead of picking it up to examine the damage (maybe once again), you can feel a little more comfortable knowing there are specially designed layers of protection covering the screen. That’s not to say one should throw around their phone or take a hammer to the screen the moment the protector is on. But for most of us who just accidentally drop our phones from time to time, having a screen protector can be a huge money-saver in the long run.

The Trianium iPhone 7 Tempered Glass Screen Protector is only 0.2mm thin but packs a level-9H surface hardness that makes it highly durable, scratch-resistant, and effective in reducing marks made by other external objects in your pocket or bag. The high-definition glass protector allows you to interact with your phone in a normal fashion. It’s not too bulky that it distracts from the beauty of your iPhone, but rather provides a natural viewing and touching experience — as if the screen protector isn’t on there at all. It also goes an extra step to keep your screen crisp and clean. The protector features ultraclear hydrophobic and oleophobic screen coating that protects against sweat and oil residue that naturally come from your fingerprints.

Screen protectors are notoriously difficult to get on the right way, but it’s rather simple to install the Trianium screen protector. It comes with a wet and dry wipe to first clean the phone, and a guidance frame that snaps onto its face allowing you to perfectly lay the screen protector on without worrying about bubbles, impurities, and improper placement, and other hassles.

The Trianium iPhone 7 Tempered Glass Screen Protector normally retails for $20 but is currently available on Amazon for only $7 for a limited time.

$7 on Amazon