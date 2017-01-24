This $20 Turtle Beach gaming headset will upgrade your playing experience

Get your gaming audio fix with an entry-level gaming headset like this Turtle Beach Ear Force XL1 Amplified Stereo Gaming Headset, currently marked down 34 percent to $20 on Amazon. The headset contains amplified stereo sound produced by the officially licensed Xbox 360 Ear Force XL1 to ensure that you hear your games loud and clear for an overall better playing experience including the use of bass boost at your disposal, giving you sound boosts when and where you need them most.

This gaming headset isn’t just a fun accessory to add to your gaming console. Rather, the headset helps you to hear sound cues that you are likely to miss with conventional TV speakers, such as the sound of enemy footsteps behind you or the click of a loading weapon far in the distance. The headset allows you to have faster reaction times and gives you the upper hand in any game you play.

An officially licensed Xbox 360 headset, this Turtle Beach model features amplified stereo that enables you to hear your games with superior sound quality and clarity, just the way developers intended. The Base Boost component provides a more immersive experience to make games seem more real. Also making your playing experience seem all that much more lifelike, the headset boasts large 50mm speakers that deliver crisp highs and deep, powerful lows.

Play the game the way you want, as the headset gives you total control over your sound. Don’t like the music in the game? No problem. Quickly plug in your smartphone or MP3 player and you can replace the game soundtrack with your own tunes. Additionally, an in-line amplifier has separate game and chat volume controls, which allows you to turn the game sound up and chat volume down or vice versa. The headset also features oversized circumaural ear cups for enhanced comfort and deeper game engagement. Finally, the built-in microphone monitor with voice-level recognition ensures you’re never that person screaming into the mic, as it allows you to hear your own voice as you speak.

The Turtle Beach Ear Force XL1 Amplified Stereo Gaming Headset normally retails for $30 but is currently discounted on Amazon to $20, saving you $10.

