Save $400 on this (upgradeable) gaming PC with an RTX 4060

Gamers who are on the hunt for gaming PC deals should check out the iBuyPower TMA7N4601 gaming desktop, which is available from Walmart for a discounted price of $899. You can keep the savings of $401 on its original price of $1,300 to eventually buy better components for the machine, though it may be a while before you need to make any upgrades. You’re going to have to be quick if you’re interested in taking advantage of this bargain though, as we’re not sure how much time is remaining before the gaming desktop’s price goes back to normal.

Why you should buy the iBuyPower TMA7N4601 gaming desktop

The iBuyPower TMA7N4601 gaming desktop is an excellent choice if you want a machine that will be able to run the best PC games. It’s powered by the AMD Ryzen 7 5700 processor, the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 graphics card, and 16GB of RAM that our guide on how much RAM do you need says is a good starting point for gaming. When the time comes that you need to upgrade its components — probably after a few years — you can easily access its interiors so you can make the swaps yourself.

Every purchase of the iBuyPower TMA7N4601 gaming desktop comes with a gaming keyboard and mouse, so all you need to start using it is to plug its power cord and to connect it to a monitor. With Windows 11 out of the box, you can start installing your favorite titles in its 1TB SSD right away — no need to install and tinker with an operating system. The iBuyPower TMA7N4601 gaming desktop also features a tower air fan and RGB fans to keep it cool even when you play for hours at a time.

Get into serious PC gaming for a relatively affordable price by taking advantage of Walmart's offer for the iBuyPower TMA7N4601 gaming desktop.

