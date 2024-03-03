 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Save $400 on this (upgradeable) gaming PC with an RTX 4060

Aaron Mamiit
By
The iBuyPower TMA7N4601 gaming desktop with a keyboard and mouse.
iBuyPower

Gamers who are on the hunt for gaming PC deals should check out the iBuyPower TMA7N4601 gaming desktop, which is available from Walmart for a discounted price of $899. You can keep the savings of $401 on its original price of $1,300 to eventually buy better components for the machine, though it may be a while before you need to make any upgrades. You’re going to have to be quick if you’re interested in taking advantage of this bargain though, as we’re not sure how much time is remaining before the gaming desktop’s price goes back to normal.

Why you should buy the iBuyPower TMA7N4601 gaming desktop

The iBuyPower TMA7N4601 gaming desktop is an excellent choice if you want a machine that will be able to run the best PC games. It’s powered by the AMD Ryzen 7 5700 processor, the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 graphics card, and 16GB of RAM that our guide on how much RAM do you need says is a good starting point for gaming. When the time comes that you need to upgrade its components — probably after a few years — you can easily access its interiors so you can make the swaps yourself.

Every purchase of the iBuyPower TMA7N4601 gaming desktop comes with a gaming keyboard and mouse, so all you need to start using it is to plug its power cord and to connect it to a monitor. With Windows 11 out of the box, you can start installing your favorite titles in its 1TB SSD right away — no need to install and tinker with an operating system. The iBuyPower TMA7N4601 gaming desktop also features a tower air fan and RGB fans to keep it cool even when you play for hours at a time.

Related

Get into serious PC gaming for a relatively affordable price by taking advantage of Walmart’s offer for the iBuyPower TMA7N4601 gaming desktop. Originally $1,300, the gaming PC is down to $899, with the $401 in savings possibly going towards future upgrades for the machine, more video games, or monitor deals. We’re pretty sure that stocks of the iBuyPower TMA7N4601 gaming desktop are selling quickly, so if you don’t want to miss out on this discount, you’re going to have to complete the transaction as soon as possible.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
Contributor
Aaron received a NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was 4 years old, and he has been fascinated with…
This could be your last chance to get this HP gaming PC for $480
The HP Victus 15L gaming PC on a desk.

HP is one of the most reliable sources of affordable gaming PC deals, and the HP Victus 15L is a great example. It's currently on sale with a $300 discount that pulls its price down to only $480 from $780, but you need to act fast if you want to get the gaming desktop for this cheap. There's probably not a lot of time left for this bargain, so if you want to enjoy the savings, you're going to have to push through with the transaction as soon as you can -- today, if possible.

Why you should buy the HP Victus 15L gaming desktop
With the price of the HP Victus 15L, you shouldn't expect it to challenge the performance of the top-of-the-line models of the best gaming PCs. However, it's going to be enough for casual gamers with its AMD Ryzen 5 5600G processor, AMD Radeon RX 6400 graphics card, and 8GB of RAM. You'll be able to play the best PC games on the HP Victus 15L, though for some titles, you may have to go with the lowest graphic settings to ensure that the game runs properly.

Read more
This Dell PC with an RTX 4070, 32GB of RAM is $430 off today
Dell XPS Desktop sitting on a coffee table.

If you're on the hunt for desktop computer deals, you're going to want to check out everything that Dell has to offer. Here's a bargain that you wouldn't want to miss -- the Dell XPS Desktop, originally priced at $2,130, with a $430 discount that pulls it down to $1,700. It doesn't fall into the category of ultra-affordable PCs, but at this price, you're going to get amazing value. However, you're going to have to hurry with your purchase because we're not sure if you'll still be able to get the savings if you delay your transaction to tomorrow.

Why you should buy the Dell XPS Desktop
The Dell XPS Desktop is an excellent choice if you need a new PC, as it's our top choice in our roundup of the best desktop computers. Whether you need it for work or school, the machine will give you flagship performance with the 13th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 graphics card, and 32GB of RAM. The Dell XPS Desktop will be more than enough to multitask between several apps or to deal with demanding processes, such as editing multimedia files and playing the best PC games during your break times.

Read more
Alienware sale: Up to $1,000 off top gaming laptops and gaming PCs
Alienware Aurora R15 placed at an angle on a table.

Dell's Alienware is one of the most popular brands among gamers, and its devices always attract a lot of attention whenever there are gaming PC deals and gaming laptop deals. There's actually an ongoing sale from Dell itself, so here's your chance at massive discounts when buying the premium-priced machines. Take a look at our recommendations below or browse through everything that's available with price cuts, but either way, you're going to have to be quick with your decision on what to purchase because these bargains won't last long.

What to buy in Dell's Alienware sale
If you already have a good gaming monitor, or you're also going to buy one from monitor deals, then you'll want an Alienware gaming PC. The cheapest option in Dell's sale is the Alienware Aurora R16 with the 13th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 graphics card, and 16GB of RAM. It's

Read more