Get $200 off this stunning VIZIO 65-inch 4K Ultra HD TV for a limited time

Take your entertainment room to a whole new level with this Vizio 65-inch 4K Ultra HD TV deal. The smart TV, with Google Cast built in, is currently discounted to only $900 on Dell, which is a pretty impressive price for a 4K smart TV.

This Vizio model is a SmartCast E-Series Ultra HD Home Theater Display that’s easy to set up and even easier to use. You can download the Vizio SmartCast app to turn your smartphone or tablet into a powerful touchscreen remote that allows you to browse your favorite entertainment across multiple apps at once. No more opening multiple apps trying to find something to watch, or comparing prices of rentals. Smartcast intuitively puts everything the TV has to offer at your fingertips, letting you go from browsing to watching quicker than ever before.

The 4K TV has an LED-backlit LCD flat panel display with local dimming capabilities and a 3840-by-2160 pixel resolution. Add this to the 4K UHD (2160p) display format and a 120Hz effective refresh rate with Clear Action 180, and you get a screen that isn’t just clean and clear, it’s fully immersive, whether you’re watching quick-moving sporting events or playing your favorite video game.

You can also hook up all the devices you need thanks to the four HDMI ports and two USB ports, but you won’t really need to worry about external speakers since the TV comes with two built-in speakers and DTS Studio Sound.

This Vizio 65-inch 4K Ultra HD TV regularly retails for $1,100 but is currently discounted to $900 on Dell, providing a $200 (18 percent) discount.

Buy on Dell for $900