Everything you can buy for the Nintendo Switch, from chargers to headphones

You’re going to need at least a few more Joy-Cons if you want to take advantage of the Switch’s multiplayer capabilities. The console comes with two of the small controllers, which combine to make a controller for one person (although for games like 1-2 Switch, each half of a Joy-Con can be used by one person). Some games support as many as eight players, so extra controllers are a must if you truly want to make the most of the console’s capabilities. You’ll also likely also want to keep extra controllers on hand so you can charge a pair while using a pair. Joy-Cons come in pairs, and you can get them in either gray or neon color schemes. Expect the neon ones to be harder to find, though.

